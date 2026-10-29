A Baker’s Guide To Clerking

Around our firm, I am not only known as a clerk, but also as the resident baker. I spend a lot of my free time whipping up cookies, cakes, squares – you name it! In my years baking, I’ve noticed some fun parallels to being a law clerk. I thought I might showcase some important skills needed to excel as both a baker and a clerk:

Be precise.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in baking is the importance of precision. You can be just a pinch off from the recipe and soon the whole thing is ruined. (Trust me, I’ve done it – it’s no fun).

The same can be said in clerking. In this role, precision is the key to producing a great result for the client. When clerks work attentively, double- and triple-checking our work, we can be sure that there are no errors in our materials which might derail a matter. The last thing anyone wants is to spend unnecessary time or money fixing avoidable mistakes.

Be able to multitask.

Some more complex recipes require multitasking. One time I found myself preparing a brown sugar pecan streusel while simultaneously browning butter and crafting a maple glaze.

Clerking can get just as chaotic as my kitchen while I’m baking. When that chaos arrives, it is essential that clerks have mastered multitasking so that they can juggle multiple files, each with their own unique clients, tasks, and deadlines.

Be inventive.

Sometimes I find myself right in the middle of some spontaneous baking when I realize that I’m missing an ingredient. When this happens, I try to think of alternative ingredients, however imaginative they might be.

Similarly, clerks encounter obstacles that require us to be inventive and consider alternative options so we can get the desired results. It is this creativity that keeps the file on-track and helps us discover useful tips and tricks for future files.

Add some extra sweetness!

The one ingredient I will always increase in my recipes is vanilla extract. It’s so rich and tasty, and it always makes my treats much sweeter!

As a clerk, this “sweetness” comes in the form of kindness. Given the nature of our work, our clients are often feeling a great deal of stress, fear and grief. By exercising kindness, patience, and compassion, we make our clients feel understood and cared for.

Also, of course, when it comes to contacting the Court, banks, and other institutions, you’ll always catch more flies with honey!

I hope you’ve found this “recipe” for clerking to your full potential helpful!