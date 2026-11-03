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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

EU Sanctions: Brussels Hits Russia’s Military And Industrial Complex With Its Biggest-ever Wave Of Listings

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The European Union has adopted its most comprehensive sanctions package to date, listing nearly 1,600 individuals and entities connected to Russia's military and industrial complex.

European UnionInternational Law
Arianna Daveri
Arianna Daveri
Irene Picciano
Irene Picciano
This article is part of the “Trade Pills” series, a column that provides brief, periodic updates on trade and sanctions-related topics.

On October 12, 2026, the Council of the European Union (“the Council”) adopted its most comprehensive set of measures to date targeting Russia’s military and industrial complex, introducing a new package of restrictive measures that lists almost 1,600 individuals and entities. This is the largest single set of listings ever agreed by the EU under this sanctions regime.

Background

The listings respond to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and in particular to recent military operations targeting civilian infrastructure.

This escalation is precisely what the European Council had in mind in its conclusions of June 18-19, 2026, which reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemned Russia’s large-scale attacks against civilians, and called for further sanctions.

The listings were adopted under the EU’s restrictive measures framework targeting actions undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, established by Council Decision 2014/145/CFSP and its implementing regulation. With these additions, the total number of listings under this regime now stands at close to 4,600.

Scope and consequences

In total, the package adds 1,569 individuals and entities operating in Russia’s military and industrial complex to the list: 826 Russian companies and 743 individuals serving as their CEOs.

The listed companies supply key components for Russia’s most advanced weapons systems, including missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft, electronics (such as semiconductors, microcircuits and computers), communication equipment (radars, antennas and transceivers), aviation, satellite and missile systems, explosives and ammunition, and optics and navigation systems.

The consequences are significant: listed individuals and entities are subject to an asset freeze, and the direct or indirect provision of funds or economic resources to them, or for their benefit, is prohibited. Listed natural persons also face an EU travel ban.

The new listings were formalized through Council Decision (CFSP) 2026/2279 of October 12, 2026, amending Decision 2014/145/CFSP, and Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2281 of October 12, 2026, implementing Regulation 2014/145/CFSP; both acts, including the updated list of sanctioned individuals and entities, have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Practical takeaways

  • Given the breadth of sectors covered, companies with business ties to Russia, or counterparties operating in or supplying these sectors, should promptly screen their customer, supplier and counterparty databases against the new designations.
  • Where a potential nexus with a newly listed party is identified, companies should assess their exposure under the asset freeze and funds-availability prohibition described above before proceeding.
  • Stakeholders should continue to monitor the Official Journal of the European Union and the Council’s communications for further sanctions packages, as the Council has signalled its intention to adopt additional restrictive measures.

For further information, please see the press release published by the Council of the European Union, available at the following link: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine: EU agrees largest-ever package of listings targeting almost 1600 individuals and entities in Russia’s military-industrial complex – Consilium.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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