Copyright In Cyprus: Protection, Ownership And Enforcement

What creators and businesses should know about copyright protection, ownership, digital content, licensing and infringement in Cyprus.

A photograph, piece of software, website design, article or video does not need to be registered in Cyprus before copyright can exist.

Copyright protection arises automatically when an original work is created and expressed in a material form. This differs from intellectual property rights such as registered trademarks or patents, where formal registration plays a central role in obtaining protection.

For businesses and creators, automatic protection does not remove the need for careful planning. Questions about who owns the work, how it can be used, who can license it and what happens if someone copies it often depend on contracts, documentation and the circumstances in which the work was created.

Copyright protection in Cyprus

Copyright in Cyprus is governed primarily by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Law, Law 59/1976, as amended.

The legislation has been amended several times to reflect developments in European Union law, digital technology, and how creative material is produced and distributed.

The Intellectual Property Section of the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property also provides official information on copyright and neighboring rights in Cyprus.

A key feature of the Cyprus system is that copyright arises automatically. A creator does not need to register the work in a copyright register or renew the right periodically.

For protection to arise, the work must satisfy the applicable legal requirements, including originality and expression in a material form.

What can copyright protect?

Copyright applies to a wide range of creative and commercial material.

Protected works can include:

literary and scientific works;

articles, manuals and written content;

musical works;

paintings, drawings and other artistic works;

photographs;

architectural works;

films and audiovisual material;

animations;

sound recordings;

broadcasts;

computer programs;

databases;

certain previously unpublished works.

Computer programs are particularly relevant for technology companies. Software and related preparatory design material can receive copyright protection where the legal requirements are satisfied.

For businesses working with software, websites, applications and online platforms, copyright should therefore form part of a wider intellectual property strategy. Michael Chambers & Co. LLC advises technology businesses through its technology law services, including software licensing, website agreements and intellectual property issues connected with digital operations.

Copyright protects expression, not ideas

An idea alone is generally not protected by copyright. Copyright protects the original expression of that idea. For example, a business concept or general idea for an application does not become protected simply because someone thought of it first. Copyright protection may instead arise in the software code, written material, graphics, photographs, audiovisual content or other original material created from that concept. This distinction is particularly important where businesses share ideas with employees, developers, agencies, investors or potential commercial partners.

Where valuable information has not yet developed into copyright-protected material, contractual protection may also be needed. Our article on confidentiality agreements explains how businesses can control the disclosure and use of commercially sensitive information.

Who owns copyright in Cyprus

Generally, copyright belongs to the work’s creator.

The position can differ where work is produced under a commission, employment relationship, or commercial agreement.

For example, questions of ownership can arise where a business engages:

a software developer;

a photographer;

a graphic designer;

a marketing agency;

a copywriter;

an employee producing content as part of their duties.

The parties should not rely on assumptions about ownership simply because one party paid for the work.

A written agreement should make clear:

who owns the finished work;

which rights are transferred;

how the work can be used;

if the creator retains any rights;

if modification or sublicensing is permitted;

which countries, platforms or forms of use are covered.

These issues become especially important where intellectual property represents a significant commercial asset.

What rights does copyright give the owner?

Copyright gives the rights holder control over various forms of exploitation of a protected work.

Depending on the type of work, these rights can include control over:

reproduction;

sale;

rental;

distribution;

lending;

advertising;

public display;

communication to the public;

broadcasting;

translation;

adaptation.

The official Cyprus Intellectual Property portal provides further information on the rights granted by copyright.

Certain works also carry moral rights. These include the creator’s right to claim authorship and to object to particular changes or distortions that could harm their honour or reputation.

Economic ownership and moral rights should therefore be considered separately, especially where creative material is transferred or used commercially.

How long does copyright protection last?

The length of copyright protection depends on the type of work.

For many literary, scientific, musical, and artistic works, including photographs, computer programs, and original databases, protection generally lasts for 70 years after the creator’s death.

