A Practical Guide To Early Dispute Management

The trajectory of many business disputes is determined long before anyone issues a demand or a claim. What happens in the first few weeks after a problem surfaces can set the cost, direction, and, in some cases, the outcome of the dispute itself.

In the early days and weeks of a commercial conflict, it can often be tempting to either react or adopt a more passive, “wait-and-see” approach, depending on the circumstances. Someone fires off a sharp e-mail, a payment is withheld, or everyone waits and hopes the problem fades.

The tips below cover some of the important steps and considerations in those early days, where managers, executives, and in-house counsel can lay the groundwork for success down the line. The discussion covers:

areas of focus in the early stages of a dispute;

why documentation discipline shapes the rest of the file;

how to decide when to escalate and when to take a step back; and

what alternative dispute resolution in Canada looks like in practice.

Early Considerations

The early stages of a dispute are about protecting your rights and understanding the facts, not winning the argument. The following are some considerations to keep in mind.

Name a point person: If possible, assign a single point person, usually in-house counsel or a senior executive, to control the file and all outgoing communication. Having deliberate and structured communications and strategy is key to remaining organized, reducing inadvertent errors and inconsistent positions or statements that may later become problematic.

If possible, assign a single point person, usually in-house counsel or a senior executive, to control the file and all outgoing communication. Having deliberate and structured communications and strategy is key to remaining organized, reducing inadvertent errors and inconsistent positions or statements that may later become problematic. Read the contract before you respond: Look for notice requirements, dispute resolution clauses, escalation ladders, and governing-law terms. Some commercial contracts require written notice of a claim within a short period of time and missing that window can be fatal.

Look for notice requirements, dispute resolution clauses, escalation ladders, and governing-law terms. Some commercial contracts require written notice of a claim within a short period of time and missing that window can be fatal. Diarize every deadline: In Ontario, many, though not all, claims are governed by a basic two-year limitation period that runs from when a claim is discovered or ought to have been discovered with reasonable diligence. The law deems this to be the date on which the person discovered that an injury or damage had occurred as a result of an act or omission of a person against whom the claim is to be made. Contractual notice periods, construction lien deadlines, and insurance reporting obligations are much shorter. It is important to seek legal advice as soon as possible in order to determine the applicable limitation period(s) and deadlines and formulate a strategy accordingly.

In Ontario, many, though not all, claims are governed by a basic two-year limitation period that runs from when a claim is discovered or ought to have been discovered with reasonable diligence. The law deems this to be the date on which the person discovered that an injury or damage had occurred as a result of an act or omission of a person against whom the claim is to be made. Contractual notice periods, construction lien deadlines, and insurance reporting obligations are much shorter. It is important to seek legal advice as soon as possible in order to determine the applicable limitation period(s) and deadlines and formulate a strategy accordingly. Notify your insurer: Commercial general liability, directors' and officers' and professional liability policies typically require prompt notice of a claim or circumstance. Late notice can give an insurer grounds to dispute coverage.

Commercial general liability, directors' and officers' and professional liability policies typically require prompt notice of a claim or circumstance. Late notice can give an insurer grounds to dispute coverage. Run an early risk assessment: Map out the realistic best, worst, and most likely outcomes, the cost of getting to each, and what the dispute will do to the business relationship. Treat it as a living document and revisit it as facts emerge.

Why Documentation Discipline Shapes Everything That Follows

The record you create and preserve in the early weeks is crucial because judges, arbitrators, and mediators rely heavily on contemporaneous documents. Memories fade and witnesses move on, making contemporaneous e-mails, notes, and other documents critical.

Good documentation discipline rests on four habits:

Preserve everything relevant: Issue a written litigation hold within your organization as soon as a dispute is reasonably anticipated. Suspend auto-deletion of documents and records and capture messages from messaging platforms, e-mail, and other communication channels used in the organization. Lost or destroyed records can lead a court to draw an adverse inference against you.

