I. Why This Topic Is Important

Pre-insolvency restructurings often fail not for economic reasons, but because individual creditors (or groups of creditors) block a viable restructuring solution—for example, to extract a better outcome for themselves. This is where the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (Unternehmensstabilisierungs- und -restrukturierungsgesetz – StaRUG) comes into play: it permits a restructuring on the basis of a restructuring plan before insolvency occurs, namely, where the debtor faces imminent illiquidity. The plan may be limited to selected creditors and can be implemented even against the will of dissenting groups. The so-called “cram-down” (i.e., the cross-class approval that overrides a dissenting group) is the central mechanism here: it allows the restructuring court to confirm the plan despite the lack of consent from individual groups, provided that the statutory safeguards are met. This creates planning certainty for the company, its management, and investors, and it can help avoid insolvency proceedings.

II. Legal Basis and Requirements

In the restructuring plan, the parties affected by the plan are divided into groups according to their comparable economic interests. A group is deemed to have accepted the plan if the members of that group who vote in favor hold at least 75% of the total voting rights in that group. If this majority is not achieved, the dissenting group’s approval is nevertheless deemed to have been given if the conditions set out in section 26 of StaRUG are met (“cram-down”). The key requirements of a cram-down are:

No Worse-Off Test: The members of the dissenting group must not be likely to be placed in a worse position under the plan than they would be without it; this must be demonstrated in a comparative calculation. The benchmark is the next-best alternative without the plan; if the plan provides for the continuation of the business, continuation is generally to be assumed as well, unless a sale of the business or another form of continuation has no prospect of success.

Appropriate Participation/Absolute Priority: The dissenting group must participate appropriately in the economic value that the plan allocates to the affected parties. This requires that no other creditor receives economic value exceeding the full amount of its claim, that no creditor ranking equally with the members of the dissenting group is placed in a better position, and that neither subordinated creditors nor the debtor or its shareholders receive economic value without providing full compensation. Exceptions are permitted only within narrow limits, in particular where the shareholder’s participation is indispensable or where the interference with the dissenting creditors’ rights is minor.

Majority of Voting Groups: A majority of the voting groups must have approved the plan with the required majorities; the approving groups must not consist exclusively of shareholders or subordinated restructuring creditors. If only two groups have been formed, the approval of the other group is sufficient.

III. Recommendations for Action

If you are submitting a restructuring plan as a debtor or supporting it as an investor:

Ensure that your valuation and comparative calculation are robust: A cram-down stands or falls with the no worse-off test. Therefore, document your assumptions and ensure that they are derived in a plausible and transparent manner.

Ensure that groups are formed properly: Errors in group formation provide grounds for challenge. Define the groups based on appropriate criteria, and grant all affected parties within each group equal rights.

Structure the distribution of value to be “cram-down-proof”: Ensure that subordinated creditors and shareholders receive no economic value without full compensation unless senior creditors have been fully satisfied.

Prepare for challenges: An immediate appeal can delay the plan’s implementation. However, the appellate court must promptly dismiss the appeal if the disadvantages of a delay outweigh those to the appellant; the appellant is then limited to a damages claim against the debtor. Therefore, consider providing funds for such claims in the plan itself.

If your group is to be outvoted:

Review the valuation, alternative scenarios, and priority rankings early on: If the comparative calculation is not sound, if creditors of equal rank are placed in a better position, or if subordinated parties receive economic value without full compensation, the requirements for a cram-down are not met. Raise your objections no later than in the discussion and voting hearing.

Secure legal remedies: An immediate appeal against the confirmation order is available, and a minority protection motion may be filed. Both remedies generally require you to object to the plan and vote against it no later than in the discussion and voting hearing.

Whether a cram-down is viable or vulnerable is often decided by the details—valuation, priority ranking, group formation, and procedural issues. Therefore, in StaRUG proceedings—especially those with cram-down potential—seek early advice from specialized restructuring and insolvency counsel.