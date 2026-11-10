Budget 2026: Changes To The Taxable Canadian Property Rules

Budget 20261 proposes a number of changes to the rules governing dispositions of taxable Canadian property (“TCP“) by non-residents. The amendments are intended to reduce withholding and compliance burdens in certain circumstances, facilitate tax-deferred corporate reorganizations, and strengthen an existing anti-avoidance rule applicable to certain rollover transactions.

The proposed changes are particularly relevant to non-resident corporations disposing of Canadian investments, Canadian purchasers acquiring property from non-residents, and cross-border corporate reorganizations involving Canadian assets.

The principal measures are:

A reduction in the withholding rates applicable to dispositions of TCP by non-resident corporations;

Relief from withholding and remittance requirements for qualifying fully tax-deferred transfers under section 85 of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “ Tax Act “); and

“); and An extension and expansion of the anti-avoidance rule in subsection 69(11) of the Tax Act, which can deny tax-deferred rollover treatment in certain circumstances involving subsequent dispositions of transferred property.

The amendments would generally apply to dispositions occurring on or after January 1, 2027.

Background – Canada’s Taxable Canadian Property Regime

Canada generally taxes non-residents on income and gains arising from dispositions of TCP. TCP includes Canadian real estate, Canadian resource properties, and certain shares and interests whose value is derived principally from Canadian real estate or resource assets. It can also include certain other Canadian business and investment property.

Under section 116 of the Tax Act, a purchaser acquiring TCP from a non-resident is generally required to withhold and remit an amount to the Canada Revenue Agency (the “CRA“) on account of the vendor’s potential Canadian tax liability.

The withholding obligation can generally be avoided or reduced where the vendor obtains a certificate of compliance (commonly referred to as a “clearance certificate”) from the CRA. To obtain the certificate, the vendor generally must remit an amount acceptable to the CRA, provide security or demonstrate that no Canadian tax will be payable.

The withholding requirements have historically been significant, particularly in transactions involving non-resident corporate vendors. In many cases, the amounts required to be withheld can substantially exceed the vendor’s ultimate Canadian tax liability.

Budget 2026 proposes changes intended to address some of these concerns.

Reduction in Section 116 Withholding Rates for Corporate Vendors

Budget 2026 proposes to reduce the withholding rates under section 116 of the Tax Act where the non-resident vendor is a corporation.

Under the existing rules, the purchaser’s withholding obligation is generally:

25% of the purchase price for TCP that is capital property other than specified TCP; and

50% of the purchase price for specified TCP, which generally includes property whose disposition may give rise to fully taxable income rather than a capital gain, such as depreciable property, Canadian resource property and real property held as inventory.

The proposed amendments reduce these rates for corporate vendors as follows:

Type of property Existing withholding rate Proposed withholding rate Capital property other than specified TCP 25% 15% Specified TCP 50% 30%

The corresponding remittance requirement for a corporate vendor seeking a clearance certificate is also reduced from 25% to 15% of the capital gain for capital property other than specified TCP. For specified TCP, the existing requirement to remit an amount acceptable to the CRA continues to apply.

The reduced rates are available where the vendor is a corporation. The draft legislation also permits the purchaser to apply the reduced rates where, after reasonable inquiry, the purchaser had no reason to believe that the non-resident vendor was not a corporation.

The changes recognize that the existing withholding rates can be disproportionate to the actual Canadian tax liability of corporate vendors. For example, a non-resident corporation disposing of capital property may have a relatively modest taxable capital gain (and an effective tax rate of approximately 13%), yet the purchaser may be required to withhold 25% of the entire purchase price.

Reducing the withholding rate to 15% should provide meaningful relief from a seller cashflow perspective, although the withholding obligation will continue to apply unless a clearance certificate or another statutory exception is available.

Relief for Fully Tax-Deferred Section 85 Rollovers

Budget 2026 also proposes useful changes concerning transfers of TCP on a tax-deferred basis under section 85 of the Tax Act.

Section 85 permits a taxpayer to transfer “eligible property” to a taxable Canadian corporation (or, in appropriate circumstances, to another eligible transferee) on a tax-deferred basis, provided the statutory requirements are satisfied and the parties jointly elect an appropriate transfer amount.

Under the existing rules, a transfer of TCP by a non-resident under section 85 can nevertheless trigger the section 116 withholding and remittance requirements, even where the transaction is fully tax-deferred and no immediate Canadian tax liability arises.

