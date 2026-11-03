Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

VIDEO · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Mortgage Delayed On Closing Day? Risks For Ontario Homebuyers (Video)

Devry Smith Frank LLP
Explore more from Devry Smith Frank LLP

What happens if your mortgage financing isn’t ready on closing day? Missing your real estate closing date in Ontario can put your deposit at risk and lead to further financial consequences.

CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Jason Lane
Jason Lane
Author LinkedIn connections

What happens if your mortgage financing isn’t ready on closing day? Missing your real estate closing date in Ontario can put your deposit at risk and lead to further financial consequences.

Commercial and residential real estate lawyer Jason Lane explains what “time is of the essence” means in an Agreement of Purchase and Sale and why buyers shouldn’t assume a closing extension is guaranteed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Ontario’s Mandatory Annual Holdback Release Starts In 2027: What Owners And Contractors Need To Know

Starting in 2027, all Ontario project owners with contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2026, and most owners with contracts dating back to July 1, 2018, must start releasing statutory holdback to their contractors on an annual basis. This requirement is the latest in a series of construction payment reforms under Ontario’s Construction Act. It replaces the traditional model of retaining holdback until substantial performance. Owners and contractors who fail to comply with the notice and payment timelines face exposure to interest claims, payment disputes, and adjudication proceedings.
CanadaReal Estate and Construction
Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson