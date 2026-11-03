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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

OFAC Sanctions And Digital Assets: Regulation, Compliance, And Recent Developments

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US sanctions regulators and prosecutors are increasingly focused on the digital asset industry, making clear that OFAC sanctions apply to cryptocurrencies, exchanges, wallets, and other blockchain-based activities. Recent enforcement actions and guidance underscore the growing importance of robust sanctions compliance programs, blockchain monitoring, and risk management as regulators continue to target sanctions evasion and illicit finance.

GlobalFinance and Banking
Evan T. Abrams
Evan T. Abrams
Andrew C. Adams
Andrew C. Adams
Scott Johnston
Scott Johnston

Introduction

In recent years, economic sanctions have become an increasingly important U.S. foreign policy tool and the digital asset industry has become a key focus of sanctions regulators and prosecutors. Regulators and courts have been clear that U.S. economic sanctions laws apply to digital assets, but a number of questions remain regarding the application of economic sanctions to certain digital asset contexts, and the nature of blockchain technology can create complex compliance challenges that are not present in the fiat context. This chapter provides a high-level background on U.S. economic sanctions generally and then discusses how those sanctions have been applied to digital assets. It also provides a summary of key sanctions enforcement actions in the digital asset industry and discusses compliance expectations and challenges specific to the industry.

OFAC sanctions background

In the United States, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is the regulatory agency with primary responsibility for implementing U.S. economic sanctions programmes, which are predominantly founded on the powers granted to the President via the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).1 “Person” is defined broadly by OFAC to mean “an individual or entity” and “U.S. person” is typically defined to mean “any United States citizen, permanent resident alien, entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States (including foreign branches), or any person in the United States”.2 OFAC is also responsible for civil enforcement of violations of the programmes’ prohibitions while criminal enforcement is conducted by the U.S. Depart- ment of Justice (DOJ). Sanctions can be applied to specific persons (i.e., “targeted”), specific industries or business sectors (i.e., “sectoral”), or to entire countries or regions (i.e., “comprehensive”). The United States currently maintains comprehensive sanctions regimes against Cuba, Iran, North Korea, the Crimea region of Ukraine, and the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) regions of Ukraine. U.S. persons are broadly prohibited from dealing with those jurisdictions in any capacity, absent a specific exemption or a licence authorising the conduct in question. Other jurisdictions, such as Russia, Belarus, and Venezuela, are subject to a broad array of sanctions, but are not subject to the same comprehensive measures applicable to the jurisdictions listed above.3 The impact of U.S. sanctions can be divided into two general categories: primary sanctions; and secondary sanctions.

Primary sanctions

Primary sanctions are the prohibitions applicable to transactions and activities with a U.S. nexus, including transactions and activities occurring in the United States or in which U.S. persons, including financial institutions, are involved. In other words, primary sanctions are the penalties and prohibitions that can be enforced with either civil (by OFAC) or criminal (by DOJ) penalties for violating U.S. sanctions laws. While primary sanctions predominantly affect U.S. persons, over whom OFAC and DOJ have legal jurisdiction, they can also extend to non-U.S. persons in certain situations, such as when a non-U.S. person is involved in a transaction “that evades or avoids, has the purpose of evading or avoiding, causes a violation of, or attempts to violate any of the prohibitions”.4

The relevant prohibitions can vary from programme to programme, with some sanctions prohibiting nearly all activity involving the sanctions target and the United States or U.S. persons, wherever located. Other sanctions prohibit a narrower range of conduct, such as certain dealings in debt or equity of the sanctions target.

Primary sanctions are a “strict liability” regime, meaning that no knowledge or intent is needed for a civil violation to arise. Criminal violations can arise only from wilful conduct.

Secondary sanctions

U.S. secondary sanctions typically apply to conduct undertaken by non-U.S. persons, even if there is no direct U.S. nexus, where the U.S. government has determined that the conduct is counter to a U.S. national security or foreign policy interest. Secondary sanctions authorise the imposition of sanctions against persons determined to engage in “sanctionable” conduct.

Non-U.S. persons can be targeted for sanctions under a variety of different programmes and can be identified on a number of lists published by OFAC. The most significant and common of these lists is the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List).5 When a person appears on the SDN List, the property and interests in property of such person must be “blocked” (i.e., frozen) when within the United States or the possession or control of a U.S. person, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with specially designated nationals (SDNs).6 Entities owned 50% or more by one or more SDNs are also considered blocked.7

Persons can be added to the SDN List for a broad range of conduct, such as human rights abuses, corruption, nuclear proliferation, narcotics trafficking, cybercrimes, engaging in destabilising activity in certain regions, and undermining the democratic nature of certain regimes, among many other activities.

While the most common type of secondary sanction is inclusion on the SDN List, a range of other sanctions can be imposed. Sanctionable conduct can include a variety of activities beyond the broad nefarious activities listed above; for example, providing material support or goods or services to certain SDNs or “knowingly” engaging in a “significant transaction” for or on behalf of “any person subject to sanctions imposed with respect to the Russian Federation”.8

OFAC has significant discretion in deciding when to impose secondary sanctions and, generally speaking, is most likely to impose such sanctions where the relevant conduct aligns with foreign policy priorities of the current administration and is “material” or “significant” (in certain cases, satisfaction of those latter elements is a legal requirement for the imposition of secondary sanctions).

