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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

USCIS: Ukraine TPS Continues (For Now)

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
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The Department of Homeland Security has issued an alert confirming that Ukraine's Temporary Protected Status designation will continue beyond its current expiration date, though no specific end date has been announced. Ukrainian nationals currently protected under TPS retain all existing protections including work authorization, while employers must navigate I-9 compliance requirements amid this administrative uncertainty.

GlobalImmigration
Otieno B. Ombok
Otieno B. Ombok
Nicola Ai Ling Prall
Nicola Ai Ling Prall

DHS has issued an alert indicating that Ukraine’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation will be continued.

However, no specific end date or new designation period has been announced. The agency has stated that a formal announcement will be made “at the appropriate time.” Previously, Ukrainian TPS was extended to Oct. 19, 2026.

Under federal law, TPS designations are automatically extended when the government does not act to terminate them, and the current alert is consistent with that process.

Current Protections Remain in Effect

Until a formal announcement is made by USCIS or DHS, Ukrainian nationals present in the U.S. under TPS retain all existing protections. This includes continued authorization to remain in the U.S. and continued work authorization.

Beneficiaries should not take any action to change their status based solely on the USCIS alert.

I-9 Guidance for Employers

For employers with Ukrainian TPS beneficiaries on staff should consider taking the following steps in light of the alert:

  • Update I-9 records: Employers may note “Extended per DHS announcement” in the “Additional Information” box on the affected employee’s Form I-9 to reflect the continuation of TPS work authorization.
  • Monitor for updates: Because no formal end date has been published, employers should check the USCIS TPS webpage (uscis.gov/tps) every couple of weeks for the official Federal Register notice announcing the new designation period and any updated EAD expiration dates.

Do not request additional documentation from employees. As a reminder, employers may not require TPS beneficiaries to provide proof of citizenship or proof of TPS reregistration beyond what is listed on the Form I-9 Lists of Acceptable Documents.

We understand that the lack of a specific end date may create some uncertainty. We are closely monitoring this matter and will provide an update as soon as DHS or USCIS issues a formal Federal Register notice with the new designation period and updated procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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