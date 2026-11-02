Winning The Award Was The Easy Part: The Supreme Court Turns To India's Execution Problem

An arbitral award made in August 2002 was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2015, the question of how it should be paid was answered by the Supreme Court again in 2023, and in October 2026 the parties were back before the Court, still disputing whether the money had actually been paid. That is the history of Royal Construction Company v. National Projects Construction Corporation, and on 28 October 2026 it led a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court to look beyond the dispute and ask the Law Commission of India to study why arbitral awards in India take so long to convert into money.

The judgment does not change the law. Execution of an award remains governed by Section 36 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and, through it, by the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and any reform will take time to reach the statute book. Hence, the practical question for a party holding an award today is not what the Law Commission may recommend but what can be done within the existing framework to avoid becoming the next Royal Construction.

This article explains what the Court decided and what it referred, why awards stall at the execution stage, how the Court's parallel monitoring of execution delays is already changing the landscape, and what award-holders can do now. It is written for foreign investors, contractors, lenders and in-house teams holding, or expecting to hold, awards against Indian counterparties.

Twenty-Four Years After the Award

The award in favour of Royal Construction was made on 10 August 2002 and was expressed in foreign currency. After the Supreme Court restored the award in February 2015, emphasising minimal judicial intervention under Sections 34 and 37, execution began before the Delhi High Court. The dispute then moved to the exchange rate at which the sum should be converted into rupees. A Division Bench certified that question to the Supreme Court, which held in October 2023 that no occasion arose to fix a conversion date and that the award and the 2015 directions were not to be disturbed.

That should have ended matters. However, in the execution appeal, the award-debtor contended that it had paid the principal in rupees in 2009 under orders of the High Court, and in February 2026 the High Court gave the parties liberty to seek clarification from the Supreme Court on that point. The award-holder appealed and also filed an application seeking modification of the 2023 judgment.

The Supreme Court, in a judgment authored by Justice Vikram Nath for a Bench including Justices Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Kumar Singh, declined both routes. It held that the 2023 decision had answered only the certified question, that the appellate proceedings were exhausted once that question was answered, and that the Court "cannot be called upon, in the guise of seeking clarification, to assume a supervisory role" over a pending execution. Questions of adjustment and set-off were sent back to the executing court, where the parties remain free to raise them. Thus, the immediate outcome returns the dispute to the very forum in which it has spent most of the last decade.

What The Court Asked the Law Commission to Examine

The significance of the judgment lies in what followed. Observing that more than twenty-four years after the award "the parties continue to litigate over its enforcement", the Court noted that the promise of arbitration remains unfulfilled where a successful party must litigate further before it can realise what it has won. It recorded that reform has so far focused on the arbitral process and on limiting the stay of awards, while execution itself, which proceeds in the same manner as a decree through the ordinary machinery of the CPC, has received far less attention.

The Court therefore requested the Law Commission to undertake a focused study of the enforcement and execution framework, and identified the following areas for scrutiny:

Asset identification and disclosure. How the assets of an award-debtor are identified and disclosed to the executing court. Coordination of modes of execution. How attachment, sale, garnishee proceedings and other modes are coordinated, rather than pursued one after another. Repetitive and dilatory objections. How objections that are raised in succession to delay execution should be disposed of. Time taken in execution. The overall time taken to conclude execution proceedings, and the practical impediments to timely recovery. Domestic and foreign awards. Whether domestic and foreign awards require distinct enforcement procedures, or a common framework with appropriate safeguards. Comparative experience. The experience of other jurisdictions, and any legislative or procedural changes needed, consistent with the objectives of the 1996 Act.

The Registry has been directed to send the judgment to the Chairman of the Law Commission. No timeline has been fixed for the study.

Why Awards Slow Down After They Are Made

Section 36 was itself the subject of reform. Before 2015, the mere filing of a challenge under Section 34 automatically stayed an award. The 2015 amendments removed that automatic stay, and the Supreme Court struck down the later attempt to reintroduce it through Section 87 in Hindustan Construction Company v. Union of India in 2019. Today, an award can be stayed only on a separate application, and for a money award the court must have due regard to the CPC's provisions on stay of money decrees, which in practice means a deposit or security for all or part of the amount. The 2021 amendment carved out an unconditional stay only where the arbitration agreement or the award is prima facie induced by fraud or corruption.

However, once the challenge stage is over, the award enters the general execution system, and that is where the delay now sits. Execution under Order XXI of the CPC is designed for decrees of every kind, from small recovery suits to complex commercial disputes, and it brings with it:

Sequential remedies. Attachment of bank accounts, attachment and sale of immovable property, garnishee orders against third parties and examination of the debtor are each separate steps, often taken one after the other. Successive objections. Objections by the debtor under Section 47 of the CPC, and claims by third parties over attached property under Order XXI, can each require adjudication, with appeals of their own. Information asymmetry. The award-holder usually knows less about the debtor's assets than the debtor does, and the CPC places the initial burden of locating assets on the award-holder. Ordinary court capacity. Unless the matter is before a commercial division, execution competes for time with all other civil execution work.

Royal Construction shows a further problem, i.e. that disputes about what has already been paid, at what rate and with what adjustments, can reopen the arithmetic of an award long after its validity has been settled.

The Parallel Track: The Court's Execution Monitoring

The Royal Construction judgment does not stand alone. Since March 2025, a different Bench of the Supreme Court has been monitoring the pendency of execution petitions nationally in Periyammal v. V. Rajamani, a civil case in which the Court directed that execution proceedings be concluded within six months. The data collected in that matter is striking. In October 2025, 8,82,578 execution petitions were pending across the country, and in April 2026 the Court recorded that 7,95,981 petitions were more than six months old, despite over 7.69 lakh disposals since March 2025.

