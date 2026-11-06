Navigating The EU Deforestation Regulation: Key Obligations For Operators

Background and objectives

In 2023, the European Union published Regulation (EU) 2023/1115, referred to as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), marking a significant step in the EU's commitment to combating global deforestation. The EUDR, establishes binding due diligence obligations for businesses placing or exporting certain commodities from the EU market. For large and medium-sized* operators and micro and small* operators covered by the EU Timber Regulation, the EUDR enters into application on the 30th of December 2026, whereas for micro and small operators it enters into force on the 30th of June 2027.

Scope

The regulation applies to seven commodities: cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya and wood, along with a broad range of derived products, such as chocolate, leather goods, furniture, and paper. It covers both imports into and exports from the EU market and applies to any operator, whether established inside or outside the Union.

Obligations of Operators

These commodities and derived products shall not be placed or exported from the Union market unless (1) they are deforestation-free, meaning that the relevant products contain, have been fed with or have been made using relevant commodities that were produced on land that has not been subject to deforestation after the 31st of December 2020, (2) they have been produced in accordance with the relevant legislation of the country of production and (3) they are covered by a due diligence statement.

Compliance with the above-mentioned criteria rests on the three pillars of due diligence, collection of information, risk assessment and risk mitigation and a due diligence system.

Collection of information

Information collection requires operators to gather and retain for five years following the release of a product on the market the following information; the trade name and description of the product, quantity, country of production, and specifically, the geolocation of all plots of land where the relevant commodities were produced and the name and address of anyone who has supplied them or they have supplied with the relevant products. Operators must also obtain adequately conclusive and verifiable evidence that products are deforestation-free and legally produced.

Risk assessment

In order to determine whether there is a risk that the relevant products meant to be placed on the market are non-compliant, operators must verify and analyse the information gathered and conduct a risk assessment. Unless the risk assessment indicates that there is no or only a negligible risk that the relevant products are non-compliant, operators are not allowed to put them on the market.

Risk mitigation

Where in the risk assessment stage a risk is identified, operators shall adopt risk mitigation procedures such as requiring additional documentation or conducting independent audits, to assure compliance with the regulation. Operators shall have in place adequate and proportionate policies, controls and procedures to mitigate and manage effectively the risks of non-compliance.

Due diligence statement

In order for operators to be able to place or export products from the EU market they must submit to the competent authorities a due diligence statement, thereby assuming responsibility for the relevant compliance. Operators must keep a record of their due diligence statements for five years after placing or exporting a product from the market.

Due diligence system

Operators shall keep a framework of procedures and measures to ensure that the relevant products they place or export from the market remain in compliance with the EUDR. This system must be reviewed at least once a year and if the operator becomes aware of new developments which could influence the system, they must update it and take a note of the relevant changes made.

Penalties for non-compliance

Penalties shall include fines proportionate to the environmental damage and the value of the relevant commodities or relevant products concerned. In the case of a legal person, the maximum amount of such a fine shall be at least 4% of the operator's or trader's total annual Union-wide turnover in the financial year preceding the fining decision. Additional sanctions include confiscation of products and revenues, temporary exclusion from public procurement for up to 12 months, and temporary prohibition from placing relevant products on the market.

Conclusion

The EUDR is ultimately an expression of the EU's broader commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by ensuring the products circulating its market do not contribute to global deforestation. For operators, meeting this commitment is both a legal obligation and an opportunity to position themselves as sustainably responsible actors in the global market.