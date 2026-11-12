Challenging Public Authority Decisions In Cyprus Under Article 146

A refusal of a residence permit or business licence can leave an applicant facing immediate difficulties. A planning decision may affect the use of property for years. Sometimes the reasons are clear; sometimes the applicant receives little more than a statement that the application has been rejected.

Article 146 of the Constitution provides a means of challenging unlawful administrative action in Cyprus. Through proceedings known as an administrative recourse, individuals and businesses can ask the competent Administrative Court to review a decision affecting their legal interests.

There are two questions to address at the outset: whether there are grounds to challenge the decision and what a successful challenge would achieve. The filing deadline must be established immediately, even if discussions with the authority are continuing.

Decisions that can be challenged

Article 146 concerns decisions, acts and omissions of bodies exercising executive or administrative functions. A challenge may be brought on the ground that the authority acted contrary to the Constitution or the law, exceeded its powers or abused them.

Recourses can arise from immigration applications, licensing, planning matters, public service appointments and other exercises of public power. Some decisions are subject to particular statutory objection or review procedures, which must be considered before selecting the appropriate course.

The act being challenged must ordinarily produce direct legal effects. A preliminary recommendation or a request for further documents will not usually qualify. A letter explaining an existing decision may also have no independent legal effect.

This matters where several letters have been exchanged. The challengeable decision may be the original refusal, rather than the authority’s latest reply. A letter which merely repeats an earlier decision does not normally start a new period for bringing proceedings.

Nor does every dispute with a public body fall within Article 146. A public authority may also act in a private-law capacity. The court with jurisdiction depends on the nature of the act and the dispute.

The applicant’s legal interest

A person bringing a recourse must have a personal, existing legitimate interest directly and adversely affected by the decision or omission. A general concern that an authority has acted unlawfully is insufficient.

Someone whose own application has been refused will often be able to establish that interest without difficulty. Where the decision concerns another person, the connection needs closer examination. A neighbouring owner challenging a planning decision, for example, must show how it adversely affects their own protected interests.

Care is also needed where companies are involved. A director may have dealt with the authority throughout, but the affected interest may belong to the company. Proceedings must be brought by the person legally entitled to challenge the decision.

The 75-day deadline

The usual deadline under Article 146 is 75 days, unless legislation expressly provides a different period. Where publication is legally required, time is calculated by reference to publication. Otherwise, it generally runs from when the applicant acquires sufficient knowledge of the decision.

The date on the decision letter is not necessarily the date from which time runs. An email, delivery record or earlier communication may establish when the applicant learned of it. Keep the envelope as well as the letter.

An ordinary request for reconsideration does not suspend or interrupt the 75-day period. A formal statutory objection or administrative appeal may have a different effect, depending on the legislation under which it is made.

Applicants often continue corresponding because they hope the authority will correct a mistake without proceedings. That may be worth pursuing, but the court deadline must be protected in the meantime. An assurance that the matter is being reviewed should not be treated as an extension.

Grounds for annulment

Disagreement with a decision is not enough to have it set aside. The recourse must identify a defect that justifies the court’s intervention.

The authority may have misunderstood the legislation, imposed a requirement without legal justification or exercised a power it did not possess. In other cases, the problem lies in its examination of the evidence.

Suppose an application is refused because a required certificate was allegedly not supplied. The applicant has the certificate and an acknowledgement proving that the authority received it before making its decision. Those documents may support a challenge based on a failure to investigate the facts properly. The submission receipt is likely to matter more than a lengthy account of the inconvenience caused.

An authority exercising discretion must sufficiently investigate the relevant facts. It must also exercise that discretion lawfully, taking account of relevant considerations and excluding matters that should not influence the decision.

Reasons are another frequent issue. Where reasons are required, they must explain the actual basis of the decision. Merely repeating the wording of legislation or referring vaguely to the public interest may be inadequate.

A brief refusal letter is not, however, necessarily unlawful. The reasons may be supplied or supplemented by material in the administrative file. A challenge based on inadequate reasoning therefore requires attention to the underlying record, as well as the letter sent to the applicant.

Procedural defects may also justify annulment. These can include a failure to provide a hearing where required, lack of impartiality or an improperly constituted decision-making body. The significance of the defect matters: not every irregularity invalidates a decision.

Constitutional rights

Constitutional rights can arise directly in administrative disputes. A decision may interfere with property rights or treat comparable applicants differently without lawful justification.

An allegation of unequal treatment needs more than evidence that someone else obtained a favourable result. Their application may have involved different facts, different evidence or different legal provisions. The comparison must be examined before a constitutional argument can properly be made.

Article 146 expressly allows a challenge based on inconsistency with the Constitution. The argument should identify the particular right affected and explain how the decision infringes it.

Failure to make a decision

Article 146 also covers unlawful omissions. An omission involves a failure to perform an administrative act which the authority is legally obliged to perform. Delay or an unanswered letter does not automatically establish such a failure.

The question is whether a duty to act has arisen and remains unfulfilled. The governing legislation, the application and the time elapsed will all be relevant.

Continuing omissions raise particular questions about time limits. They should not be treated in the same way as a written refusal, nor should an applicant assume that an unanswered application can safely be left indefinitely without advice.

Suspension pending the proceedings

Filing a recourse does not ordinarily suspend the decision. If it is about to be implemented, the need for interim relief should be considered at once.

Suspension is exceptional. The established grounds include manifest illegality or irreparable harm, with the applicable public interest considerations also requiring attention. A case that raises a serious legal argument does not necessarily meet the test for suspension.

The evidence must address the harm expected before the main proceedings are decided. What will implementation change? Could that harm be repaired if the applicant ultimately succeeds? General statements about financial difficulty may not answer those questions.

There is a further limitation where the decision is a refusal. Suspending a purely negative act does not ordinarily compel the authority to grant the permission withheld. A person refused a licence should not assume that an interim order will permit the proposed activity to begin.

Any enforcement notice or stated implementation date should be provided to the lawyer with the decision itself.

The effect of a successful recourse

In an ordinary annulment recourse, the court reviews legality. It does not generally take the authority’s place and decide the underlying application afresh. Broader powers exist in certain categories of proceedings where legislation provides for them.

An annulment may therefore require the authority to reconsider the application. The authority must comply with the judgment, but the applicant does not necessarily obtain the permit, licence or other benefit originally sought.

The reason for annulment is important. If the authority failed to investigate material evidence, it may have to examine that evidence and reach a fresh decision. The judgment does not necessarily determine what the evidence will establish or remove every lawful basis for refusal.

Compensation is a separate matter. Article 146(6) permits a person who has suffered loss from an annulled decision, act or omission to pursue compensation or other relief where the responsible authority has not satisfied the claim. An annulment does not itself produce a damages award. The loss and its connection to the unlawful action must still be established.