Germany – Trial Begins Of Company And Two Individuals Charged With Sanctioned Exports To Russia Via China

It is being reported that a 15-day trial started yesterday in Cologne Regional Court of a German company based in Wermelskirchen and of two individuals. One of the individuals, aged 84, is a German national. The other is a Chinese national.

They are accused of shipping sanctioned goods to Russia via China and Chinese front companies.

The goods are said to be valued at over €1 million and to have consisted of drives and what are described as “milling heads”.