From Bids To Bricks - Don’t Let Liens Hold You Back (Video)

Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

Session overview

We will explore key considerations related to construction liens and payment requirements across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Topics will include:

Construction lien fundamentals, such as what can be liened, who can claim a lien, and against whom

Key timelines and requirements for lien preservation, perfection, expiry, and removal

Holdback requirements, trust provisions, and when holdback can be released

The interaction between lien rights and construction contracts

Prompt payment requirements, including payment timelines for owners, contractors, and subcontractors, and the requirements for a proper invoice

Bonding requirements for public projects

Key similarities and differences between Ontario’s Construction Act and lien legislation in Alberta and British Columbia

This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speaker

Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

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