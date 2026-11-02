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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

USTR Seeks Business Input On The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

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The USTR is seeking comments from stakeholders on the current and potential effects of the EU’s CBAM on U.S. producers, workers, exports and overall U.S.-EU trade.

GlobalInternational Law
Alan Yanovich
Alan Yanovich
Kenneth J. Markowitz
Kenneth J. Markowitz
Jan Walter
Jan Walter
Cara Morrow
Cara Morrow
Stephen Kho
Stephen Kho
Sally Stewart Laing
Sally Stewart Laing
Sarah B. W. Kirwin
Sarah B. W. Kirwin
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee
Yujin Kim McNamara
Yujin Kim McNamara
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Key Points

  • The USTR is seeking comments from stakeholders on the current and potential effects of the EU’s CBAM on U.S. producers, workers, exports and overall U.S.-EU trade.
  • USTR is specifically requesting information on costs, regulatory burdens, EU market access, competitive effects and the possible impact of proposals to extend CBAM to additional downstream products.
  • USTR also asks “whether and what enforcement action may be appropriate” to remedy negative effects of CBAM.
  • The consultation provides U.S. businesses with an opportunity to place company- and sector-specific concerns before the U.S. government as it considers further engagement with the EU.
  • Comments are due on 9 November 2026.

On 8 October, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative published a notice in the Federal Register inviting public comments on how the European Union’s (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is affecting U.S. companies and trade with the EU. The request comes as the CBAM is in its first year of full operation and the EU considers a substantial expansion of the mechanism to additional downstream products. The comments will inform continued engagement by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and other parts of the U.S. government with the EU.

What Is CBAM?

CBAM is the EU’s carbon-pricing mechanism for certain imported goods. It is designed to apply a carbon cost to covered imports corresponding to the cost imposed on EU production under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS). As discussed in our previous alert, EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism: Financial Obligations Commence Amid Proposed Scope Expansion to Include New Downstream Products, the transition to the definitive phase has converted CBAM from a reporting-only regime into one involving financial liability.

CBAM currently covers selected goods in six sectors: iron and steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen. Under the definitive regime, which began on 1 January 2026, EU importers or their indirect customs representatives must report the emissions embedded in covered imports and surrender CBAM certificates corresponding to those emissions. A carbon price paid in the country of production may be deducted from the CBAM obligation.

Although CBAM imposes the relevant reporting and certificate-purchasing requirements on EU importers, U.S. companies may bear the financial liability directly where their EU subsidiaries act as the importers. Other U.S. producers exporting covered products or components may be affected indirectly through requests from EU customers for production and emissions data, third-party verification and the pass-through of CBAM-related costs. To use company-specific emissions information, an EU importer generally must obtain production and emissions data from its non-EU supplier, and actual emissions data must be verified in accordance with EU requirements. Where appropriate company-specific data are unavailable, default values may apply, which USTR states include a punitive markup. For U.S. companies, the business effects may therefore extend beyond the direct CBAM charge.

CBAM Product Scope Expansion

The USTR request also focuses on pending EU proposals to expand CBAM to downstream goods containing significant amounts of steel or aluminum.

In December 2025, the European Commission proposed expanding CBAM to downstream steel- and aluminum-intensive products. The Council of the European Union and European Parliament subsequently adopted positions that, according to USTR, would add more than 300 and approximately 400 products, respectively. The three institutions are currently engaged in trilogue negotiations to reconcile their positions and adopt the final legislation.

Products under consideration include forklifts, conveyor machinery, solar panels, kitchen utensils, washing-machine components, heat pumps, and automotive parts, including electric motor components. The expansion could therefore bring a wider range of U.S. manufacturers within CBAM’s reach.

CBAM in the Broader U.S.-EU Trade Relationship

CBAM is also part of the broader U.S.-EU trade discussions reflected in the August 2025 Joint Statement on a United States-European Union Framework on an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade, stemming from the Turnberry Agreement. In the Joint Statement, the EU took note of U.S. concerns regarding the treatment of U.S. small- and medium-sized businesses under CBAM and committed to work to provide additional flexibilities in CBAM implementation, in addition to the agreed increase in the de minimis exception.

USTR’s request for comments should be viewed in that context. The consultation gives U.S. businesses an opportunity to document whether existing and proposed CBAM requirements create costs, market-access barriers or competitive disadvantages, and to identify specific implementation flexibilities or other changes that the U.S. government could pursue in its continued engagement with the EU.

Our earlier alert, CBAM Expansion Poised to Impact Global Supply Chains, discusses the proposals and the potential consequences for international supply chains.

What Information Is USTR Requesting?

USTR’s notice identifies four principal areas for comment:

  1. Current effects of CBAM. USTR seeks information on the mechanism’s present impact on costs, regulatory burdens and access to the EU market for U.S. producers, including small- and medium-sized producers, as well as its impact on workers, direct and indirect exports and overall U.S.-EU trade.
  2. Potential effects of expanded coverage. USTR asks how the Commission, Council and Parliament proposals could affect U.S. companies’ costs, processes and access to the EU market.
  3. Competitive effects. USTR seeks views on whether CBAM or the proposed expansions disadvantage or advantage U.S. companies compared with EU companies or companies in third countries.
  4. Potential enforcement action. USTR asks whether and what enforcement action may be appropriate to remedy any negative effects of CBAM.

USTR encourages commenters to provide concrete information demonstrating how CBAM currently affects, or could affect, U.S. producers, workers and trade with the EU. Comments may include:

  • Specific compliance concerns or challenges.
  • Economic analyses or other data.
  • Specific products affected.
  • Relevant trade values and lost sales.
  • Impacts on U.S. jobs, producers and exports.
  • Whether CBAM limits opportunities for U.S. products in the EU market or otherwise acts as a trade barrier.
  • Whether CBAM advantages or disadvantages U.S. companies compared with EU or third-country companies.
  • The size of the affected producer, including whether it is a micro-, small- or medium-sized business.
  • The geographic location of affected U.S. production.
  • Suggested changes to CBAM that could address the identified concerns.

This input can help shape USTR’s priorities and engagement with the EU on CBAM. By documenting concrete commercial effects and proposing targeted solutions, U.S. businesses can help ensure that their concerns are reflected in the U.S. government’s approach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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