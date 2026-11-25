Overview

The EU’s foreign investment screening framework has entered a new era. On 19 May 2026, the European Parliament approved Regulation (EU) 2026/1386, which repeals and replaces the original 2019 framework. The new Regulation was published in the Official Journal on 26 June 2026 and will apply from 17 January 2028. This represents the most significant overhaul of the EU’s approach to screening inbound foreign direct investment since the original framework was established in 2019.

For non-EU investors, particularly those from Japan, China, and other major economies, acquiring European assets, the direction of travel is clear: more scrutiny, broader scope, and stricter procedural requirements.

Mandatory national screening: All 27 EU Member States must now establish foreign investment screening mechanisms with prior authorization (approval before closing) requirements, eliminating the current patchwork where some Member States have no screening at all.

All 27 EU Member States must now establish foreign investment screening mechanisms with prior authorization (approval before closing) requirements, eliminating the current patchwork where some Member States have no screening at all. Expanded sectoral scope: A minimum list of sensitive sectors, including defense, semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies, critical raw materials, energy/transport/digital infrastructure, financial system entities, and electoral infrastructure, must be covered by every Member State’s regime.

A minimum list of sensitive sectors, including defense, semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies, critical raw materials, energy/transport/digital infrastructure, financial system entities, and electoral infrastructure, must be covered by every Member State’s regime. EU subsidiaries caught: Investments by EU-incorporated entities that are ultimately controlled by non-EU parents are now expressly within scope, closing a perceived loophole in the prior framework.

Investments by EU-incorporated entities that are ultimately controlled by non-EU parents are now expressly within scope, closing a perceived loophole in the prior framework. Strengthened enforcement tools: National authorities gain call- in powers to review non- notified transactions for at least 15 months after closing, and a new EU- wide database will track investor compliance history.

National authorities gain call- in powers to review non- notified transactions for at least 15 months after closing, and a new EU- wide database will track investor compliance history. Harmonized procedures: A standardized two- phase review process with a 45- calendar- day Phase I deadline, combined with same- day multi- state filing requirements from 2028, will reshape deal timelines.

A standardized two- phase review process with a 45- calendar- day Phase I deadline, combined with same- day multi- state filing requirements from 2028, will reshape deal timelines. Transition is already underway: The new rules apply to transactions that close on or after 17 January 2028. Deals being signed now should factor in the possibility that closing may fall under the new regime.

At the national level, Belgium, Finland, Italy, and France, four jurisdictions frequently encountered by Asian investors pursuing European targets, are each adapting their regimes. This briefing examines the new EU Regulation and recent developments in each of these four jurisdictions, and offers practical guidance for structuring and executing cross-border transactions.

In depth

The new EU foreign investment screening Regulation

Timeline

The Regulation entered into force on 16 July 2026 (20 days after publication in the Official Journal). It applies from 17 January 2028 — 18 months after entry into force — giving member states time to align or establish national screening mechanisms.

Then vs. Now: Comparison Table

The table below summarizes the principal differences between the prior framework established by Regulation (EU) 2019/452 (the “2019 Regulation”) and the new Regulation (EU) 2026/1386 (the “2026 Regulation”).

Feature Prior Framework (Reg. 2019/452) New Regulation (2026/1386) National screening requirement Voluntary; member states were not required to establish screening mechanisms. Mandatory; all member states must establish mechanisms with prior authorization (approval before closing). Sectoral scope Left to member state discretion; highly uneven coverage across the EU. Minimum mandatory list covering defense/dual-use, AI/quantum/semiconductors, critical infrastructure, critical raw materials, certain financial entities, and electoral infrastructure. Member states may add sectors. Filing and standstill obligation No mandatory filing or standstill requirement under EU law; national rules varied. Mandatory suspensory filing: investors must obtain approval before closing for in-scope transactions. EU subsidiaries of non-EU parents Not expressly caught unless national rules addressed circumvention through EU-incorporated vehicles. Expressly in scope under Art. 2(1): investments by EU-incorporated subsidiaries that are controlled by non-EU investors are covered. Call-in powers No requirement for member states to maintain call-in powers for unnotified or non-notifiable deals. Member states must have call-in powers enabling review of deals not subject to mandatory filing for at least 15 months after closing. Review procedure No harmonized procedural deadlines; entirely national. Two-phase structure: 45-calendar-day Phase I deadline at EU level; Phase II deadlines remain set by national law. Multi-state filing coordination No coordination requirement; investors filed separately on different schedules. Investors must endeavor to file in all relevant member states on the same day (Art. 7), facilitating coordinated review. Cooperation mechanism All formally screened deals could be notified; broad information exchange across member states. Narrowed to specific triggers (see Key Changes p) but deepened in substance; shortened deadlines; commenting member states are entitled to meetings and explanations. Assessment factors Optional: the 2019 Regulation listed factors member states “may take into account.” Mandatory under Art. 19: expanded list of sector and investor risk factors that screening authorities must consider. Greenfield and intra-group restructurings Not specifically addressed in the EU framework; treatment varied by national law. Greenfield investments and most intra-group restructurings are excluded from the minimum mandatory scope; member states remain free to cover them under national rules.