Issue a written litigation hold within your organization as soon as a dispute is reasonably anticipated. Suspend auto-deletion of documents and records and capture messages from messaging platforms, e-mail, and other communication channels used in the organization. Lost or destroyed records can lead a court to draw an adverse inference against you. Write as if a judge will read it: Stick to facts. Avoid speculation, admissions, and frustrated commentary in internal messages, since relevant business records may have to be produced in the course of litigation and become part of the court file.

Stick to facts. Avoid speculation, admissions, and frustrated commentary in internal messages, since relevant business records may have to be produced in the course of litigation and become part of the court file. Protect privilege deliberately: Involve counsel in the analysis of the dispute and ensure that communications with counsel are not disclosed or shared with anyone outside the individuals involved in managing the dispute as that could jeopardize privilege. Do not input legal advice, correspondence, memoranda, or other work product into AI software as that also risks waiving privilege over this sensitive information.

Involve counsel in the analysis of the dispute and ensure that communications with counsel are not disclosed or shared with anyone outside the individuals involved in managing the dispute as that could jeopardize privilege. Do not input legal advice, correspondence, memoranda, or other work product into AI software as that also risks waiving privilege over this sensitive information. Use “without prejudice” with care: Settlement privilege protects genuine attempts to resolve a dispute, but the label alone does not decide the question. Keep settlement discussions separate from correspondence asserting your position.

Finally, start a running chronology on day one and update it as you go. A clear, dated timeline saves legal fees later and sharpens analysis and risk assessment down the line.

When to Escalate and When to Hold

Escalation should be a tool deployed strategically, and not reflexively. The right call depends on deadlines, leverage, and what the relationship is worth, so test every escalation decision against your risk assessment.

Escalate promptly when:

a limitation period, contractual notice window, or statutory deadline is approaching;

the other party may be moving assets or heading toward insolvency, making early security or recovery steps critical;

ongoing harm, such as misuse of confidential information or solicitation of customers or employees, may call for urgent injunctive relief; or

the other side has stopped engaging in good faith.

Hold, or de-escalate, when:

the facts are still unclear and a firm position could be detrimental in the long run;

the long-term relationship is worth more than the amount in dispute;

the contract requires negotiation between senior executives before any formal step; or

the realistic cost of fighting exceeds what you stand to recover.

Stepping back is not the same as doing nothing. Preserve your rights in writing, keep deadlines in focus, keep building the record, and seek legal advice throughout. A well-timed reservation-of-rights letter often buys time without conceding anything.

What Alternative Dispute Resolution in Canada Looks Like in Practice

For many business disputes, alternative dispute resolution in Canada is increasingly the main road to resolution, rather than a detour. The options differ in cost, speed, confidentiality, and finality.

Negotiation comes first and costs least. Many contracts require senior executives to meet before any formal process begins. A structured, documented negotiation often resolves matters before positions harden.

Mediation brings in a neutral third party to help the parties reach their own deal. It is confidential, non-binding unless a settlement is signed, and often completed in a single day. Mediation is already mandatory for most civil actions in Toronto, Ottawa, and Windsor, and parties to proceedings in other jurisdictions can voluntarily submit a matter to mediation if they choose or are required to do so under the terms of the governing agreement(s).

Arbitration produces a binding decision from a private tribunal the parties choose. Domestic arbitrations in Ontario are governed by the Arbitration Act, 1991, and courts will generally stay a lawsuit started in breach of an arbitration clause that is properly applied. Arbitration offers privacy, scheduling control, quicker pacing, and a decision-maker with industry expertise. The trade-offs are that the parties pay the tribunal and appeal rights are narrow, so an error may be hard to correct.

Choosing the right forum is itself a risk assessment question. Weigh speed, privacy, cost, precedent, and the value of the relationship.

Building Dispute Readiness Before You Need It

The best early dispute management starts before any dispute exists. A few preventive measures pay for themselves many times over:

Review key contracts for clear notice, escalation, mediation, and arbitration clauses that suit how your business operates;

Maintain a standing litigation-hold procedure;

Train project and operations managers to document decisions and changes as they happen; and

Revisit insurance coverage and notice obligations at each renewal.

Disputes are a normal cost of doing business. The organizations that manage them well treat the early stages of a dispute with discipline and planning.