OFAC sanctions and digital assets

OFAC guidance indicates that the agency interprets its regulations broadly with regard to digital assets and treats digital assets in largely the same manner as fiat currency. For example, OFAC FAQ 560 states that the OFAC compliance obligations for digital currency transactions and fiat currency transactions are the same, and goes on to explain, “U.S. persons and persons otherwise subject to OFAC jurisdiction, including firms that facilitate or engage in online commerce or process transactions using digital currency, are responsible for ensuring that they do not engage in unauthorized transactions prohibited by OFAC sanctions”.9

Blocked wallet addresses

OFAC now routinely identifies digital asset wallet addresses as blocked property of SDNs and publishes those wallet addresses in the relevant SDN List entry.10 Bitcoin wallet addresses form the majority of these wallets, but OFAC has begun identifying wallet addresses associated with a number of other digital assets as well.

Importantly, a wallet address may constitute or contain blocked property regardless of whether it is identified on the SDN List. OFAC’s inclusion of an identified wallet in an SDN List entry is intended to assist industry by publicly identifying the wallet address, but any wallet in which an SDN has a property interest, like all property and property interests of an SDN, must be blocked and reported to OFAC by U.S. persons, regardless of whether the wallet has been identified by OFAC.

Procedures to block crypto assets

OFAC FAQ 646 provides guidance on how persons holding digital assets required to be blocked by OFAC regulations should handle those assets.11 According to OFAC, an institution may choose, for example, to block each digital currency wallet in which a blocked person has an interest, or may use its own wallet to consolidate wallets that contain the blocked digital currency (similar to an omnibus account), titled, for example, Blocked SDN Digital Currency.12

The FAQ adds that each of these methods is satisfactory if there are compliance controls that will allow the digital currency to be unblocked only when the legal prohibition requiring the blocking of the digital currency ceases to apply. The FAQ also explains that holders of blocked digital currency are not obligated to convert the blocked digital currency into traditional fiat currency and, distinct from traditional fiat currency blocks, are not required to hold such blocked property in an interest-bearing account. Persons holding any blocked assets, including digital currency, are also required to submit certain reports to OFAC that include annual reports for as long as the block remains in place.13

OFAC sanctions compliance guidance

In October 2021, OFAC published Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Virtual Currency Industry (VC Compliance Guidance).14 The guidance reiterates that OFAC rules apply to activity conducted in digital assets, highlights the strict liability nature of OFAC regulations, and summarises the general scope and structure of OFAC sanctions regimes.

The guidance also lays out sanctions compliance best practices for the digital asset industry, which it breaks into five categories, consistent with the agency’s general approach to compliance programmes, including: (1) management commitment; (2) risk assessment; (3) internal controls; (4) testing and audit- ing; and (5) training.

Among other measures, the guidance highlights the importance of using geolocation tools, such as IP address blocking controls, and conducting appropriate know-your-customer (KYC) due diligence during customer onboarding and throughout the lifecycle of the customer relationship. The guidance also emphasises the value of blockchain transaction monitoring and investigation software and provides non- exhaustive lists of red flags and remedial measures taken by digital asset companies that have been subject to prior OFAC enforcement actions.

Footnotes

1. See 50 U.S.C. Ch. 35: International Emergency Economic Powers, available at https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/ text/50/chapter-35

2. See, e.g., 31 C.F.R. § 584.309 and 314, available at https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/section-584.314

3. See U.S. Dep’t Treas. Off. Foreign Assets Control, Sanctions Programs and Country Information, available at https://ofac.treasury.gov/sanctions-programs-and-country-information

4. See, e.g., 31 C.F.R. § 584.205, available at https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/section-584.205

5. See U.S. Dep’t Treas. Off. Foreign Assets Control, Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), available at https://ofac.treasury.gov/specially-designated-nationals-and-blocked-persons-list-sdn-human-readable-lists

6. See, e.g., 31 C.F.R. § 584.201(a), available at https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/part-584/subpart-B#p-584.201(a)

7. U.S. Dep’t Treas. Off. Foreign Assets Control, Entities Owned by Blocked Persons (50% Rule), available at https:// ofac.treasury.gov/faqs/topic/1521

8. 22 U.S.C. § 8909; see Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), Pub. L. No. 115-44 (Aug. 2, 2017).

9. U.S. Dep’t Treas. Off. Foreign Assets Control, Questions on Virtual Currency: FAQ 560, available at https://ofac. treasury.gov/faqs/560

10. See, e.g., multiple “Digital Currency Addresses” included in OFAC’s August 7, 2026 list update, available at https:// ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20260807

11. See U.S. Dep’t Treas. Off. Foreign Assets Control, Questions on Virtual Currency: FAQ 646, available at https://ofac. treasury.gov/faqs/646

12. See id.

13. 31 C.F.R. § 501.603.

14. U.S. Dep’t Treas. Off. Foreign Assets Control, Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Virtual Currency Industry (Oct. 2021), available at https://ofac.treasury.gov/media/913571/download?inline

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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