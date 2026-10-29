Priority Over Produce: Canada’s New Deemed Trust For Fresh Fruit And Vegetable Suppliers Cuts Into Secured Creditor Collateral

Overview

Secured lenders financing Canadian businesses that purchase fresh produce now face a new category of creditors that can reorder priorities in bankruptcy or insolvency. These creditors can assert a trust claim over both identifiable fruits and vegetables and their proceeds, which effectively creates a payment priority over secured creditors. The Financial Protection for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Farmers Act, SC 2024, c. 31 (the “Act”) establishes a deemed trust in favour of fresh produce suppliers, where the supplier has satisfied certain prescribed requirements as set out below, and the purchaser becomes bankrupt or subject to receivership under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the “BIA”), or seeks court relief under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”). The Act’s influence is also reaching beyond Canada’s borders: on September 23, 2026, 28 members of the U.S. Congress referenced the enactment of the Act as grounds for the U.S. Trade Representative and Department of Agriculture to obtain similar alignment from Mexico to harmonize the North American produce trade. For secured lenders with exposure to the agricultural and produce sector, the Act can have significant implications for enforcement and liquidation recovery expectations as it can remove certain produce and proceeds from their claim.

Background

The Act amends the BIA and CCAA, adding section 81.7 to the BIA and section 8.1 to the CCAA. In passing the Act, Parliament outlined two main goals: (i) to protect fresh produce suppliers against non-payment in a sector where goods are highly perishable and inherently difficult to recover through repossession and resale; and (ii) to further align Canadian insolvency law with the United States’ Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (“PACA”).1 The latter focus was intended to encourage the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove costly bonding requirements on Canadian companies seeking access to PACA’s dispute resolution forum.2

Establishing the Deemed Trust

Under the Act’s amendments to the BIA and CCAA, a deemed trust over perishable fruits or vegetables and associated proceeds of sale is automatically established once a supplier satisfies the following three conditions:

Notice: the supplier has included in its invoice, or has otherwise given notice within 30 days of the purchaser’s receipt of the goods, in the prescribed form and manner, of its intention to claim its right as beneficial owner of the perishable fruits or vegetables and the proceeds of sale in the event of the purchaser’s bankruptcy, receivership or CCAA application; and Payment terms: the purchaser has 30 days or less to pay the entire balance owing; and Non-payment: the purchaser, trustee or receiver does not pay the supplier the entire balance owing when it becomes due as provided in the invoice.

Under the Act, a supplier who has incorporated compliant notice language into its standard invoice terms and who extends payment terms of 30 days or less will establish a deemed trust automatically upon non-payment.

Notably, the definition of “proceeds of sale” means proceeds from the sale by the purchaser of the perishable fruits or vegetables subject to the trust, whether or not those proceeds have been kept in a separate account or combined with other funds. The trust therefore attaches to commingled proceeds, a feature with material consequences for secured lenders relying on accounts receivable or general security as collateral.

How This Differs from Existing BIA Protections

Unlike existing remedies available to suppliers under the BIA (Sections 81.1 and 81.2), the new Act creates a deemed trust rather than a repossession or security right, does not require the produce to remain identifiable or unsold, and is triggered by pre-insolvency notice and short payment terms rather than a post-insolvency claim. It also extends to CCAA proceedings, unlike Sections 81.1 and 81.2. The Act preserves suppliers’ existing rights under those sections alongside the new deemed trust remedy.

Priority Consequences

As a general matter, property held in trust for another person is excluded from the property otherwise divisible among creditors in bankruptcy or receivership. Accordingly, the new deemed trust effectively removes the relevant assets from the collateral over which secured creditors could otherwise assert a secured claim.3

Under the CCAA, subsection 8.1(2) provides that assets subject to a deemed trust are not included in the property of the purchaser. As outlined in the Senate second reading debates, Parliament intended this provision to prevent the relevant assets from forming part of the debtor’s insolvency estate and to protect them from other creditors when a court sanctions a compromise or arrangement or approves a sale.4

Implications for Lenders

The Act creates new risks for secured lenders providing financing to businesses in the agricultural or produce sector. By granting unpaid suppliers a deemed trust on a purchaser’s assets, ensuring suppliers are paid before lenders in the event of a borrower default, the Act can reduce the scope of a secured lender’s collateral. We expect that this will, in turn, cause lenders to seek to limit the amount of credit otherwise available to borrowers who purchase produce, and will more broadly impact loan structuring and risk assessments for companies within the agricultural supply chain.

Ambiguities

The Act creates several unresolved questions:

The Act’s definition of perishable fruits or vegetables extends to “repackaged or transformed” products where the fruit or vegetable’s “nature” remains unchanged, raising questions about which processing techniques cross the threshold of changing the nature of the item.

In the CCAA context, the deemed trust does not appear to exist at the time an initial CCAA order is granted. Protection is therefore likely only available to suppliers who continue to supply produce post-filing, reducing its practical utility in many restructuring scenarios.

The Act does not clearly define how far up or down the supply chain the deemed trust can travel. Fresh produce can pass through brokers, packers, distributors and wholesalers before reaching the final buyer. Whether each entity in the supply chain can assert a deemed trust against the downstream purchaser is not outlined in the legislation. In complex supply chains, this ambiguity could generate competing trust claims at multiple levels simultaneously, compounding the risk to lenders holding security over assets anywhere in that chain.

Next Steps for Lenders

The Act adds a new consideration for secured lenders active in the produce sector, but one that can be addressed with targeted diligence. Lenders can start by reviewing existing security packages to identify potential deemed trust exposure, revisiting borrowing base calculations and advance rates on produce inventory and related proceeds and confirming that loan covenants remain in compliance.

Lenders could also consider how their borrowing base structure can be used to manage deemed trust risk directly. The most straightforward options include: adjusting eligibility in respect of applicable trust claims; excluding from eligible receivables any amounts arising from the sale of produce where the underlying supplier invoice remains unpaid; and requiring the borrower to report outstanding produce payables on each borrowing base certificate, providing ongoing visibility into the potential pool of competing claims. Each of these measures could be calibrated to the borrower’s specific business helping ensure the lending relationship and security package remain aligned with the borrower’s ongoing produce operations.

Footnotes

1. Bill C-280, An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (deemed trust – perishable fruits and vegetables), 2nd reading, House of Commons Debates, 44-1, No 180 (19 April 2023) at 1830 (Hon Scot Davidson) online: <ourcommons.ca>; Bill C-280, An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (deemed trust – perishable fruits and vegetables), 2nd reading, Debates of the Senate, 44-1, No 153 (30 November 2023) at 1640 (Hon Michael L MacDonald) online: <sencanada.ca>.

2. Bill C-280, An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (deemed trust – perishable fruits and vegetables), 2nd reading, House of Commons Debates, 44-1, No 180 (19 April 2023) at 1830 (Hon Scot Davidson) online: <ourcommons.ca>.

3. The drafters of the Act sought to further confirm the exclusion of trust property from creditor claims by confirming that section 67(1)(a) of the BIA (which excludes trust property from bankruptcy) applies to the deemed trust created by new section 81.7.