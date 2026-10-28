ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
New Danish Ruling On Influencers And Marketing To Children
A Danish court has fined a content-creation company DKK 140,000 for marketing law violations involving undisclosed advertising and content encouraging dangerous behavior among young people. The case centered on a YouTube video about smuggling alcohol into a festival, with implications extending across the EU due to harmonized consumer protection laws governing digital content and advertising disclosure requirements.
The District Court of Odense has fined Kender Du Det ApS, a Danish content-creation company, DKK 140,000 for breaches of the Danish Marketing Practices Act.
The case concerned a YouTube video about smuggling alcohol into a festival, together with undisclosed advertising linked to the video and in an Instagram post. The court found that the video encouraged dangerous or reckless behaviour among children and young people and unlawfully featured alcohol.
The ruling has relevance beyond Denmark, both because EU consumer law recognises digital content as a product and because the rules on undisclosed advertising derive from harmonised EU consumer law.
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