Key changes in detail

Mandatory national screening mechanisms

Under the 2019 Regulation, establishing a national investment screening mechanism was voluntary. Fourteen member states had functioning mechanisms before the new rules were agreed; the remainder applied no systematic review. The 2026 Regulation eliminates that asymmetry: every member state must put in place a screening regime that provides for mandatory, suspensory prior authorization covering at least the minimum mandatory sectoral scope.

Critically, the authorization decision — whether to approve, approve with conditions, or prohibit a transaction — remains a national competence. The 2026 Regulation harmonizes the obligation to screen and the procedural framework; it does not create a single EU level approval authority. Member states retain sovereignty over the substantive outcome.

Minimum mandatory sectoral scope

Article 4(15) establishes the minimum mandatory scope. All member states must screen acquisitions of control in the following sectors or activities:

(Defense and dual-use items:) goods, software, and technology listed on national or EU control lists for military or both civilian and military (dual-use) purposes.

(Critical technology:) certain artificial intelligence applications relevant to space or defense, quantum technologies, and semiconductors (including design, fabrication, and advanced packaging).

(Critical infrastructure:) entities designated as critical under the EU’s Critical Entities Resilience Directive in the energy, transport, and digital infrastructure sectors.

(Critical and strategic raw materials:) companies involved in the extraction, processing, or refining of materials on the EU’s critical raw materials list.

(Certain financial system entities:) central counterparties (CCPs), central securities depositories (CSDs), regulated market operators, payment systems designated as systemically important, and global specialized financial messaging providers (such as SWIFT).

(Electoral infrastructure:) entities managing or operating systems used to conduct democratic elections.

Member states may screen additional sectors under Art. 4(16), provided they give the Commission advance notice. Greenfield investments (building new facilities from scratch) and most intra-group restructurings are excluded from the minimum mandatory scope, although member states may apply their national rules to those transactions if they choose.

EU subsidiaries of non-EU parents

One of the most significant jurisdictional extensions in the 2026 Regulation is Art. 2(1), which expressly brings within scope investments made through EU-incorporated subsidiaries that are ultimately controlled by non-EU investors. Under the 2019 Regulation, such structures fell outside the formal definition of “foreign direct investment” unless a member state had anti-circumvention provisions in its national law.

Art. 2(1) codifies what was already emerging in national practice. Italy, for example, applied its golden power rules to acquisitions by EU-incorporated companies ultimately owned by non-EU interests in the Viyash/BioForLife case — a position that was contested at the time but is now clearly supported by EU law. Investors using EU holding structures should therefore not assume that the nationality of the immediate acquirer determines whether screening applies; regulators will look through to the ultimate beneficial owner.

Call-in powers

The 2026 Regulation requires every member state to maintain call-in powers — the authority to initiate review of a transaction that was not subject to mandatory filing, typically because it fell outside the minimum mandatory scope or because the parties concluded (incorrectly or in good faith) that no filing was required.

The call-in window must cover at least 15 months after closing. This period can be triggered not only by the host member state on its own initiative but also where another member state raises security or public order concerns about the deal. Once called in, the reviewing authority has the same powers as in a mandatory filing — it may impose conditions (remedies) or prohibit, and in appropriate cases unwind, the transaction.

Harmonized procedural requirements

The 2026 Regulation introduces the first harmonized procedural clock for EU investment screening. Review is organized in two phases:

Phase I: 45 calendar days from the date the filing is deemed complete. The screening authority must either clear the transaction (with or without conditions) or open a Phase II in-depth investigation.

Phase II: Deadlines for the in depth investigation remain set by national law. There is no harmonized Phase II clock at EU level, meaning total review timelines will continue to vary by member state.

Article 7 requires investors to endeavor to file in all relevant member states on the same calendar day. This “same day filing” obligation is not an absolute requirement — the word “endeavor” preserves some flexibility — but it is intended to enable coordinated multi state review and reduce the risk of inconsistent outcomes where the same transaction is under scrutiny in several jurisdictions at once. The Regulation also establishes due process requirements, including rights of the parties to be heard before an adverse decision.

Narrowed but deeper cooperation mechanism

The 2019 Regulation’s cooperation mechanism allowed member states to notify and comment on a wide range of screened transactions, leading to information overload and limited practical engagement. The 2026 Regulation replaces this with a more targeted mechanism that narrows the triggers but deepens the substantive engagement that follows.

Cooperation mechanism triggers. The mechanism is activated where:

The transaction is within the minimum mandatory scope and the investor is: (i) controlled by a third country government or public body; (ii) subject to EU restrictive measures (sanctions); or (iii) has a track record of previously blocked, restricted, or non compliant investments in the EU. The transaction enters Phase II and the target is part of a project or programme of Union interest (which may include initiatives involving close partners such as the United Kingdom or Japan) or has subsidiaries operating in other member states. The host member state intends to prohibit, unwind, or impose conditions without opening Phase II — a “short form adverse decision” scenario. The transaction may adversely affect security or public order in one or more other member states, even if not caught by the triggers above.

