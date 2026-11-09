Garnishee Proceedings In Cyprus

Recovering Judgment Debts from Bank Accounts and Third Parties

A creditor with an unpaid judgment may be able to recover money from a bank or another person who owes money to the debtor. Garnishee proceedings provide the means to attach that money and seek an order for its payment towards the judgment debt. They are particularly relevant where the creditor knows the debtor’s bank or can identify a customer, tenant or other person from whom payment is due.

The procedure requires evidence of an attachable debt or property interest. The existence of an unpaid judgment does not, by itself, establish that a particular bank holds recoverable funds. Nor does an initial attachment entitle the creditor to immediate payment. The court must first address the rights of the debtor, the garnishee and any other person claiming an interest.

The statutory basis and the new Civil Procedure Rules

Garnishee proceedings are governed principally by Part VII, sections 73–81, of the Civil Procedure Law, Cap. 6. Section 73 permits attachment after judgment where a third person in Cyprus holds or controls money or movable property in which the judgment debtor has a beneficial interest, or is indebted to the judgment debtor.

Part 51 of the Civil Procedure Rules 2023 addresses execution by attachment of debts or property. It deals expressly with competing third-party claims and the issue of the writ.

Under rule 60.1(2), the new rules apply, in the jurisdictions concerned, to proceedings filed from 1 September 2023. Where enforcement relates to an earlier action, the applicable procedural regime must be checked against the transitional provisions and any rules governing the relevant jurisdiction. It should not be assumed that filing a garnishee application after that date automatically brings enforcement of an older judgment under the new rules.

Identifying money available for attachment

A bank account in credit is a common target. The relevant debt is the bank’s obligation to its customer. An account with no credit balance may offer no immediate recovery, while an overdraft facility is not money belonging to the debtor which the creditor can require the bank to advance.

Attachment can also concern a debt owed by a customer to the judgment debtor, or rent payable by a tenant. The underlying agreement and payment position should be examined. An invoice may be disputed, a payment may already have been made, or the receivable may have been assigned.

A judgment against a company does not, merely because of the relationship, permit attachment of its director’s personal account. Equally, money belonging to another group company cannot be treated as the debtor’s simply because the companies share ownership or management.

Preparing the application

The creditor should provide the judgment, an accurate calculation of the unpaid balance and the evidence connecting the proposed garnishee with the debtor’s money or property. Payments already received must be credited. Interest and costs should be included only on a proper legal basis.

Useful evidence may include previous bank transfers, payment instructions, contracts, acknowledgments of indebtedness or correspondence identifying an outstanding receivable. The evidence should explain what is known and the basis for any belief that the garnishee holds money or owes a debt.

The judgment must be enforceable, and any stay or restriction on enforcement must be respected. If the judgment was issued abroad, its enforceability in Cyprus must first be established under the applicable regime.

A prior examination of the judgment debtor is not invariably required. Section 73 permits a direct application, and section 82(5) preserves that route. Where information about assets is insufficient, however, a debtor examination may help identify an appropriate garnishee.

The initial attachment and service

The procedure commonly begins with an application without notice for an initial attachment, often described as an order nisi. Where the new rules apply, rule 23.6 governs applications without notice. Urgency is one permitted ground, but the rule also allows this course where authorised by legislation, a rule or a court order, among other grounds. The application should identify the basis relied upon and provide the evidence required to support it.

The initial writ requires the garnishee to appear before the court for examination concerning the identified property and restrains its release in the meantime. The creditor must arrange proper service and comply with the court’s directions for notifying the debtor and other affected persons.

Under section 74, service of the writ makes qualifying property and debts security in the garnishee’s hands for the creditor’s claim. The creditor should arrange prompt service and retain proof of it.

Funds received after service

Cyprus law is not confined to the balance held at the instant of service. Section 74 extends to qualifying property coming into the garnishee’s custody or control, and debts becoming due from the garnishee, before the attachment is discharged.

Later receipts may therefore fall within the attachment. The extent of the restraint must nevertheless be assessed against the statute, the wording of the writ and the debtor’s actual interest. A creditor should not assume that every subsequent credit belongs to the debtor or is available for payment.

The garnishee must account for qualifying later receipts while the writ remains in force, rather than checking only the position on the day of service.

Joint accounts and competing rights

Section 74 expressly contemplates property in which the debtor is beneficially entitled alone or jointly with others. Attachment is limited to the extent of the debtor’s interest and remains subject to bona fide prior titles, liens and charges.

The whole balance of a joint account is not automatically available to satisfy one account holder’s judgment debt. The debtor’s beneficial entitlement and the other account holder’s rights must be established. Money held for another person cannot be treated as the debtor’s own funds merely because it appears in an account associated with the debtor.

A bank may raise a right of set-off or security affecting the amount available. Such a claim requires examination of its legal basis, the relevant documents and timing. Part 51 allows the court to require a competing claimant to attend and explain the nature and particulars of its claim. Disputed ownership or priority may therefore require evidence before the court can direct payment.

Obtaining payment

Under section 78, the court may order attached money to be paid to the judgment creditor after hearing the persons it considers interested, or giving them notice to attend. The court may make another appropriate order and determine the costs of the attachment proceedings.

The garnishee may confirm that it holds funds, dispute that it owes anything, or explain that the money is subject to another person’s rights. The debtor may also challenge the attachment, including its amount or the asserted ownership of the funds.

If only part of the judgment debt is recovered, the remaining balance must be recalculated. Other enforcement measures may remain available, but all recoveries must be accounted for. The creditor cannot recover the same sum twice through different methods of execution.

The garnishee’s obligations

A person served with a writ should preserve the affected property, check the terms of the order and respond through the court process. It should not release attached funds merely because the debtor requests payment or disputes the judgment.

Section 75 addresses knowing and wilful disposal or payment in breach of the attachment. Under section 79, failure to comply with an order made pursuant to the writ may result in execution against the garnishee itself, within the statutory limits. Section 80 provides protection for a garnishee which complies with the court’s order. If the scope of the restraint is unclear, directions should be sought rather than the money released on an assumption.

Costs and suitability

Before proceeding, the creditor should compare the likely recovery with the cost of the application and any contested hearing.

The time required to obtain payment depends on service, any dispute over the balance and competing claims. Bankruptcy, liquidation or other insolvency measures may restrict enforcement and must be checked before the application proceeds.