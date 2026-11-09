Letters Of Guarantee And Banking Obligations In Egypt

A Letter of Guarantee provides financial security by protecting beneficiaries against the risk of contractual non-performance.

Letters of Guarantee (LGs) are widely used in commercial transactions as a means of securing contractual obligations and mitigating the financial risks associated with non-performance. By providing an independent undertaking from a bank to pay a specified amount to a beneficiary upon demand, an LG offers an additional layer of financial protection, particularly in transactions involving significant contractual commitments.

Under Egyptian law, LGs are regulated under Section 9, Letters of Guarantee, of Part Three, Banking Operations, of the Egyptian Commercial Law No. 17 of 1999. Pursuant to Article 300, the provisions of this chapter apply to banking transactions conducted by banks with their customers, whether traders or non-traders, irrespective of the nature of such transactions.

Unlike ordinary contractual guarantees, an LG creates an independent obligation on the issuing bank towards the beneficiary. Accordingly, the bank’s obligation to pay is generally separate from disputes arising out of the underlying contractual relationship between the applicant and the beneficiary. This independence is a fundamental feature of LGs and contributes to their importance in both domestic and international commercial transactions.

Definition and Legal Nature of Letters of Guarantee

Under Article 355(1) of the Commercial Law, an LG is defined as a written undertaking issued by a bank, upon the request of a person (the “Applicant”), to pay a specified or determinable amount to another person (the “Beneficiary”), upon the latter’s demand within the period stipulated in the LG, without regard to any objection.

An LG involves three principal parties, each having a distinct legal role:

The Applicant: The person or entity requesting the bank to issue the LG in favour of the Beneficiary, generally to secure the performance of its contractual obligations.

The person or entity requesting the bank to issue the LG in favour of the Beneficiary, generally to secure the performance of its contractual obligations. The Issuing Bank: The bank that issues the LG and assumes an independent obligation to pay the Beneficiary in accordance with its terms.

The bank that issues the LG and assumes an independent obligation to pay the Beneficiary in accordance with its terms. The Beneficiary: The person or entity in whose favour the LG is issued and who is entitled to demand payment in accordance with its terms.

The defining characteristic of an LG is the autonomous nature of the bank’s undertaking. The issuing bank assumes an independent payment obligation towards the Beneficiary, separate from the underlying contractual relationship between the Applicant and the Beneficiary. Accordingly, the bank’s obligation to honour a compliant demand is not dependent on the performance or validity of the underlying contract, nor may the bank refuse payment on grounds arising from disputes between the Applicant and the Beneficiary. This principle is expressly recognised under Article 358 of the Commercial Law.

In commercial practice, LGs are commonly used to secure obligations arising from construction contracts, tenders, supply agreements, and other commercial arrangements. Depending on their purpose, they may take different forms, including bid bonds, performance guarantees, and advance payment guarantees. Furthermore, Article 355(2) of the Commercial Law provides that, where no specific statutory provision or banking custom applies, the rules and practices prevailing in international transactions concerning LGs shall apply, thereby recognising the role of international banking practices in supplementing the domestic legal framework.

The Principle of Independence of Letters of Guarantee

One of the defining characteristics of an LG is the independence of the bank’s undertaking from the underlying contractual relationship between the Applicant and the Beneficiary. This principle establishes a separate payment obligation on the issuing bank, independent of disputes arising under the contract for which the LG was issued.

This independence is expressly recognised under Article 358 of the Commercial Law, which provides that the bank may not refuse payment to the Beneficiary on grounds relating to either the relationship between the bank and the Applicant or the relationship between the Applicant and the Beneficiary.

Accordingly, when presented with a demand that complies with the terms of the LG, the issuing bank is not required to determine whether the Applicant has breached its contractual obligations or whether the Beneficiary is otherwise entitled to claim compensation under the underlying contract. Similarly, the Applicant cannot prevent payment merely by raising objections or disputes arising from the underlying contractual relationship.

The principle of independence strengthens the commercial reliability of LGs by enabling the Beneficiary to rely on the bank’s undertaking without first having to resolve disputes arising under the underlying contract.

Conditions for Payment under a Letter of Guarantee

Under Article 355(1) of the Commercial Law, the bank’s obligation to pay arises upon the Beneficiary’s demand, provided that the demand is submitted within the validity period specified in the LG. The payment obligation is therefore subject to compliance with the requirements set out in the undertaking, including any documentary or procedural conditions expressly stipulated by the issuing bank.

Accordingly, the Beneficiary must submit its demand in the manner and within the timeframe prescribed by the LG. The issuing bank’s examination is generally directed at determining whether the demand satisfies the requirements of the undertaking, rather than investigating whether the Applicant has breached its obligations under the underlying contract.

