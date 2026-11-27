How AI impersonation turns everyday requests into business losses.

It is 4:40 on a Thursday afternoon when the payroll manager’s phone rings. Caller ID shows the HR director’s extension. The voice is hers, right down to the quick “Hi, it’s me.”

She is tied up with the outside benefits consultant, she says, and they need the employee census before the end of the day: names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers. She mentions the open enrollment project the two of them have been working on, spells out the consultant’s email address, and thanks the payroll manager for always coming through.

The payroll manager sends the report. Ten minutes later, the real HR director walks past her office on the way to the parking lot.

She never made the call.

The scenario is hypothetical. The pattern is not. Calls and emails like this one are reaching our clients at a pace we have not seen before, and we have never been busier helping companies respond.

Notice what the attacker did not need: no suspicious link, no infected attachment, no way through the firewall. An employee with legitimate access sent a real report to someone she believed was entitled to it.

That is the castle-gate problem. You can build the strongest walls in the world, but if someone inside opens the gate, the castle still burns. Most companies have spent years on their walls. Attackers have noticed, and more of them now simply ask to be let in.

Every signal she trusted can be faked

Caller ID can be spoofed to show almost any number. An email can come from an account the attacker has already taken over. And AI tools can clone a voice from a short recording, such as a webinar, a podcast, or a voicemail greeting. The FBI has warned that a cloned voice and the real one “can sound nearly identical.”

The script is the easy part, because most of it is public. The company website lists the leadership team. LinkedIn shows who works in which department and who just started. Data stolen in earlier breaches fills in the rest. Even the mention of open enrollment took no inside knowledge. Most companies run it every fall.

Not every one of these calls uses AI. A confident voice and the right names are often enough. What AI changes is the cost: research and impersonation that once took days can now be done in minutes.

The numbers reflect the shift. CrowdStrike reports that voice phishing intrusions rose 134 percent from 2024 to 2025, then doubled again in the first half of 2026 compared with the prior six months. Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found that in simulated attacks, lures sent by text and phone call worked about 40 percent more often than email. People have learned to distrust the inbox. They still trust the phone.

The request is built to keep you from pausing

Look at how the call was built. It came late in the day, with a deadline, from a senior person, about a real project. It sent the data to an outside party the payroll manager had no reason to doubt. It even ended with a thank-you. Every piece was there to keep her from stopping to check.

The same design shows up well beyond HR. A caller claiming to be from IT asks an employee to read back a sign-in code. A “vendor” emails new banking instructions the week a large invoice comes due. A “customer” asks the shipping department to send this month’s order to a different address.

We are seeing all of these in our work with clients, including a steady stream of diverted payments and diverted shipments. The requests cite real invoices, real purchase orders, and real relationships. They fit into work the employee was already doing.

Then the legal and financial problems begin. Stolen data is often held for ransom, no ransomware required: pay, or it gets published. Diverted money rarely sits still. The company is left with hard questions about notifying employees and regulators, about insurance coverage, and about who bears the loss. That the employee acted voluntarily does not make them go away.

Employees need a process, not better instincts

“Be more careful” is little help when the caller sounds like the boss and knows exactly what to ask for. Tomorrow’s fakes will be better than today’s.

The better question for management is this: What stops one convincing call or email from releasing money, goods, account access, or sensitive data? If the honest answer is “the employee would notice,” the company is betting on one person’s judgment, under pressure, against a professional.

A sturdier answer is a rule that does not depend on noticing anything. Before acting on a sensitive request, confirm it through a channel you already trust. Call the HR director back through the company directory. Call the vendor at the number on file. Never use contact information supplied with the request. Do it every time, because the convincing requests never seem off.

Recognizing a voice is not the same as verifying a request.

Leadership has to make that rule safe to follow, including when the request appears to come from the CEO. Had the payroll manager said, “Let me call you right back,” and dialed the director’s extension, the story would have ended there.One thing to do this week

Choose one sensitive process, such as changing a vendor’s bank details or sending out employee data, and walk through it with the people who actually perform it. Could a believable caller get it done before anyone checked independently? If so, you have found a gate worth securing.