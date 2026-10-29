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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Can An Unmanned, Remotely Operated Plant Be A VAT Fixed Establishment? The BFH Asks The CJEU

DLA Piper
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A German municipality's purchase of sewage sludge services from an Austrian supplier has sparked a critical VAT question now before the CJEU: can a highly automated, remotely monitored plant constitute a fixed establishment under EU VAT rules? The German Federal Fiscal Court seeks clarity on whether unmanned technical resources, combined with remote oversight and subcontractor staff, create sufficient local presence to shift reverse charge liability.

GermanyTax
Björn Enders
Björn Enders
Florian Hader
Florian Hader

A German municipality bought dewatering, drying and disposal services for sewage sludge from suppliers established in Austria. The drying plant, located on the municipality’s land, ran largely automatically (hall, automated “Wendewolf” turning device, control equipment), was loaded only three to four times a year, and was monitored and maintained remotely from Austria; on-site work was carried out by a subcontractor. The tax office treated the municipality as liable under the reverse charge (§ 13b UStG); the Fiscal Court of Munich disagreed, holding the plant to be a German fixed establishment of the Austrian supplier. On appeal, the BFH stayed proceedings and referred the matter to the CJEU. The referred question is whether a plant involved in supplying a service constitutes a fixed establishment under Article 192a of the VAT Directive, given the human and technical resources requirement, where the taxable person remotely monitors and maintains it from another Member State and engages a subcontractor whose staff work at the plant. The BFH also questions whether an establishment must be able to supply the service autonomously, and whether subcontractor staff can be attributed as own human resources (Titanium C-931/19, Berlin Chemie C-333/20, Adient C-533/22).

Conclusion / key takeaway / recommendation

The outcome will determine whether highly automated, unmanned assets create a local fixed establishment – shifting VAT liability from the customer back to the supplier, with exposure for open years, invoicing and registration. Businesses with remotely operated plant, machinery or equipment abroad, and their customers applying the reverse charge, should review contracts, subcontractor arrangements and reverse-charge positions now. Contact us to assess your exposure.

Reference / Link to document

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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