This distinction reflects the independent nature of the bank’s undertaking: the bank assesses the demand against the terms of the LG itself, without determining the merits of any dispute between the Applicant and the Beneficiary.

Security and Collateral Required for Issuing a Letter of Guarantee

Before issuing an LG, the bank may require the Applicant to provide security against the payment obligation it assumes towards the Beneficiary. Article 356 of the Commercial Law expressly permits the issuing bank to request such security in consideration of issuing an LG.

The security may take several forms, including cash deposits, securities, goods, or an assignment by the Applicant of its rights against the Beneficiary. The form and value of the required security are determined by agreement between the Applicant and the bank, taking into consideration the circumstances of the transaction and the Applicant’s credit risk.

This arrangement provides the issuing bank with financial protection in the event that the Beneficiary makes a demand for payment in accordance with the LG. However, the provision of security does not affect the Beneficiary’s right to claim payment under the LG, nor does it make the bank’s payment obligation conditional upon the Applicant’s reimbursement of the amount paid.

Assignment of Rights under a Letter of Guarantee

The assignment of rights under an LG is subject to specific restrictions under Egyptian law. Article 357 of the Commercial Law provides that the Beneficiary may not assign its rights under an LG without the approval of the issuing bank, provided that the bank has been authorised by the Applicant to grant such approval.

Accordingly, the Beneficiary is not entitled to transfer its rights under an LG unilaterally. Any assignment requires the issuing bank’s approval, which may only be granted where the Applicant has authorised the bank to approve such a transfer. This restriction ensures that the transfer of rights remains subject to the consent mechanism prescribed by law.

The Bank’s Right of Recourse against the Applicant

Where the issuing bank honours a demand for payment under an LG, it is entitled to recover the amount paid from the Applicant. Article 360 of the Commercial Law expressly provides that, where the bank pays the Beneficiary the amount specified in the LG, it may have recourse against the Applicant for the amount paid, together with any return or interest accruing thereon from the date of payment.

This right of recourse reflects the separate legal relationship between the bank and the Applicant. Accordingly, although the bank’s payment obligation towards the Beneficiary is independent of the underlying contractual relationship, the Applicant remains liable to reimburse the bank for amounts paid under the LG, together with the applicable interest.

Expiry and Discharge of a Letter of Guarantee

An LG is issued for a specified period, during which the Beneficiary may submit a demand for payment in accordance with its terms. The expiry of this period has direct legal consequences for the issuing bank’s obligations and the Beneficiary’s right to claim payment.

Under Article 359(1) of the Commercial Law, the bank is discharged from its obligation towards the Beneficiary if it does not receive a demand for payment within the validity period of the LG. Accordingly, the Beneficiary must ensure that its demand reaches the issuing bank before the expiry date, as a demand submitted after expiry will generally not give rise to an obligation on the bank to pay.

Furthermore, the expiry of an LG should be distinguished from its extension or renewal. Where the parties intend to maintain the guarantee beyond its original expiry date, the necessary extension must be arranged in accordance with its terms and the applicable banking procedures. Any automatic renewal mechanism should also be expressly provided for in the LG.

Therefore, monitoring the validity period and ensuring that any required extension is arranged before expiry are essential to preserving the protection afforded by an LG.

Practical Considerations for Applicants and Beneficiaries

The legal and financial implications of an LG make it important for both the Applicant and the Beneficiary to review its terms carefully before issuance. Particular attention should be given to the guaranteed amount, the validity period, the circumstances in which payment may be demanded, and the procedures governing the submission of a demand.

Applicants should also consider the security required by the issuing bank and the potential financial exposure arising from a demand for payment. Beneficiaries, on the other hand, should ensure that the LG provides adequate protection for the obligations concerned and that its terms allow sufficient time and a clear procedure for submitting a demand.

Clear and precise drafting is therefore essential to ensuring that an LG serves its intended commercial purpose while defining the respective rights and obligations of the parties.

Conclusion

LGs play an important role in facilitating commercial transactions by providing Beneficiaries with an independent banking undertaking that secures the performance of contractual obligations. Under the Commercial Law, the independence of the bank’s undertaking provides Beneficiaries with a distinct right to seek payment in accordance with the terms of the guarantee, without being affected by disputes arising under the underlying contract.

However, this protection must be considered alongside the legal and financial obligations imposed on Applicants, including the provision of security and the bank’s right of recourse following payment. Accordingly, a clear understanding of the provisions governing LGs, together with careful drafting and review of their terms, is essential to ensuring that they provide effective protection while appropriately defining the parties’ respective rights and obligations.