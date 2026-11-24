Introduction

The Ghanaian gaming sector is a fast-growing market, driven by its young, tech-savvy population, and the widespread use of mobile money. The gaming industry continues to attract foreign investors, software providers and international operators. Ghana actively welcomes foreign investment and technical expertise, while maintaining a robust regulatory framework that promotes local economic participation and ensures rigorous financial oversight.

For foreign participation in Ghana’s gaming sector, a company must be incorporated in Ghana and partly owned by a Ghanaian citizen. Foreigners are not allowed to wholly own gaming companies but must enter into the market through joint venture with a local partner. The Gaming Commission of Ghana under the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721) regulates games of chance activities in Ghana. This article outlines the legal framework for foreign gaming operators including capital and equity requirements, and key compliance obligations.

Legal Framework Governing the Gaming Sector

The Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721), administered by the Gaming Commission of Ghana regulates all games of chance – excluding lotteries which remains under the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Ghana. To meet the licensing requirements, operators must incorporate a limited liability company in Ghana, with a Ghanaian partner holding a minimum of 10% equity in the joint company and maintain an identifiable physical office in Ghana. Under the Gaming Commission’s licensing requirements, a gaming company cannot be 100%bforeign-owned.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act 2026 (Act 1173), enacted in July 2026 has replaced the GIPC Act, 2013 (Act 865) to birth new changes to Ghana’s investment framework. The new law removes the old minimum foreign capital thresholds of US$200,000 for joint ventures and US$500,000 for wholly foreign-owned non-trading enterprises, but sector-specific entry requirements are preserved. Furthermore, foreign-invested gaming companies must register with GIPA and renew their registration annually to access investment guarantees, profit repatriation rights and expatriate employment quotas.

Regardless of the new capital threshold under GIPA, the Gaming Commission enforces its sector-specific minimum stated capital requirement of US$2,500,000 for casinos, US$2,000,000 for sports betting and US$1,500,000 for route operations, alongside separate license, annual operation and renewal fees.

Moreover, foreign partners are to register their technology transfer agreements (TTAs) with GIPA if they intend to supply betting software, platforms, or trademarks to the joint venture. It is worth noting that unregistered agreements are unenforceable and prevents local entities from remitting fees overseas or claiming tax deductions.

Further, there is strict anti-fronting enforcement around gaming activities. Act 1173 has strengthened oversight of this practice. Regulators now examine beneficial ownership, shareholder agreements, and dividend flows. Accordingly, international investors should treat joint ventures as genuine business partnerships and clearly outline governance, profit-sharing, and exit arrangements in a transparent Shareholders’ Agreement.

Other statutory laws operators must comply with are stated below;

The Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044)

The Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843)

Advantages of Joint Ventures in Ghana

Section 14 of the Gaming Act requires gaming operators to have partial or full Ghanaian ownership. Partnering with a Ghanaian citizen or entity directly fulfills this statutory requirement for foreign investors.

Second, market entry through a joint venture offers foreign investors advantages in Ghana’s competitive gaming landscape. Gaming license applicants undergo rigorous “fit and proper” background checks involving security agencies such as the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), INTERPOL, or the CID. Partnering with reputable Ghanaian shareholders streamlines local due diligence, and engagement with the Gaming Commission.

Also, there is faster regulatory approvals. Gaming licensing requires clearance from multiple agencies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Data Protection Commission (DPC) etc. Local partners bring in established relationships and familiarity with administrative processes, helping prevent costly delays and ensure smooth registration processes with these agencies.

In addition, Ghana’s gaming sector relies heavily on mobile money and strict player verification. Immediate access to local telecom partnerships, banking relationships are assured.

Further, entering a highly regulated market with strict compliance and tax requirements creates substantial operational risks. Sharing equity helps distribute both the financial exposure and compliance responsibilities between local and foreign stakeholders.

Taxation

Once operational, the joint venture enters a structured tax framework. Operators are subject to a 20% tax on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) alongside other taxes and PAYE.

Conclusion

Ghana presents significant opportunities for international gaming companies, particularly online sports betting and casino. By partnering with a Ghanaian resident, complying with anti-fronting regulations, structuring Technology Transfer Agreements appropriately, and meeting the Gaming Commission’s stringent capitalization requirements, foreign investors can establish resilient, compliant, and competitive operations in one of Africa’s leading gaming markets.