Procedural improvements. Once triggered, member states have 15 days from filing to initiate participation in the mechanism. Comment deadlines are shortened to approximately 20 calendar days (compared to the longer, less structured windows under the 2019 Regulation). The overall cooperation framework is designed to conclude within a 20 to 45 calendar day window aligned with the Phase I clock. Importantly, commenting member states are entitled to meetings with the host authority and must receive an explanation of how their comments were taken into account — a due process protection that did not exist under the 2019 Regulation.

Mandatory assessment factors

Article 19 transforms the assessment factors from an optional checklist into a mandatory analytical framework. Screening authorities must consider both sector-specific factors and investor-specific factors. The factors apply not only to the direct acquirer but also to its beneficial owners and affiliates.

Sector factors include: risks to electoral processes; risks to the supply of critical medicines; food-security implications, including where the target involves substantial agricultural land or production capacity; and the target’s proximity to sensitive government or military facilities.

Investor factors include: the likelihood that the investor is pursuing a third country’s strategic policy objectives or seeks to acquire capabilities that could enhance a third country’s military or surveillance capabilities; support for the internal repression of civilian populations or serious human-rights violations; a prior history of non compliance with conditions imposed in FDI or other regulatory proceedings; prior harmful activities in the EU or its member states; involvement in illegal activities, including sanctions circumvention, money laundering, terrorist financing, or links to sanctioned persons; obligations under third country law to share information with government authorities without adequate due-process protections (for example, broad national security intelligence laws); opaque or complex ownership structures that obscure the ultimate beneficial owner; and incorporation or operation in jurisdictions with deficient anti money laundering and counter terrorist financing frameworks.

Mitigating measures

Article 20(4) provides an illustrative (non exhaustive) list of conditions and commitments that screening authorities may impose when approving a transaction subject to remedies rather than prohibiting it outright. The list gives practitioners a clearer framework for negotiating behavioral and structural commitments with regulators. Illustrative measures include:

Governance changes, such as restrictions on board composition, the appointment of independent directors, or the use of security cleared management at the target. Voting-right modifications, including caps on investor voting rights or ring-fencing of decision-making on sensitive matters. Access restrictions preventing the investor from accessing sensitive technology, intellectual property, data, or physical locations. Supply commitments ensuring continuity of supply of critical goods or services to EU customers. Continuity requirements maintaining the target’s operations at current levels or preventing plant closures or relocations. Sourcing requirements limiting reliance on third country suppliers for critical inputs. Cybersecurity protocols and mandatory standards for protecting IT systems and data. EU data storage and data processing obligations requiring that sensitive information be stored and processed exclusively within EU jurisdiction.

The availability of this list does not mean screening authorities are obligated to accept mitigating measures in any particular case; prohibition remains available where measures would be insufficient to address the identified risk.

Investor track record database

The 2026 Regulation establishes a database of prior investment screening decisions and records of compliance or non compliance with conditions imposed in those proceedings. The track record database is accessible to all member state screening authorities, enabling them to take into account how an investor has behaved in previous EU transactions when assessing a new filing.

This is a material change from the prior regime. Under the 2019 Regulation, information about prior proceedings was siloed within inpidual member states and there was no systematic mechanism to share compliance records. Going forward, an investor that breached conditions imposed in, say, a Polish screening authorization will carry that record into its next filing in Germany or Spain. The database makes the cooperation mechanism more effective, since one of the triggers for activating it is an investor’s prior track record of blocked, restricted, or non compliant investments.

Implications for transaction planning and timelines

The 2026 Regulation applies to transactions closing on or after 17 January 2028 that are not already undergoing screening on that date. Member states have 18 months from 16 July 2026 to amend or establish their national laws in conformity with the new requirements, though some may act earlier. Several member states with existing regimes are expected to begin legislative processes well before the deadline.

Potential for more filings. The minimum mandatory sectoral scope may lead to more filings in member states whose existing regimes do not yet cover all of the mandatory sectors. A member state that currently reviews only defense sector deals, for example, will need to extend its regime to financial-system entities, electoral infrastructure, and other mandatory categories. Foreign investors who previously needed to file in only a small number of EU jurisdictions may find the number of required notifications increasing.

National reforms may go beyond the EU minimum. Art. 4(16) expressly permits member states to screen additional sectors beyond the mandatory list. National reforms triggered by the 2026 Regulation are therefore likely to include both minimum compliance changes and, in several jurisdictions, broader expansions of national screening scope. Practitioners should monitor implementation legislation in key member states closely.

Deals being signed now with post-January 2028 closings. Transactions signed today that are expected to close on or after 17 January 2028 should already be assessed against the new requirements. Deal teams should identify: (i) all EU member states in which mandatory filings will be required under the new minimum scope; (ii) whether the same day filing obligation under Art. 7 is feasible given different national form requirements; (iii) whether the investor’s profile triggers the cooperation mechanism, which could extend timelines; and (iv) whether any mitigating measures should be proactively prepared.