Although the CRA may administratively issue a clearance certificate without requiring a remittance where sufficient documentation is provided, a purchaser may be reluctant to release the purchase consideration or other transaction value until the formal certificate has been obtained.

Budget 2026 proposes to eliminate the withholding and remittance requirements for qualifying fully tax-deferred section 85 transfers of TCP.

To qualify for the relief:

The transfer must occur in circumstances to which subsection 85(1) or 85(2) applies; The section 85 election must be filed within 30 days of the disposition; and The purchaser must provide the CRA, within the same 30-day period, with prescribed notice containing information concerning the transaction and the non-resident vendor.

The amendments also contemplate circumstances in which a subsequent amendment to the section 85 election results in an amount being included in the vendor’s income. In those circumstances, the withholding exemption may cease to apply, and the section 116 requirements can become applicable following the CRA’s assessment.

The foregoing is a welcome change for cross-border corporate reorganizations and internal asset transfers, particularly in the case of non-residents transferring TCP to a Canadian corporation on a fully tax-deferred basis, which can (under the existing rules and framework) give rise to significant cash-flow challenges.

The 30-day deadline for the filing of the section 85 election as a condition of the section 116 certificate relief is worth highlighting (given the ordinary section 85 election filing deadline can, depending on the transfer date, be as long as 18 months). As a practical matter, the expedited timing requirement can be expected to cause the section 85 election and purchaser notification to be treated as closing deliverables, rather than as matters to be addressed through the ordinary tax compliance process.

Extension and Expansion of the Subsection 69(11) Anti-Avoidance Rule

Budget 2026 also proposes to strengthen subsection 69(11) of the Tax Act in the context of non-resident transfers of TCP.

Subsection 69(11) is an anti-avoidance provision that can deny tax-deferred rollover treatment where property is subsequently disposed of as part of a series of transactions and one of the main purposes of the series is to obtain a tax benefit from an exemption from Canadian income tax. The provision is relevant, for example, where property is transferred on a tax-deferred basis and is subsequently sold in circumstances where the gain may be exempt from Canadian tax under a tax treaty.

The existing rule refers to a subsequent disposition of the transferred property or property substituted for that property within three years. Budget 2026 proposes two significant amendments for non-resident transfers of TCP:

A. Extension of the relevant period from three to five years

The period during which a subsequent disposition may trigger the application of subsection 69(11) will be extended from three years to five years. This will increase the period during which taxpayers must consider the potential application of the rule following a rollover involving TCP.

B. Expansion to property deriving value from the transferred property

The existing rule in subsection 69(11) will also be expanded to address situations in which the property subsequently disposed of is not the original transferred property or substituted property, but derives its value from that property (in order to prevent taxpayers from avoiding the application of subsection 69(11) through, among other things, intermediate transfers, reorganizations or other changes in the form of ownership of the underlying property). Specifically, the amendment addresses property where, at any time during the relevant 60-month period, more than 50% of its fair market value is derived, directly or indirectly, from the transferred property or substituted property.

These proposed amendments are particularly relevant to multi-tier corporate structures and transactions involving Canadian real estate, resource properties and shares of corporations whose value is derived from those assets. A taxpayer undertaking a section 85 rollover involving TCP should consider not only the potential disposition of the transferred property itself, but also subsequent transactions involving shares or other property whose value is derived from the transferred assets.

Observations

The proposals in Budget 2026 are expected to provide welcome relief relating to several aspects of Canada’s taxation of dispositions of TCP by non-residents. The reduction in section 116 withholding rates for corporate vendors should reduce (although by no means in all cases eliminate) the amount of capital tied up in transactions pending the issuance of clearance certificates. The exemption for qualifying fully tax-deferred section 85 rollovers should also facilitate cross-border reorganizations and reduce unnecessary and long-standing administrative burdens. However, the 30-day filing deadline creates a new compliance risk, as a failure to file the election and purchaser notification within the required period could jeopardize the relief (elevating the importance of ensuring that appropriate closing procedures are in place). Finally, careful attention will be required with respect to the expanded anti-avoidance reach of subsection 69(11), as the new five-year look back period and the expanded reference to property deriving more than 50% of its value from transferred property are likely to present critical considerations in relation to many future corporate reorganizations, share sales and other transactions involving indirect ownership of Canadian assets.

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