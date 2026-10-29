Airbus/Air France: A Procedural First For Efficiencies, Not Yet A Substantive One

The European Commission (“Commission”) published on 14 October 2026 its decision of 27 April 2026 clearing Airbus/Air France JV (M.11295). In July, the case team had already presented the clearance, in the Competition Merger Brief, as “the first example of the renewed role of efficiencies in the overall assessment of a transaction”.

Procedurally, the presentation is accurate: the parties’ claims on efficiencies were assessed in Phase I, in a case that raised no concerns, which had to our knowledge never happened before. On substance, although efficiencies were examined and found plausible by the Commission, they were held unverified and set aside, and the transaction was cleared because it did not “raise serious doubts” as to its compatibility with the internal market. It remains to be seen in practice how a transaction whose anticompetitive effects are established can nevertheless be found not to give rise to a significant impediment to effective competition (“SIEC”) because demonstrated efficiencies counteract them.

The Decision

Under the terms of the transaction, Airbus and Air France take joint control of a full-function joint venture (“JV”)—previously owned by Air France alone—providing component maintenance services for the A350 fleet. In short, the Commission cleared the transaction because the JV would reach a [30-40]% share only on the narrowest market definition, Lufthansa Technik is as large and wins tenders at comparable rates, component OEMs control the inputs and supply airlines directly, entry is expected as the fleet ages, and no customer objected.

The Commission then went further than the case required, perhaps for reasons of policy rather than law: with the Draghi report calling for more weight on scale and resilience and Executive Vice-President Ribera’s mission letter mandating a revision of the Merger Guidelines, the decision was a chance for the Commission to showcase a new openness towards efficiencies. On a “no-prejudice basis”, and expressly because the transaction did not “raise serious doubts”, the Commission carried out a preliminary assessment of the parties’ efficiency claims. It found the claimed pool and logistics synergies were prima facie merger-specific, since potential alternative contractual pooling or stock-sharing would not deliver the same integration. It also considered the synergies prima facie beneficial to consumers, including variable cost savings which the JV would have an incentive to pass on because of the competitive pressure from the remaining competitors, together with shorter lead times and lower transport emissions. The claims, however, failed on the “verifiability” limb: cost estimates differed between internal documents and replies to information requests, the examples given were illustrative rather than representative, and several of the claimed savings were not quantified at all. The Commission was therefore “not yet in a position to take into account the claimed efficiencies” and declined to conclude even on the two limbs it had found plausible.

A procedural first

The assessment of efficiencies has up to now been a Phase II exercise, undertaken after the Commission has identified competitive concerns (e.g., UPS/TNT and the telecoms consolidation cases). The Commission had no reason to engage with efficiencies in a transaction cleared in Phase I without concerns. Airbus/Air France breaks that pattern because the parties raised efficiencies in pre-notification, the Commission reviewed them within Phase I, and recorded its findings in the decision (even though clearance did not turn on them).

That is precisely what the draft Merger Guidelines—published three days after official clearance—now advise parties to do. The draft confirms that a preliminary finding of harm is not a precondition for raising efficiencies and that early engagement should not be read as a signal of competition concerns (see our May 2026 client update). The case team, writing in the Merger Brief, draws out that “the experience in this case underscores the value of front-loading substantiation during prenotification: internal documents should be representative, reconcilable across data sets, and otherwise verifiable, such that the Commission can assess commercial plausibility without recourse to a full Phase II investigation”.

What remains to be seen: the substantive assessment

From a procedural standpoint, the decision is indeed the “first example of the renewed role of efficiencies in the overall assessment of a transaction”. However, ultimately efficiencies did not play a role in the outcome of the review and the claims failed on verifiability. Additionally, what the decision says would have been needed to verify the claims corresponds to a demanding rather than relaxed standard.

The draft Guidelines do not change the underlying test. The Commission must still assess efficiencies when determining whether a transaction is more likely than not to result in a SIEC: the Commission “will assess whether the efficiencies brought about by the merger counteract the established negative effects on competition”, and the closer the merged entity comes to dominance, “the less likely efficiencies will be sufficient to outweigh competitive harm”. The closest the Commission has come to that balancing tipping a result is UPS/TNT, where it ultimately recognized part of the claimed synergies as “verifiable, timely, merger specific and likely to benefit consumers” and found that, net of those savings, prices might fall in a number of countries, yet still prohibited the transaction because a SIEC remained in fifteen others. Airbus/Air France shows the Commission willing to hear efficiencies early and assess them seriously in Phase I, but it does not provide an example of how efficiences can counteract the potential anticompetitive effects of a transaction.

For notifying parties, the lessons are nonetheless helpful: efficiencies can be put to the Commission in pre-notification without being read as an admission of concern, and the decision’s readiness to treat shorter lead times and lower emissions as consumer benefits in principle is worth building on. Whether any of this can rescue a transaction that would otherwise raise competition concerns, and whether it is feasible to meet the high standard to prove efficiencies in a Phase I merger review, is a question for future cases.