Economic security as policy context. The 2026 Regulation does not exist in isolation. The European Commission adopted its European Economic Security doctrine in December 2025, alongside the Regulation’s final political agreement. That doctrine frames investment screening as one element of a wider policy toolkit — alongside export controls, outbound investment monitoring, and strategic procurement rules — intended to address security risks arising from economic interdependence with third countries. Practitioners advising on cross border M&A involving EU targets should read investment-screening risk in that broader context.

Country by country overview

This p examines the foreign investment screening regimes of Belgium, Finland, Italy, and France, covering the most recent developments, applicable sectors and thresholds, procedural rules, and practical guidance for foreign investors.

Belgium

Latest developments

Regime based on Cooperation Agreement of 30 November 2022 , in force 1 July 2023.

, in force 1 July 2023. Third annual report (July 2025–June 2026, published ~September 2026): 191 notifications (up from 100 in 2024-25 and 68 in 2023-24). 162 authorized unconditionally, 2 with conditions, 27 pending, no refusals in period. 8 (4%) went to Phase II.

191 notifications (up from 100 in 2024-25 and 68 in 2023-24). 162 authorized unconditionally, 2 with conditions, 27 pending, no refusals in period. 8 (4%) went to Phase II. Phase I on average started within 3 days and averaged 32 calendar days. 45 suspensory information requests (vs. 7 prior year). 27 information requests on non-notified deals (vs. 16), showing stronger detection.

First publicly reported prohibition in August 2026: press reports indicate a Chinese takeover of an Ostend based helicopter company was blocked.

press reports indicate a Chinese takeover of an Ostend based helicopter company was blocked. Reform: Work started to amend the Cooperation Agreement to align procedural time limits with Regulation 2026/1386. Public consultation launched (page updated 18 June 2026).

Sectors and filing thresholds

Applies to non-EU investors (direct and indirect).

10% or more voting rights: targets in defense (including dual-use), energy, cybersecurity, electronic communications, or digital infrastructure with turnover above EUR 100 million.

targets in defense (including dual-use), energy, cybersecurity, electronic communications, or digital infrastructure with turnover above EUR 100 million. 25% or more voting rights: broader list (critical infrastructure including energy, transport, water, health, communications, media, data, aerospace/defense, electoral/financial infrastructure; critical technologies; supply of critical inputs; access to sensitive info/personal data; private security; media freedom; biotech) with turnover above EUR 25 million.

broader list (critical infrastructure including energy, transport, water, health, communications, media, data, aerospace/defense, electoral/financial infrastructure; critical technologies; supply of critical inputs; access to sensitive info/personal data; private security; media freedom; biotech) with turnover above EUR 25 million. Acquisition of control: always notifiable regardless of thresholds.

always notifiable regardless of thresholds. No exemption for internal reorganizations; greenfield not covered. Asset deals notifiable on change of control.

Top sectors from annual report: sensitive info/personal data 29.05%, energy 18.92%, digital infrastructure 8.78%, health 8.78%, dual-use 8.11%.

sensitive info/personal data 29.05%, energy 18.92%, digital infrastructure 8.78%, health 8.78%, dual-use 8.11%. Investor origin: USA 41.55%, UK 21.00%, Canada 5.48%, Switzerland 5.48%, China 3.65% (8 cases). Japan was 8% of filings in 2024–25 per practitioner commentary.

Procedure, timelines, and competent authority

Competent body: Interfederal Screening Committee (ISC), secretariat within FPS Economy. ISC is not a decision-making body — competent ministers of each level of government take decisions. CCIS gives opinions.

Interfederal Screening Committee (ISC), secretariat within FPS Economy. ISC is not a decision-making body — competent ministers of each level of government take decisions. CCIS gives opinions. Filing: Via the “FDI screening” online platform. Belgian notification form (version 25 November 2025) plus summary form.

Via the “FDI screening” online platform. Belgian notification form (version 25 November 2025) plus summary form. Mandatory, suspensory — notify after signing and before completion.

Timelines: Assessment (verification) procedure: 30 days. Screening (Phase II): 28 days. Suspensions/extensions possible. EU cooperation can suspend Belgian procedure up to 25 days.

Key takeaways for foreign investors

Filing volumes nearly tripled in three years, signaling enhanced enforcement.

Prepare for suspensory information requests (45 in latest year). Submit complete filings.

First ever prohibition (Chinese helicopter company) signals willingness to block deals.

10% threshold for defense/dual-use/energy/cybersecurity is low.

Prior year mitigation examples: storing technology/source code in Belgium with a third party, continuity assurances, compliance officers.

Reform underway to align with EU Regulation 2026/1386.

Finland

Latest developments

Current law: Act on the Screening of Foreign Corporate Acquisitions (172/2012). Approximately 30–40 filings per year. Finland has never prohibited a transaction; some conditional approvals and withdrawals.

