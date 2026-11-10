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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Budget 2026: Natural Resources And Clean Energy Measures

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Budget 2026 introduces significant amendments to Canada's Income Tax Act affecting natural resources and clean energy sectors. The budget extends key mineral exploration tax credits through 2032, expands clean energy investment tax credits to 2040, and introduces new tax treatment for helium exploration and development expenses. These measures aim to provide greater investment certainty while broadening eligibility for preferential tax provisions across the energy and natural resources industries.

CanadaTax
Rini Rashid
Rini Rashid
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Budget 2026,tabled November 5, 2026, proposes a number of amendments to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) to update existing environmental tax measures and introduce modest new measures. While Budget 2026 responds to some industry demands by increasing investment certainty with the extension of certain key tax credits, and expanding the scope of certain other preferential tax provisions, it leaves other industry demands unfulfilled.

Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (“METC”) and Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (“CMETC”)

Budget 2026 proposes to extend both the METC and the CMETC, first introduced in 2022, by a further five years, to flow-through share agreements entered into on or before March 31, 2032. The 30% CMETC is expanded to include antimony as an eligible critical mineral. This applies to expenditures renounced under eligible flow-through share agreements entered into after Budget Day2 and on or before March 31, 2032.

Clean Energy Tax Incentives

For businesses operating in the clean energy, natural resources, and oil and gas sectors, Budget 2026 proposes extended Clean Energy Investment Tax Credits timelines, broader eligibility, and two wholly new deductions.

Longer Runway for Clean Energy Investment Tax Credits

To provide the certainty needed for longer-term projects, Budget 2026 proposes to extend the Clean Technology and Clean Electricity investment tax credits to the end of 2040. Previously, both credits were set to expire in 2035.3

  • Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit: A refundable credit of up to 15% on the capital cost of eligible investments in low-emitting electricity generation, electricity storage, and the transmission of electricity between provinces and territories.
  • Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit: For the Clean Technology investment tax credit, the reduction to a 15% rate for the last year of availability of the credit will occur in 2040, rather than 2034, a six-year extension of the full 30% credit rate.

Businesses with projects under development now have significantly more time to plan, finance, and commission eligible assets while capturing the full credit rates.

Clean Electricity ITC, New Coverage for Intra-Provincial Transmission

Beyond the extended timeline, Budget 2026 broadens the scope of the Clean Electricity investment tax credit. Budget 2026 proposes to expand eligibility for the Clean Electricity investment tax credit to the highest-voltage intra-provincial electricity transmission lines in each province, for property acquired and available for use on or after Budget Day.

Eligible property would include certain equipment and structures related to transmission lines and substations, including cables, towers, lattices, and transformers. Eligible property would exclude buildings and electricity distribution equipment, as well as certain property that is used for international transmission. This measure would apply with respect to property that is acquired on or after Budget Day.4

The Clean Technology and Clean Electricity investment tax credits are expected to cost $2.4 billion from 2027-28 to 2030-31 and $36.1 billion from 2031-32 to 2041-42.5

Utilities, infrastructure funds, and project developers building high-voltage intra-provincial transmission lines should assess eligibility immediately.

Helium Expenses Now Qualify as CEE, CDE and COGPE

Under the Tax Act, certain expenses related to petroleum and natural gas exploration, development, and property acquisition are classified as Canadian exploration expense (“CEE”), Canadian development expense (“CDE”), or Canadian oil and gas property expense (“COGPE”). These expenses are generally deductible at rates of 100%, 30% and 10%, respectively.

The previously announced Productivity Mega Deduction6 would increase the deduction rate for CDE from 30% to 100%. In practical terms, this means oil and gas companies can now fully deduct development well drilling and completion costs in the year they are incurred, rather than spreading deductions over multiple years at the 30% declining balance rate.7

Budget 2026 brings helium into the same tax framework as oil and gas. Helium is a rapidly growing strategic resource and helium exploration and development expenses would qualify as CEE and CDE, consistent with the treatment of similar expenses in the petroleum and natural gas sector. Expenses incurred to acquire helium resource properties would generally qualify as COGPE. This measure would apply to expenses incurred on or after Budget Day. This opens the door to full deductibility of exploration expenses at 100% (CEE), 100% for CDE under the Productivity Mega Deduction, and 10% for property acquisitions (COGPE).Given that helium exploration and any extraction that follows could affect soil, water, air, nature, and biodiversity, the same regulatory requirements and environmental assessments as for oil and gas activities apply.9

Businesses and investors active in this space gain immediate and meaningful tax parity with oil and gas, making new helium projects considerably more attractive on an after-tax basis.

Footnotes

Budget 2026: Masters of our Destiny (November 5, 2026).

2 November 5, 2026.

3 Budget 2026, p 401.

4 Budget 2026, pp 401-402.

5 Budget 2026, p 125

6 The Productivity Mega Deduction was announced on September 15, 2026. See McMillan Bulletin: Mega Tax Measure, Mega Opportunity: What Businesses Should Know About Canada’s New Productivity Mega Deduction – McMillan LLP.

7 See Digging Deeper and Deducting Faster: What Canada’s Productivity Mega Deduction Means for Canadian Mineral Property Development – McMillan LLP.

8 Budget 2026, p 406.

9 Budget 2026, p 424.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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