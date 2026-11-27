BAHRAIN / BAHRAIN

Health Insurance Now Mandatory for Family Members Applying for a New Residence Permit

After it became known in September 2026 that the Labor Market Supervisory Authority requires family members applying for a new residence permit in Bahrain to provide proof of valid health insurance (previously, this was not a mandatory requirement and was only required of the primary applicant), it was announced in November 2026 that foreign nationals applying for or renewing a residence permit for family members are now automatically enrolled in a government-mandated health insurance plan. However, in addition to this mandatory coverage, individuals may still take out supplementary private health insurance.

However, this health insurance must in all cases be issued by a licensed insurance provider in Bahrain and must remain valid for the entire duration of the residence permit. This means, for example, that a family member applying for a one-year residence permit must have health insurance coverage that is valid for at least one year.

At this time, however, there is no current information available on whether this requirement also applies to renewals. For this reason, we recommend that employer factor in potential additional costs and ensure that employees who sponsor family members obtain proper health insurance coverage for each family member for the entire duration of the residence permit.

Krankenversicherung nun Pflicht für Familienangehörige, die eine neue Aufenthaltsgenehmigung beantragen

Nachdem im September 2026 bekannt wurde, dass die Arbeitsmarktaufsichtsbehörde von Angehörigen, die eine neue Aufenthaltungsgenehmigung in Bahrain beantragen, den Nachweis einer gültigen Krankenversicherung verlangen (davor war dies keine zwingende Voraussetzung und nur für Hauptantragssteller verpflichtend), wurde jetzt im November 2026 bekannt, dass neuerdings ausländische Staatsangehörige, die Anträge auf eine Aufenthaltsgenehmigung für Familienangehörige stellen oder diese verlängern, nun automatisch in eine staatlich vorgeschriebene Krankenversicherung aufgenommen werden. Über diesen Pflichtversicherungsschutz hinaus können Einzelpersonen aber auch weiterhin eine zusätzliche private Krankenversicherung abschliessen.

Diese Krankenversicherung muss allerdings auf jeden Fall von einem zugelassenen Versicherungsanbieter in Bahrain ausgestellt worden sein und muss für die gesamte Laufzeit der Aufenthaltsgenehmigung gültig bleiben. Das heisst beispielsweise, dass ein Familienangehöriger, der eine einjährige Aufenthaltsgenehmigung beantragt, über einen Krankenversicherungsschutz verfügen muss, der mindestens ein Jahr lang gültig ist.

Zur Zeit liegen allerdings keine aktuellen Informationen darüber vor, ob diese Anforderung auch für Verlängerungen gilt. Wir empfehlen aus diesem Grund Arbeitgebern, mögliche zusätzliche Kosten bereits einzukalkulieren und sicherzustellen, dass Mitarbeiter, die Familienangehörige sponsern, für jeden Familienangehörigen einen vorschriftsmässigen Krankenversicherungsschutz für die gesamte Laufzeit der Aufenthaltsgenehmigung abschliessen.

MALAYSIA / MALAYSIA

New Digital Nomad Program Updates

After the Malaysian government began accepting online applications for the newly introduced “Digital Nomad Pass” as part of the “DE Rantau Nomad Pass” program, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will now introduce an expanded framework for the “DE Rantau Nomad Pass” effective December 1, 2026, allowing eligible holders of the “DE Rantau Nomad Pass” to stay in Malaysia for up to four years (previously only two years).

It should be noted that this maximum period of 4 years consists of an initial 12-month pass and the option of up to three renewals.

Neue Updates zum “Digital Nomad” Programm

Nachdem die malayische Regierung bereits zum 1. Oktober 2022 mit der Entgegennahme von Online-Anträgen für den neu eingeführten „Digital Nomad Pass“ im Rahmen des „DE Rantau Nomad Pass“-Programms begonnen hat, wird jetzt aktuell zum 1. Dezember 2026 die Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) ein erweitertes Rahmenwerk für den „DE Rantau Nomad Pass“ einführen, das berechtigten Inhabern des „DE Rantau Nomad Pass“ einen Aufenthalt in Malaysia von bis zu vier Jahren (bisher nur zwei Jahre) ermöglicht.

Hierbei ist zu beachten, dass sich dieser Zeitraum von maximal 4 Jahren aus einem ersten 12-monatigen Pass und die Möglichkeit von bis zu drei Verlängerungen zusammensetzt.

NEW ZEALAND

Online Visa Application Processes Updated

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has postponed several updates to the online visa application process from November 16 to November 23, 2026, after a global Microsoft issue caused disruptions to its systems. Operations have resumed, and applicants can now submit applications and apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) through the enhanced “Immigration Online” portal. Passport scanning has been introduced for certain visa types.

Starting November 23, 2026, applicants for visitor visas and work visas for accredited employers submitted through the enhanced “Immigration Online” portal must upload a digital passport scan, which will automatically populate key passport details into the application form. Applicants must review the information before submission and correct any errors. Until then, applicants should continue to enter passport details manually.

This change aligns these applications with the existing process for student visas and visas for permanent residents and aims to reduce manual data entry, improve accuracy, and minimize the risk of travel disruptions due to incorrect passport information. The criteria for visa eligibility, the assessment guidelines, and the requirements for supporting documents remain unchanged.

In addition, also effective November 23, 2026, family members of New Zealand citizens or residents applying for temporary entry visas will be able to submit new applications through the enhanced “Immigration Online, ” the INZ’s preferred submission platform.

An improved online system for applications for temporary family visas has been introduced. Starting November 23, 2026, family members of New Zealand citizens or residents who are applying for a temporary entry visa can submit new applications through the improved “Immigration Online, ” which is the INZ’s preferred submission platform. INZ will prioritize the processing of applications submitted through the improved system and recommends that applicants submit new applications via its website to minimize potential processing delays. Applicants who have saved drafts in the previous system can either complete and submit them or create a new application in the improved system. Applications submitted using the previous form on or before November 15, 2026, will continue to be processed without requiring any further action on the part of the applicants.

The previous system will remain available for finalizing existing drafts, communicating with the INZ regarding submitted applications, and applying for other visa types that use the same form.

The INZ is currently reviewing further changes and improvements to paper applications and the previous online system and is expected to provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.

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