Act on the Screening of Foreign Corporate Acquisitions (172/2012). Approximately 30–40 filings per year. Finland has never prohibited a transaction; some conditional approvals and withdrawals. Government proposal: “Act on the monitoring of foreign investments and permit procedures” (working title). Draft for comment published 3–4 June 2026 (comments by 16 July 2026). Estimated presentation to Parliament week 39/2026 (late September 2026) as budget related law. Intended entry into force spring 2027.

“Act on the monitoring of foreign investments and permit procedures” (working title). Draft for comment published 3–4 June 2026 (comments by 16 July 2026). Estimated presentation to Parliament week 39/2026 (late September 2026) as budget related law. Intended entry into force spring 2027. Note: Finnish rules discussed here are still a proposal and details may change during the legislative process.

Sectors and filing thresholds

Mandatory prior approval for all covered targets under the proposal (voluntary filing removed).

for all covered targets under the proposal (voluntary filing removed). Foreign investor: all investors domiciled outside Finland, including EU/EEA (natural persons by nationality). Finnish entities with 10% or more foreign influence count as foreign.

all investors domiciled outside Finland, including EU/EEA (natural persons by nationality). Finnish entities with 10% or more foreign influence count as foreign. Thresholds: 10%, 33.3%, 50%, 66.6%, 90%. Authority may also require filing where influence increases without crossing a threshold (board rights, vetoes, contractual voting).

10%, 33.3%, 50%, 66.6%, 90%. Authority may also require filing where influence increases without crossing a threshold (board rights, vetoes, contractual voting). Covered sectors: defense (including intent to supply defense industry), dual-use, security authority suppliers, access to sensitive information, ICT/infosec relevant to national security, security of supply/critical infrastructure/vital functions, EU minimum scope categories (semiconductors, quantum, certain AI; transport/energy/digital infrastructure; strategic raw materials; financial/payment systems; electoral IT).

defense (including intent to supply defense industry), dual-use, security authority suppliers, access to sensitive information, ICT/infosec relevant to national security, security of supply/critical infrastructure/vital functions, EU minimum scope categories (semiconductors, quantum, certain AI; transport/energy/digital infrastructure; strategic raw materials; financial/payment systems; electoral IT). Greenfield in scope for: defense projects, dual-use manufacturing, port/airport infrastructure and services, certain logistics terminals, data centers 100 MW or above, energy projects 100 MW or above (including renewables, BESS, hydrogen, grid), strategic raw materials mining/refining.

Procedure, timelines, and competent authority

Two stage process: Stage 1 — National Emergency Supply Agency (NESA) initial review within 45 days. Stage 2 — Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) in-depth review, no statutory deadline. Significant cases go to Government plenary session (which can refuse or restrict ownership).

Stage 1 — National Emergency Supply Agency (NESA) initial review within 45 days. Stage 2 — Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) in-depth review, no statutory deadline. Significant cases go to Government plenary session (which can refuse or restrict ownership). Sanctions: Administrative penalty up to the higher of EUR 10 million or 10% of worldwide turnover (undertakings); up to EUR 500,000 for natural persons. Unpermitted investments can be declared invalid/unwound.

Administrative penalty up to the higher of EUR 10 million or 10% of worldwide turnover (undertakings); up to EUR 500,000 for natural persons. Unpermitted investments can be declared invalid/unwound. Estimated additional 65–90 filings per year under the new regime.

Key takeaways for foreign investors

Major expansion: EU/EEA investors will also need approval.

EU/EEA investors will also need approval. No statutory deadline for Stage 2 (in depth review) could create timeline uncertainty.

Greenfield investments in energy, data centers, and raw materials are in scope (unusual compared to many other regimes).

Finland has never prohibited a deal, but the new regime introduces stronger enforcement tools.

These rules are still a proposal — figures and thresholds should be verified before reliance.

Italy

Latest developments

Golden Power regime: Decree Law 21/2012 (converted Law 56/2012), as amended. Administered by Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Decree Law 21/2012 (converted Law 56/2012), as amended. Administered by Presidency of the Council of Ministers. 2025 annual report to Parliament: Over 1,000 transactions for the first time. Special powers exercised in 46 cases. 2 transactions blocked. About 5% concluded with mitigating measures. Italy has notified over 400 cases to the EU mechanism since 2020, making it one of the most active Member States.

Over 1,000 transactions for the first time. Special powers exercised in 46 cases. 2 transactions blocked. About 5% concluded with mitigating measures. Italy has notified over 400 cases to the EU mechanism since 2020, making it one of the most active Member States. January 2026 amendments: Redesigning golden power in the financial sector after EU infringement procedure. Government may not conclude golden power review until European Commission merger control/ECB prudential review is completed. Introduced concept of “economic and financial security.”

