Ghana’s Online Gaming And Betting Industry: A Regulatory Guide For Prospective Operators

Introduction

Gambling remains a legitimate legal business in Ghana under the regulatory supervision of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, and the gaming industry is experiencing significant growth, which presents enormous investment opportunities. The sports betting and casino business in Ghana stand out with strong potential.

With advancements in technology and increased internet accessibility, Ghana is definitely a destination for investment in Africa’s games-of-chance industry and a leapfrog to the West Africa market. The industry has become an essential source of revenue for the government with the introduction of gaming revenue tax on gross gaming revenue (GGR) of 20%.

Cumulatively, these positive industry regulatory changes, coupled with an advanced mobile money interoperability payment system, have had a positive impact. Additionally, the significant growth in the industry can be attributed to the youthful population, the love of sports by the youth and an intense internet penetration within the Republic.

Key Legislations

The key legislations governing/regulating the games of chance in Ghana is the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721). The law sets out the legal framework for operationalising games of chance other than the lottery and provides for ancillary matters concerning the gaming industry.

Other relevant legislation includes:

Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992);

Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2025 (Act 1173);

Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044);

Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651);

Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843);

Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080); and

Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I 2481)

Even with the above substantive legislation and regulations, the Gaming Commission is mandated to issue guidelines for the conduct of games of chance. The most recent are the guidelines on advertisement. These guidelines have the binding force of law, and industry players are mandated or obliged by the law to enforce the same regarding their operations.

Licensing and Regulatory Framework

The Gaming Commission is the key regulatory authority vested with the power to regulate, control, monitor and supervise the operations of games of chance in the country. It was established by Act 721 as the sole administrative authority to regulate games of chance in Ghana. The Act empowers the Gaming Commission to undertake the following, among others:

make proposals for the formulation of policies on games of chance in Ghana;

license companies that want to operate casinos and other games of chance in Ghana;

serve as an advisory body to the government on betting activities in Ghana;

monitor and secure implementation of laws on casinos and any other game of chance; and

determine the minimum bankroll and ensure that license holders keep and maintain the minimum bankroll provided under the Act.

In seeking to regulate the gaming industry, the regulator’s general approach is to ensure that games-of-chance operations are conducted responsibly and minimise minors’ exposure where applicable. Thus, the aim is to ensure that operators operate the business in full compliance with the established laws in Ghana.

It is in accordance with the regulator’s general approach that it is empowered to formulate policies on games of chance in Ghana, considering evolving trends globally.

Further, the regulator’s general approach is to ensure that suspicious transactions are reported by the licensed companies and the same attended to in line with the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The Gaming Commission, under its circular on requirements for a gaming licence in Ghana, identifies five classes of permits in Ghana:

class one licence – casino;

class two licence – sports betting (land-based, online and both);

class three licence – route operations;

class four licence – promotional gaming and remote gaming (e.g., bingo); and

class five licence – mobile or interactive gaming.

A licence is readily available upon application and the fulfilment of all conditions set by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. Once an entity incorporated in Ghana meets the stated requirement approved by the laws of the Republic of Ghana, the licence process shall be approved and issued by the Governing Board of the Gaming Commission.

The licence approval process may take two to three months as the company directors are required to subject to a criminal background check. Furthermore, the company is required to meet other institutional requirements for the grant of the licence. These include registering and obtaining the GIPC and Data Protection certificates, among others.

Taxation

The Ghana Revenue Authority taxes the gaming industry in Ghana under the Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1129). It imposes a 20% GGR tax on licence operators' revenues. In addition to the 20% GGR tax, other taxes applicable to the games of chance industry, including PAYE tax deducted from an employee’s income, remain in force. Other related taxes exist beyond those mentioned in this article.

Responsible Gambling

One of the principal safeguards for responsible gaming is the Gaming Commission’s Know Your Customer (KYC) policy, which requires licensed operators to integrate a standardized KYC tool into their platforms. Thus, customers who wish to open a betting account must provide their national ID and basic information, including their date of birth and mobile phone number.

Implementation of the KYC policy has restricted minors’ access to betting and consequently promoted responsible gaming in Ghana.

Advertising

The Gaming Commission of Ghana is the regulatory or supervisory authority with regard to advertising. All licence operators are required to submit their advertisement materials for vetting and approval to regulate industry advertisement better. Essential restrictions are enumerated in the advertising guidelines for the regulation and implementation by licence operators, including the exclusion of celebrities from such advertisements

Advertisements may be in the form of billboards, video recordings or audio jingles that promote the business of a licensee in Ghana to customers.

The advertisements must not contain misleading, unsubstantiated claims. They must also avoid putting out inappropriate content against competitors. Operators are mandated to boldly declare warnings like gambling responsibly, only 18 years+ and gambling is addictive, among others.

Violating the advertising guidelines may affect licence renewal in Ghana or result in fines from the Gaming Commission.

Future Outlook

Ghana’s online gaming and betting industry has strong growth prospects and is emerging as one of Africa’s online gambling industries. The Gaming Sector is undergoing some changes to better improve the industry. It is worth noting that there is a new Legislative Instrument before Parliament of Ghana to update Act 721.

Also, online betting relies heavily on mobile infrastructure. Services provided by MTN Mobile Money and Telecel Cash enable fast and seamless deposits and withdrawals.

Furthermore, the passing of Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154) formally legalizes and regulates cryptocurrency and virtual asset activities in Ghana. This is an invaluable resource for the online gaming and betting industry and the gaming industry is beginning to integrate cryptocurrency, though adoption is limited among licensed operators, with the vast majority of bettors relying heavily on local mobile money services.

The VASP Act is under the supervision of the Bank of Ghana the SEC and the Financial Intelligence Centre.