Different rules apply to categories such as films, performances, sound recordings, broadcasts and certain database rights.

Businesses acquiring or licensing older material should therefore check the relevant protection period rather than assuming the same duration applies to every type of work.

Copyright in the digital environment

Copyright now extends far beyond traditional books, music and artwork.

Software, databases, websites, digital publications, video content, social media material and other online assets can all involve copyright.

Recent amendments to Cyprus copyright legislation address the use of protected material in the digital environment, including matters linked to text and data mining, digital uses of works, and online exploitation.

This is increasingly relevant to businesses using artificial intelligence tools.

The fact that material is publicly available online does not automatically mean that it is free to copy, reproduce or use commercially. Businesses using photographs, articles, code, music, video, datasets, or other third-party content should identify the source of the material and the legal basis for its use.

For businesses whose commercial activity depends heavily on intellectual property, our Intellectual Property Law services cover copyright, designs, patents, trade marks, enforcement, brand protection and intellectual property disputes.

Deepfakes and copyright-related protection

Cyprus introduced an important amendment to the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Law in 2026.

Law 29(I)/2026 added provisions dealing specifically with deepfake imitations.

Under the amended law, deepfake imitations of a performer’s performance generally cannot be made available to the public without the performer’s express consent, subject to the legislation’s exceptions.

The law also addresses deepfake imitations of an individual’s personal physical characteristics.

The legislation provides specific exceptions for certain forms of expression, including satire, parody and, in the case of personal physical characteristics, caricature and political or social criticism, subject to the conditions set by the law.

This development is particularly relevant to:

advertising and marketing agencies;

media companies;

entertainment businesses;

content creators;

online platforms;

businesses producing AI-generated audio, video or visual material.

Businesses using generative AI should therefore review the source material, the rights involved and any required consent before publishing synthetic or manipulated content.

Licensing and transferring copyright

Copyright has commercial value because it can be licensed or transferred.

A copyright owner may allow another party to use a work while retaining ownership. Alternatively, copyright itself may be assigned.

Under Cyprus law, an assignment of copyright or an exclusive copyright licence must be made in writing to be valid.

A commercial copyright agreement should normally identify:

the work being licensed or transferred;

the rights covered;

permitted uses;

duration;

territory;

payment arrangements;

sublicensing rights;

restrictions on modification or further use.

Written terms reduce uncertainty and make it easier to establish the parties’ intentions if a dispute arises later.

What happens when copyright is infringed?

Copyright infringement can arise when someone carries out a copyright-controlled act without the rights holder’s permission.

Examples can include unauthorised:

copying;

distribution;

sale;

rental;

publication;

communication to the public;

commercial use of protected material.

The rights holder may take legal action where infringement occurs.

The appropriate response depends on the circumstances and can include steps to stop the unauthorised use, preserve evidence and seek available legal remedies.

For businesses, timing can matter. Online content can be copied and distributed quickly, and unauthorised use of software, photographs, video or marketing material can spread across several platforms within a short period.

The first practical step is usually to establish ownership, preserve evidence and identify exactly how the protected material has been used.

How businesses can protect copyright in practice

Automatic copyright protection is important, but businesses should still keep clear records.

Useful steps include:

retaining dated copies of original work;

keeping records identifying who created the material;

maintaining contracts with employees and contractors;

keeping invoices and correspondence connected with commissioned work;

documenting assignments and licences;

clearly identifying intellectual property ownership in commercial agreements.

Copyright also often works alongside other forms of protection.

A business may need copyright protection for software or content, trade mark protection for its brand, confidentiality agreements for commercially sensitive information and contractual provisions governing how intellectual property can be used.

The correct combination depends on the asset and how the business plans to commercialise it.

How our law firm can assist

Our lawyers advise businesses, creators and international clients on copyright and wider intellectual property matters in Cyprus.

Through our intellectual property law practice, we can assist with: