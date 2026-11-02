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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

From Bids To Bricks - Don’t Let Liens Hold You Back (Video)

Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
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Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG

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This on-demand webinar explores construction lien fundamentals, payment requirements, and key legislative differences across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Learn about lien preservation timelines, holdback requirements, trust provisions, prompt payment rules, and bonding requirements for public projects to protect your rights throughout the construction lifecycle.

CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Jessica Foster
Jessica Foster
Edward Betts
Edward Betts
Aaron Hunter
Aaron Hunter
Tom Brookes
Tom Brookes
Jeremy Sapers
Jeremy Sapers
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Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

Session overview

We will explore key considerations related to construction liens and payment requirements across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Topics will include:

  • Construction lien fundamentals, such as what can be liened, who can claim a lien, and against whom
  • Key timelines and requirements for lien preservation, perfection, expiry, and removal
  • Holdback requirements, trust provisions, and when holdback can be released
  • The interaction between lien rights and construction contracts
  • Prompt payment requirements, including payment timelines for owners, contractors, and subcontractors, and the requirements for a proper invoice
  • Bonding requirements for public projects
  • Key similarities and differences between Ontario’s Construction Act and lien legislation in Alberta and British Columbia

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speaker

  • Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

NOT LEGAL ADVICE. Information made available on this website in any form is for information purposes only. It is not, and should not be taken as, legal advice. You should not rely on, or take or fail to take any action based upon this information. Never disregard professional legal advice or delay in seeking legal advice because of something you have read on this website. Gowling WLG professionals will be pleased to discuss resolutions to specific legal concerns you may have.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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