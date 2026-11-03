VIDEO · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Mortgage Delayed On Closing Day? Risks For Ontario Homebuyers (Video)
What happens if your mortgage financing isn’t ready on closing day? Missing your real estate closing date in Ontario can put your deposit at risk and lead to further financial consequences.
What happens if your mortgage financing isn’t ready on closing day? Missing your real estate closing date in Ontario can put your deposit at risk and lead to further financial consequences.
Commercial and residential real estate lawyer Jason Lane explains what “time is of the essence” means in an Agreement of Purchase and Sale and why buyers shouldn’t assume a closing extension is guaranteed.
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