Redesigning golden power in the financial sector after EU infringement procedure. Government may not conclude golden power review until European Commission merger control/ECB prudential review is completed. Introduced concept of “economic and financial security.” Council of State ruling 16 April 2026 narrowed filing requirements for certain share-pledge arrangements.

narrowed filing requirements for certain share-pledge arrangements. Recent case — Viyash Scientific/BioForLife Italia: Indian parent (Carlyle-backed), through Irish subsidiary Alivira Animal Health Limited, acquired 100% of BioForLife Italia (pet care/veterinary pharma, EUR 16.975 million). Signed 8 June 2026; Italian Golden Power approval received 8 September 2026 (~3 months signing to clearance). EU incorporated acquisition vehicle did not avoid screening where ultimate parent was non-EU. Health/veterinary-pharma sector caught even for a small deal.

Sectors and filing thresholds

Sectors: defense and national security; 5G; energy, transport, communications; sectors of Regulation 2019/452 (including health, critical technologies, data, food security, financial, etc.).

defense and national security; 5G; energy, transport, communications; sectors of Regulation 2019/452 (including health, critical technologies, data, food security, financial, etc.). Applies to non-EU and, in some sectors, EU (including Italian) investors.

Procedure, timelines, and competent authority

Competent authority: Presidency of the Council of Ministers (Coordination Group on special powers); special powers exercised by the Government.

Presidency of the Council of Ministers (Coordination Group on special powers); special powers exercised by the Government. Notification before closing. 45 day review (some sources describe 45 working days) with suspensions for information requests (up to 10 days from parties, 20 from third parties). Tacit clearance if no decision.

(some sources describe 45 working days) with suspensions for information requests (up to 10 days from parties, 20 from third parties). Tacit clearance if no decision. EU cooperation can add approximately 20 days.

Pre-notification procedure (DPCM 133/2022): maximum 30 days.

maximum 30 days. Sanctions: Fines up to twice transaction value; nullity/unwinding possible (practitioner commentary).

Key takeaways for foreign investors

Italy is one of Europe’s most active screeners.

Broad sectoral coverage with relatively low thresholds (10% in certain sectors).

Viyash/BioForLife case: EU holding structures do not avoid screening; health sector caught for small deals; expect approximately 3 months for clearance.

EU holding structures do not avoid screening; health sector caught for small deals; expect approximately 3 months for clearance. Pre-notification procedure is useful for complex transactions.

January 2026 financial sector reforms add a coordination layer with EU merger control/ECB review.

France

Latest developments

Regime: Articles L.151-3 and R.151-1 et seq., Monetary and Financial Code (PACTE law, 2019). Authority: Minister of Economy via DG Trésor bureau CIEF, with interministerial committee CIIEF.

Articles L.151-3 and R.151-1 et seq., Monetary and Financial Code (PACTE law, 2019). Authority: Minister of Economy via DG Trésor bureau CIEF, with interministerial committee CIIEF. 2025 annual report (DG Trésor, published 24 September 2026): 418 filings (up from 392 in 2024; more than triple the 2014 level). 323 decisions; 167 decisions on transactions eligible for control (52% of filings within scope). 49% of authorizations subject to conditions. About two-thirds (67%) of ultimate investors from outside EU/EEA. Only 7 formal refusals in four years. France is the top FDI destination in Europe for the sixth consecutive year.

418 filings (up from 392 in 2024; more than triple the 2014 level). 323 decisions; 167 decisions on transactions eligible for control (52% of filings within scope). 49% of authorizations subject to conditions. About two-thirds (67%) of ultimate investors from outside EU/EEA. Only 7 formal refusals in four years. France is the top FDI destination in Europe for the sixth consecutive year. Key principle: “openness is the rule, prohibition the exception” — inpidualized analysis, proportionality.

“openness is the rule, prohibition the exception” — inpidualized analysis, proportionality. Decree No. 2026-718 and arrêté of 30 July 2026 (applicable from 17 August 2026): 10% listed-company threshold now also applies to French companies listed on EU/EEA regulated markets (ESMA list), third country markets with Commission equivalence under MiFID II (Australia, Hong Kong, US), and six named exchanges: London Stock Exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, Japan Exchange, Korea Exchange. MTFs (e.g., Euronext Growth) remain out of scope.

10% listed-company threshold now also applies to French companies listed on EU/EEA regulated markets (ESMA list), third country markets with Commission equivalence under MiFID II (Australia, Hong Kong, US), and six named exchanges: London Stock Exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, Japan Exchange, Korea Exchange. MTFs (e.g., Euronext Growth) remain out of scope. France will make regulatory adjustments before end of 2026 following adoption of Regulation 2026/1386.

Sectors and filing thresholds

Three cumulative criteria: (1) foreign investor (foreign nationals, non-resident French nationals, foreign entities, French entities controlled by them EU and non-EU); (2) qualifying transaction; (3) sensitive activity.

