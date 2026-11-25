Part 1: What is the CRA and when does it apply?

From 11 December 2027, businesses manufacturing and placing products with digital elements on the European Union (EU) market will have to comply with harmonised cybersecurity requirements under Regulation (EU) 2024/2847 (the Cyber Resilience Act or CRA). Certain obligations, particularly vulnerability and incident reporting, are already in force.

Manufacturers of products with digital elements are also required to carry out assessments and due diligence in relation to third-party services and components included in their products, and may thus have to impose specific security obligations on their providers and component suppliers.

The purpose of this Article is to explain what the CRA applies to and its application timeline. In the next part of our series of articles on the CRA, we will further explore the obligations imposed by the CRA on entities who qualify as manufacturers of products with digital elements.

Background

The CRA marks the EU’s first attempt at regulating cybersecurity directly at the product level. It sets essential cybersecurity requirements for the design, development and production of products with digital elements, together with obligations for the economic operators that place them on the market. In doing so, it holds manufacturers accountable for security from design through the product’s support period and end of life.

It aims to tackle the currently low level of cybersecurity of these products by setting conditions for developing them securely, so that they reach the market with fewer vulnerabilities, manufacturers take security into account throughout the product lifecycle, and end users benefit from greater transparency.

This addresses a gap in existing EU cybersecurity legislation, since the Cybersecurity Act and the NIS2 Directive did not impose mandatory security requirements on the products themselves. EU institutions had repeatedly called for dedicated rules for connected products1. Responding to this gap, the CRA was adopted by the EU Parliament and the Council in 2024.

The CRA does not replace existing cybersecurity frameworks such as NIS2 and DORA but applies alongside them. As a result, businesses already subject to incident-reporting duties under those regimes may face additional reporting obligations under the CRA. The EU Commission's proposed Digital Omnibus aims to ease this burden through a Single-Entry Point mechanism, letting businesses fulfil multiple reporting obligations via a single platform developed by ENISA.

Key Dates

The CRA entered into force on 10 December 2024 and will apply fully only from 11 December 2027. Products placed on the market before 11 December 2027 fall within the CRA’s scope only if they undergo a substantial modification after that date (a substantial modification being “a change to the product with digital elements following its placing on the market, which affects the compliance of the product with digital elements with the essential cybersecurity requirements set out in [the CRA] or which results in a modification to the intended purpose for which the product with digital elements has been assessed”).

However, some sets of provisions are already applicable. In particular, the reporting obligations under Article 14 for actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe incidents have been applicable since 11 September 2026. These obligations apply to manufacturers of in-scope products, including (by derogation from the above-mentioned rule) products placed on the market before 11 December 2027.

Scope – which products / operators are covered

Working out whether the CRA applies to your product is largely a question of function, not form: the Regulation catches any product with digital elements made available on the EU market and whose intended or reasonably foreseeable use includes a data connection, direct or indirect, to a device or network. This potentially covers a wide range of connected hardware and software, although the precise scope depends on the product's characteristics and functionalities.

Product with digital elements

The CRA’s definition of a “product with digital elements” covers both hardware with digital connectivity and pure software products, together with any remote data processing solutions, including components placed on the market separately. Behind that single definition, the EU Commission’s guidance on the CRA recognises four practical categories:

standalone software, such as apps and certain computer programs (provided that the software is operated on, or as part of, an IT system on the user’s side, i.e. SaaS software in itself cannot be categorised as a product with digital elements);

hardware with embedded software, such as laptops and tablets;

standalone hardware, such as integrated circuits or motherboards; and

combinations of hardware and software supplied separately but designed to operate together (i.e. the software is necessary to operate, configure, control or use a product with digital elements – this may include for example a fitness wearable which works only with a smartphone application).

As we will cover in more details in Part 2 of our article series, a product within scope cannot be made available on the EU market unless it meets the essential requirements laid down in Annex I of the CRA. Manufacturers demonstrate this through a conformity assessment, resulting in an EU declaration of conformity and the affixing of the CE marking.

Components of products with digital elements will generally not in themselves qualify as products, but manufacturers of the end product will, as per the Commission’s guidance, be required to carry out risk assessments and due diligence in relation to such components. In practice, manufacturers may thus indirectly impose certain CRA requirements on component suppliers.

Remote data processing solutions

The CRA’s scope extends beyond the device or application the user sees. It also covers remote data processing solutions (RDPS). An RDPS is software which interacts with a product with digital elements, which is used for remote data processing that is designed and developed by, or under the responsibility of, the manufacturer, and whose absence would prevent the product from performing one of its functions.

