Introduction

The Gaming Commission of Ghana, governed mainly by the Gaming Act, 22006 (Act 721) regulates online gaming, sports betting and remote gambling in Ghana. In Ghana, there are approximately 70 to 90 gaming operators licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. These includes sports betting companies, land-based and online casinos, remote interactive gaming platforms, route operators, etc. This includes global giants such as Betway, 1xBet, BamBet, MyBet Africa, SportyBet, MelBet and SuperBet offering various forms of online and land-based services to customers.

The industry surge, coupled with advanced technology penetration, makes Ghana a destination for investment in Africa’s games-of-chance industry. The industry has become an essential source of revenue for the government of Ghana. Also, Ghana has one of the most advanced mobile money markets (driven by MTN Momo, Telecel Cash, and AT Money). Mobile Money provides a convenient payment option, enabling bettors to instantly deposit small amounts and receive immediate payouts directly to their mobile devices without needing a bank account.

The growth can be attributed to the youthful population, the love of sports by the youth and intense internet penetration within the Republic. Ghana has a predominantly young population with a strong passion for sports, especially European football leagues such as the English Premier League and the national team. Sports betting has evolved from a casual pastime into a major form of digital entertainment and a perceived economic opportunity for tech-savvy youth.

Licensing and Regulatory Framework

The Gaming Commission is the key regulatory authority vested with the power to regulate, control, monitor and supervise the operations of games of chance in the country. It was established by Act 721 as the sole administrative authority to regulate games of chance in Ghana.

The requirement for granting a game-of-chance licence is established under Section 14 of Act 721. Thus, a person qualifies for the grant of a licence if that person satisfies the following conditions:

has an identifiable office;

has a service mark logo registered with the Registrar of Companies;

has the required minimum stated capital under Section 22 and has agreed to maintain the amount of cash or cash equivalent determined by the Commission under Section 23 of Act 721;

has submitted a criminal clearance certificate in respect of all directors of the company;

agrees to permit the Commission to have access to the records of its bank accounts and other financial records;

has submitted a tax clearance certificate;

is partly or wholly Ghanaian owned; and

agrees to provide any other information that the Commission may require.

The Gaming Commission, under its circular on requirements for a gaming licence in Ghana, identifies five classes of permits in Ghana:

class one licence – casino;

class two licence – sports betting (land-based, online and both);

class three licence – route operations;

class four licence – promotional gaming and remote gaming (e.g., bingo); and

class five licence – mobile or interactive gaming.

The licence approval process may take two to three months as the company directors are required to subject themselves to a criminal background check. Additionally, the company is required to meet other institutional requirements for the granting of the licence. These include registering and obtaining the GIPC and data protection certificates, among others.

A game-of-chance licence issued under the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721) is valid for 12 months, and may be renewed on payment of annual renewal fees approved by the board of the Gaming Commission. More specifically, Section 44 of Act 721 establishes that a licence for all categories of games of chance shall be valid for 12 months, subject to the established renewal processes.

A games-of-chance licence issued under the Gaming Act is valid for 12 months and may be renewed on payment of annual renewal fees approved by the Board of the Gaming Commission of Ghana. Section 44 of Act 721 establishes that a licence for all categories of games of chance shall be valid for 12 months, subject to the established renewal processes.

Taxation Framework

The tax rate concerning games of chance is determined and fixed from time to time by regulatory authorities. The Ghana Revenue Authority is the regulatory body that manages the tax framework in Ghana. Once determined, it applies uniformly to all operators without any discrimination whatsoever.

Licensed operators are to pay a 20% tax on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR). Besides the 20% GGR, other taxes applicable to the games of chance industry including PAYE tax deducted from an employee’s income is still in force. It is worth noting that VAT and corporate income tax are no longer applicable in Ghana’s games-of-chance industry due to the introduction of the amended Act. Also, there are other forms of withholding taxes applicable in the gaming industry.

Operators are required to file monthly GGR and PAYE returns and remit payments before the 15th day of the following month, with annual returns due within 4 months after the basis period.

KYC Compliance

The Gaming Commission demands that licence operators configure their platform to incorporate the standard KYC tool. The minimum legal age for gambling is 18. Operators are mandated to ensure the use of the ECOWAS ID Card for registration, betting and withdrawals.

AML Legislation

The substantive law on AML in Ghana is the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), supplemented by the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 1987). The Act sets out the finer details on money laundering in Ghana and provides for the establishment of a Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Licensees are considered accountable institutions under the Act. They are subject to the regulatory requirements of the Bank of Ghana on money laundering and of the FIC. Every licensee is mandated to comply with the specific demands of the Act on money laundering in Ghana. They are to integrate with the goAML platform managed by the FIC to report suspicious transactions and comply with the Bank of Ghana rules for mobile money payment flows.

Data Protection

Operators collect, store, and process personal information of players. Thus, it is mandatory to register with the Data Protection Commission. Operators are to provide clear, conspicuous privacy policies outlining what personal data is been gathered, why it is been collected, and how it is going to be used or shared.

Advertising Restrictions

All advertising materials must be vetted and approved by the Gaming Commission of Ghana before publication. Advertisements must not feature celebrities, contain unsubstantiated claims, or omit the required 18 years+ and responsible gaming warnings. The advertisement may be in the form of billboards, video recordings or audio jingles that promote the business of a licensee in Ghana to customers.

Conclusion

Navigating Ghana’s online gaming, sports betting, and remote gambling landscape requires strict compliance with the regulatory framework overseen by the Gaming Commission of Ghana under the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721).

Compliance is fundamental to obtaining and maintaining an operating license, encompassing local incorporation and Ghanaian equity requirements, minimum capital thresholds, stringent biometric KYC procedures, and the 20% Gross Gaming Revenue tax.

As Ghana’s digital gaming market grows, and standards for financial intelligence, data protection, and responsible gaming develop, aligning with regulations proactively is essential.