(1) foreign investor (foreign nationals, non-resident French nationals, foreign entities, French entities controlled by them EU and non-EU); (2) qualifying transaction; (3) sensitive activity. Transaction types: acquisition of control of French entity/branch; acquisition of all/part of a business line; crossing 25% voting rights (non-EU/EEA); crossing 10% voting rights in a listed company (non-EU/EEA, with fast track 10 day exemption procedure).

acquisition of control of French entity/branch; acquisition of all/part of a business line; crossing 25% voting rights (non-EU/EEA); crossing 10% voting rights in a listed company (non-EU/EEA, with fast track 10 day exemption procedure). Sensitive activities: (1) inherently sensitive (weapons, dual-use, defense secrets, sensitive data, IS security, cryptology, etc.); (2) essential infrastructure/goods/services (energy, water, critical raw materials, transport, electronic communications, public health, food security, space, etc.); (3) R&D in critical technologies (AI, robotics, additive manufacturing, semiconductors, quantum, energy storage, biotech, low carbon energy, photonics, cybersecurity, dual-use).

(1) inherently sensitive (weapons, dual-use, defense secrets, sensitive data, IS security, cryptology, etc.); (2) essential infrastructure/goods/services (energy, water, critical raw materials, transport, electronic communications, public health, food security, space, etc.); (3) R&D in critical technologies (AI, robotics, additive manufacturing, semiconductors, quantum, energy storage, biotech, low carbon energy, photonics, cybersecurity, dual-use). New from August 2026: 10% threshold for listed companies now covers Japan Exchange, Korea Exchange, and other named exchanges.

Procedure, timelines, and competent authority

Phase 1: Maximum 30 working days (eligibility; suspended if incomplete). Phase 2: Additional maximum 45 working days (conditions or refusal).

Maximum 30 working days (eligibility; suspended if incomplete). Additional maximum 45 working days (conditions or refusal). Opinion request (formal pre-filing consultation): answered within 2 months, with a binding eligibility determination.

(formal pre-filing consultation): answered within 2 months, with a binding eligibility determination. Sanctions for non-compliance: nullity of transaction; fine up to the highest of twice the irregular investment, 10% of target annual turnover, or EUR 5 million for legal persons (practitioner commentary).

Key takeaways for foreign investors

Very active screening regime with nearly 50% of authorizations subject to conditions.

August 2026 expansion of the 10% listed company threshold to Japan Exchange and Korea Exchange is directly relevant for Japanese and Korean investors acquiring stakes in French listed companies.

of the 10% listed company threshold to Japan Exchange and Korea Exchange is directly relevant for Japanese and Korean investors acquiring stakes in French listed companies. Broad definition of “foreign investor” captures EU entities controlled by non-EU persons.

Pre-filing opinion procedure (2 month timeline, binding) is a valuable planning tool.

France plans further regulatory adjustments by end of 2026 to align with EU Regulation 2026/1386.

Comparative overview: Four jurisdictions

The table below summarises the key features of the foreign direct investment screening regimes in Belgium, Finland, Italy, and France across five dimensions: mandatory versus voluntary notification obligations, sensitive sectors covered, filing thresholds, review timelines, and notable recent practice points. Readers should verify thresholds and sector scope on a case by case basis, as all four regimes are subject to ongoing legislative and regulatory development.

Category Belgium Finland Italy France Mandatory vs. Voluntary Mandatory, suspensory Currently partly voluntary; proposal makes all mandatory Mandatory (Golden Power) Mandatory, prior authorization Key Sensitive Sectors Defense/dual-use Energy Cybersecurity Electronic comms Digital infrastructure Health, biotech Critical infrastructure Personal data Defense, dual-use Security suppliers ICT/infosec Critical infrastructure Energy Semiconductors, quantum, AI Strategic raw materials Financial systems (Proposed scope) Defense 5G Energy, transport, comms Health Critical tech Data, food security Financial Defense/dual-use Essential infrastructure AI, quantum, semiconductors, biotech Critical raw materials Public health Food security Filing Thresholds 10% (defense/energy/cyber if turnover > EUR 100m) 25% (broader list if turnover > EUR 25m) Control 10%, 33.3%, 50%, 66.6%, 90% All investors incl. EU/EEA (Proposed) 10% minority stakes in certain sectors (EUR 1m+, indicative) Control (verify case-by-case) 25% voting rights (non-EU/EEA) 10% listed co. (non-EU/EEA) Control (all foreign investors) Review Timelines Phase I: 30 days Phase II: 28 days EU cooperation: up to +25 days Stage 1 (NESA): 45 days Stage 2 (MEAE): no statutory deadline (Proposed framework) 45 days (suspensions possible) Pre-notification: 30 days EU cooperation: ~20 days Phase 1: max 30 working days Phase 2: additional max 45 working days Opinion procedure: 2 months Notable Recent Practice Points 191 filings in 2025-26 First prohibition (Chinese helicopter co.) 45 suspensory info requests Major reform expected spring 2027 1,081 notifications in 2025 2 blocked Viyash/BioForLife (~3 months clearance) EU holding did not avoid screening 418 filings in 2025 49% of authorizations with conditions 10% threshold expanded to Japan Exchange, Korea Exchange from Aug 2026

What this means for clients

Pre-deal risk assessment

Before signing, investors should map the target’s activities against both the relevant national sector lists and the EU minimum mandatory scope under Regulation 2026/1386. This is particularly important for transactions expected to close after 17 January 2028, when the new EU rules apply. Key questions include:

Does the target operate in any sector on the EU minimum-scope list (defense/dual-use, AI/quantum/semiconductors, critical infrastructure, critical raw materials, financial entities, electoral infrastructure)?