Two developments in that matter during 2026 are directly relevant to award-holders.

First, on 25 May 2026, the Court drew attention to the draft Commercial Courts Rules, 2021, which were prepared under a Ministry of Law and Justice initiative but have not been notified. The draft rules provide for District Execution Cells, with a banking officer to trace accounts, a revenue officer to locate immovable property and a police officer to assist with attachment and possession, together with a mandatory affidavit of assets from the judgment-debtor and an execution plan within fifteen days. The Court asked the Union to explain why the rules remain unnotified, and suggested that High Courts could set up such cells under their supervisory jurisdiction if the Union did not act. In October 2026, it reiterated that the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 should be amended so that execution in commercial matters follows dedicated rules.

Second, on 7 October 2026, the Court flagged the 2021 judgment of a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court in Delhi Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works v. Himgiri Realtors, which held that the Bhandari Engineers guidelines, under which judgment-debtors across Delhi were routinely directed to file detailed affidavits of their assets, could not be applied as a general practice. The amicus suggested that the decision may have contributed to the rise in pending execution petitions, and the Court indicated that it would examine the relevant portion of that ruling.

Hence, asset disclosure, which the Royal Construction Bench has now placed before the Law Commission, is already under active consideration in the Supreme Court's monitoring proceedings, and a change in practice may arrive through judicial directions well before any legislative reform.

Domestic And Foreign Awards: Same Machinery, Different Entry Points

The Court's question about separate procedures for domestic and foreign awards reflects a real difference in how each reaches the execution stage, although both end up in the same CPC machinery.

Aspect Domestic award (Part I) Foreign award (Part II, New York Convention) How it becomes enforceable Enforceable as a decree under Section 36 once the time for a Section 34 challenge expires, or the challenge is refused, unless stayed The court must first be satisfied under Section 48 that it is enforceable, after which Section 49 deems it a decree of that court Where to enforce Any court within whose jurisdiction the assets are located, without a transfer of decree from the seat court The High Court having original jurisdiction, as defined in the Explanation to Section 47 Grounds of resistance A challenge under Section 34, with stay only on terms Limited refusal grounds under Section 48; no separate challenge in India to the award itself Limitation Execution within twelve years, as for a decree The enforcement petition within three years, as held by the Supreme Court in the Vedanta case in 2020, followed by execution

Thus, for a foreign award, the enforcement petition and the execution are distinct stages, and an award-holder who waits for the outcome of one before preparing for the other loses time that the statute does not give back.

What Award-Holders Can Do Now

The Law Commission's study will help future award-holders. For those holding awards now, the following steps are available under the existing law.

Seek asset disclosure early and on the record. Order XXI Rule 41(2) of the CPC allows the executing court, on the award-holder's application, to require the debtor to file an affidavit of its assets in the prescribed form, with civil detention available for non-compliance. Since the Delhi Chemical ruling objected to general directions in a non-prescribed format, the application should be made specifically, in the statutory form, and supported by what the award-holder already knows about the debtor's accounts, receivables and property. Use Section 9 in the window before enforcement. Section 9 permits interim measures "at any time after the making of the arbitral award but before it is enforced", including securing the amount in dispute and appointing a receiver. Where there is credible material that the debtor is moving or encumbering assets while a Section 34 challenge is pending, a post-award Section 9 application can preserve the position until execution begins. Award-holders should note that the Supreme Court held in Home Care Retail Marts v. Haresh N. Sanghavi in April 2026 that even an unsuccessful party may seek post-award Section 9 relief in rare and compelling cases, and applied that ruling in August 2026 to uphold an order requiring the party holding encashed bank guarantees to deposit the money in court. Hence, the debtor may also come to court under Section 9, and the award-holder should be ready to respond. Insist on security as the price of a stay. For money awards, the stay of an award pending a Section 34 challenge should be resisted unless the full amount, or a substantial part, is deposited or secured. A deposit made at the challenge stage is often the most reliable recovery the award-holder will see. Choose the forum by reference to assets. Following Sundaram Finance v. Abdul Samad, a domestic award can be executed directly where the debtor's assets are located. Where assets are spread across jurisdictions, parallel execution in different courts may be more effective than a single proceeding at the seat. A commercial division or commercial court with a disciplined docket can also make a material difference. Pursue modes of execution together. Bank attachments, garnishee notices to the debtor's customers and attachment of immovable property can be sought together. Relying on one mode at a time is one of the reasons execution stretches over years. Settle the arithmetic early. Royal Construction shows how disputes over payments made, exchange rates and adjustments can outlive challenges to the award itself. Award-holders should place an exact computation of the amount due, crediting any payments, before the executing court at the outset, so that objections on quantum are raised and decided at once rather than in instalments. For foreign awards, file promptly. The three-year limitation for the enforcement petition runs regardless of settlement discussions, and the enforcement petition should be accompanied by interim applications for disclosure or security where assets are at risk.

For parties still negotiating contracts, the same lessons can be built into the dispute resolution clause, for example by including obligations to provide security, to disclose assets on request after an award, and to accept a specified exchange rate mechanism for foreign currency sums.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court has acknowledged what award-holders in India have long experienced, i.e. that the success of arbitration depends as much on the ability to realise an award as on the speed with which it is made. The reference to the Law Commission, read with the Court's ongoing monitoring of execution delays and its push for District Execution Cells and commercial execution rules, suggests that reform is now on the agenda. However, none of it is yet law. Until it is, the outcome of an award will continue to depend less on the strength of the award than on how early and how deliberately the award-holder prepares for execution, and winning will remain, as Royal Construction shows, only the easier part.