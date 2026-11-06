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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Germany – Trial Begins Of Company And Two Individuals Charged With Sanctioned Exports To Russia Via China

Duane Morris LLP
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A German company and two individuals face trial in Cologne for allegedly circumventing Russia sanctions by shipping over €1 million worth of industrial equipment through Chinese intermediaries. The case involves an 84-year-old German national and a Chinese national accused of using front companies to deliver drives and milling heads to Russia.

GermanyInternational Law
Mark Handley
Mark Handley
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It is being reported that a 15-day trial started yesterday in Cologne Regional Court of a German company based in Wermelskirchen and of two individuals. One of the individuals, aged 84, is a German national. The other is a Chinese national.

They are accused of shipping sanctioned goods to Russia via China and Chinese front companies.

The goods are said to be valued at over €1 million and to have consisted of drives and what are described as “milling heads”.

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