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VIDEO · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

What To Expect At Our 2026 Workplace Law Summit (Video)

Aird & Berlis LLP
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Lorenzo Lisi, Partner and Leader of the Aird & Berlis Workplace Law Group, provides an overview of the key topics and sessions that will be covered at the firm's 2026 Workplace Law Summit. What emerging employment law trends and practical insights will be shared at this year's event?

CanadaEmployment and HR
Lorenzo Lisi
Lorenzo Lisi
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Lorenzo Lisi, Partner and Leader of the Aird & Berlis Workplace Law Group, discusses what to expect at this year's Summit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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