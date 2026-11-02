ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026
From Bids To Bricks - Don’t Let Liens Hold You Back (Video)
Gowling WLG
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This on-demand webinar explores construction lien fundamentals, payment requirements, and key legislative differences across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Learn about lien preservation timelines, holdback requirements, trust provisions, prompt payment rules, and bonding requirements for public projects to protect your rights throughout the construction lifecycle.
Join Gowling WLG and Aon for the next installment of our seven-part webinar series designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate an increasingly complex project landscape. Whether you are an owner, contractor, consultant, or insurance or risk management professional, this session will provide practical insights to support informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.
Session overview
We will explore key considerations related to construction liens and payment requirements across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Topics will include:
- Construction lien fundamentals, such as what can be liened, who can claim a lien, and against whom
- Key timelines and requirements for lien preservation, perfection, expiry, and removal
- Holdback requirements, trust provisions, and when holdback can be released
- The interaction between lien rights and construction contracts
- Prompt payment requirements, including payment timelines for owners, contractors, and subcontractors, and the requirements for a proper invoice
- Bonding requirements for public projects
- Key similarities and differences between Ontario’s Construction Act and lien legislation in Alberta and British Columbia
This program is eligible for up to 1.5 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.
Aon speaker
- Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon
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