Qualification as RDPS therefore requires data processing at a distance, a typical example of which is cloud computing. Hence, even if SaaS software may not qualify as such as a product with digital elements, it will fall within the scope of the CRA if it qualifies as an RDPS.

For software to qualify as an RDPS, it shall also impact the functions of the product with digital elements. For example, a cloud function that lets users control a smart home device remotely is an RDPS. By contrast, a website that does not support a product’s functionality is not. The fact that the user can use a function both manually and through a software does not exclude qualification as an RDPS (e.g. switching a light bulb with an app or manually).

Furthermore, since the software must be designed by the manufacturer or under its responsibility to be an RDPS, a cloud service developed outside the manufacturer’s responsibility (i.e. not built on behalf of the manufacturer, based on designs and specifications provided by it) is not an RDPS.

Manufacturers, importers and distributors of products with digital elements

The CRA imposes distinct obligations on manufacturers, importers and distributors.

The obligations imposed on manufacturers cover the entire product lifecycle, from secure design and risk/conformity assessment to vulnerability handling, security updates and reporting, with these obligations applying at every stage of the value chain (as we will discuss in more details in Part 2 of our article series).

Importers and distributors have more limited obligations, which essentially involve checking that the manufacturer has complied with the CRA.

A non-EU manufacturer placing products with digital elements on the EU market remains within the CRA’s scope, regardless of where it is established.

The CRA also recognises a specific role for open-source software stewards: legal persons, other than manufacturers, that systematically support the development of free and open-source software intended for commercial use. They are subject to a lighter regime, centred on a cybersecurity policy, cooperation with market surveillance authorities and specific vulnerability reporting obligations.

Exclusions

The CRA excludes certain products from its scope, including medical devices, motor vehicles, civil aviation and marine equipment, and products developed exclusively for national security or defence. For products subject to other sectoral regulations, a limitation or an exemption applies only where a delegated act from the Commission under the CRA specifies such limitation or exclusion and the sectoral rules ensure an equivalent or higher level of protection. The mere existence of other cybersecurity rules does not exempt a product from the CRA.

Important and critical products

The CRA adopts a risk-based approach: the higher the risk a product poses, the stricter the conformity assessment. While most products can be self-assessed by manufacturers, “important” products listed in Annex III, such as security-related software, certain IT hardware and systems and some smart consumer devices, and “critical products” listed in Annex IV, such as smartcards, face stricter requirements.

A product qualifies as “important” where its core functionality falls within a product category listed in Annex III and the product either (i) primarily performs functions critical to cybersecurity, or (ii) performs a function which carries a significant risk of adverse effects on a large number of other products or on health, security or safety of users. Annex III is divided into two classes. For Class I products, manufacturers can still self-assess if they apply the requirements of a relevant harmonised standard (as published in the Official Journal of the European Union) in full. For Class II products, which carry a higher risk, third-party assessment is generally required.

Furthermore, “critical” products, which have the core functionality of a product category listed in Annex IV, may be required to obtain a European cybersecurity certificate – the European Commission will designate the products subject to such a requirement and specific obligations through delegated acts.

Thus, while the CRA establishes common baseline obligations, the level of scrutiny and conformity assessment required will depend on the product’s risk.

First steps for businesses

The CRA will not weigh on every business in the same way, so the first task is to work out where you stand. Most companies can do this in three steps:

Check whether your product is in scope. Is it a product with digital elements made available on the EU market, with a direct or indirect connection to a device or network? If so, check whether one of the exclusions applies. Then check whether the product’s core functionality falls within Annex III or IV: if it does, it may face stricter conformity assessment requirements or, where applicable, mandatory certification. Map the remote processing and third-party components your product depends on. Does any back-end service or cloud function qualify as an RDPS? If so, it is part of the product and must meet the same requirements. Third-party components or services that fall outside this definition should still be assessed for relevant cybersecurity risks and dependencies. Identify your role. Are you a manufacturer, importer, distributor or open-source steward? Your obligations depend on this qualification. Be careful with the label: a business that substantially modifies a product may be treated as a manufacturer.

If you fall within the scope of the CRA:

The Article 14 reporting duties have applied since 11 September 2026, including to products already on the market, so businesses should already know how they would report an actively exploited vulnerability or severe incident.

Businesses should use the time before December 2027 to build CRA compliance into how they work: taking security into account from the design stage, checking that third-party components meet the same standard, reflecting this in supplier contracts, etc.

Follow the publication of Part 2 of our series of articles on the CRA for recommendations on how to comply in practice with these requirements and an assessment of risks associated with non-compliance.

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