Is the target active in sectors that trigger screening in inpidual Member States (these may be broader)?

Does the investor (or its beneficial owners or affiliates) have any connections to a third country government, state funding, intelligence law obligations, prior FDI enforcement history, or sanctions exposure?

Will the transaction structure involve an EU-incorporated acquisition vehicle controlled by a non-EU parent? If so, this will not avoid screening obligations.

Filing strategy: Multi-jurisdictional coordination

For transactions requiring filings in multiple Member States:

Same day filing: From 17 January 2028, investors must endeavor to file in all relevant Member States on the same day. This requires advance coordination of filing forms and supporting documentation across jurisdictions.

From 17 January 2028, investors must endeavor to file in all relevant Member States on the same day. This requires advance coordination of filing forms and supporting documentation across jurisdictions. Conditions precedent (CPs): FDI approval should be included as a condition precedent in transaction documents where screening is required. Consider the longest likely timeline when setting long-stop dates.

FDI approval should be included as a condition precedent in transaction documents where screening is required. Consider the longest likely timeline when setting long-stop dates. Long stop dates: Allow adequate time for Phase I and (if applicable) Phase II review, plus potential EU cooperation mechanism timelines. As a practical guide: Phase I alone ranges from 30 to 45 days across the four jurisdictions studied here; Phase II adds weeks to months; EU cooperation can add an additional 20–25 days.

Allow adequate time for Phase I and (if applicable) Phase II review, plus potential EU cooperation mechanism timelines. As a practical guide: Phase I alone ranges from 30 to 45 days across the four jurisdictions studied here; Phase II adds weeks to months; EU cooperation can add an additional 20–25 days. Standstill: All four jurisdictions require approval before closing. Closing before clearance risks severe sanctions, including nullity and unwinding.

All four jurisdictions require approval before closing. Closing before clearance risks severe sanctions, including nullity and unwinding. Allocation of FDI risk: Transaction documents should address which party bears risk and cost if FDI conditions are imposed or approval is refused.

Transaction documents should address which party bears risk and cost if FDI conditions are imposed or approval is refused. Mitigation readiness: Prepare potential mitigation measures in advance — data localization, governance changes, supply continuity commitments, cybersecurity protocols, EU data storage — especially if the investor has any risk factors identified in Art. 19 of the new Regulation.

Prepare potential mitigation measures in advance — data localization, governance changes, supply continuity commitments, cybersecurity protocols, EU data storage — especially if the investor has any risk factors identified in Art. 19 of the new Regulation. Call-in risk: From 2028, non-notified deals can be called in for at least 15 months after closing. This creates ongoing regulatory risk even for transactions that are not prima facie notifiable.

From 2028, non-notified deals can be called in for at least 15 months after closing. This creates ongoing regulatory risk even for transactions that are not prima facie notifiable. Track record database: The new EU wide database will record prior screening outcomes and compliance with conditions. Investors’ compliance history will follow them across the EU.

Specific considerations for Japanese and Chinese investors

Japanese investors

Japan was the origin of 8% of Belgian FDI filings in 2024-25.

France’s August 2026 decree expansion of the 10% listed company threshold now specifically names the Japan Exchange. Japanese investors acquiring 10% or more of voting rights in a French company listed on the Japan Exchange will need French FDI authorization.

Chinese investors

Chinese investors face heightened scrutiny across all four jurisdictions. Belgium’s first ever prohibition (August 2026) involved a Chinese acquirer.

State ownership, state funding, or connections to Chinese government entities are likely to trigger the EU cooperation mechanism under the new Regulation (Art. 19 investor risk factors, including government control, state appointed representatives, funding).

Chinese investors accounted for 3.65% of Belgian filings (8 cases) in 2025-26; the relatively low percentage of total filings does not diminish the intensity of scrutiny applied.

Opaque ownership structures and links to sanctioned persons or deficient AML/CFT jurisdictions will attract particular attention.

Chinese investors should be prepared for longer timelines, more detailed information requests, and a higher likelihood of conditions or refusal. Robust mitigation proposals, especially around data localization, technology access restrictions, and governance, should be prepared before filing.

Endnotes

Disclaimer

This briefing is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The analysis is based on publicly available information and practitioner commentary as of September 2026. The Finnish rules discussed in this briefing are still a legislative proposal, and thresholds, timelines, and other details may change during the legislative process. All figures, thresholds, and procedural details should be independently verified before reliance in any specific transaction context. Readers should seek qualified legal counsel in the relevant jurisdictions before making decisions based on this briefing.