On June 15, 2026, the federal government introduced Bill C-36, the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act ("PPCDA"), a proposed overhaul of Canada's federal private-sector privacy framework and the federal government's third attempt at private-sector privacy law reform since 2020. If enacted, the PPCDA would replace the privacy provisions currently found in Part 1 of the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ("PIPEDA").

Bill C-36, if enacted, would have important implications for federally regulated employers. It would introduce enhanced governance requirements, increased scrutiny of automated decision-making systems, expanded individual privacy rights, and a significantly stronger enforcement regime. It would also introduce significant new compliance obligations for organizations that collect, use, and disclose personal information.

Bill C-36 would also create a new Digital Safety and Data Protection Commission of Canada to oversee private sector privacy compliance under the PPCDA. This would shift that responsibility away from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada. The reform would establish a new regulator with responsibility for both privacy and digital safety matters, while leaving the Office of the Privacy Commissioner focused on public sector privacy oversight under the Privacy Act.

Key takeaways

Bill C-36 would change federal private-sector privacy requirements. If enacted, the PPCDA would replace the privacy provisions in Part 1 of PIPEDA.

If enacted, the PPCDA would replace the privacy provisions in Part 1 of PIPEDA. Federally regulated employers would face new compliance considerations , particularly for employee information, workplace technologies, and privacy governance.

, particularly for employee information, workplace technologies, and privacy governance. Automated decision-making tools warrant particular attention . Employers should assess technologies used for recruitment, screening, performance management and employee monitoring.

. Employers should assess technologies used for recruitment, screening, performance management and employee monitoring. Employers can prepare now by reviewing privacy programs, employee data practices, retention policies and third-party service providers.

Who does Bill C-36 apply to?

If enacted, the PPCDA would replace PIPEDA Part 1 as the primary governing statute for the collection and disclosure of personal information in the course of commercial activities. The PPCDA would generally apply to organizations currently subject to PIPEDA, including federally regulated employers such as banks, airlines, telecommunications companies, and interprovincial transportation businesses.

Although provincially regulated employers in jurisdictions with substantially similar privacy legislation, including Alberta, British Columbia and Québec, would continue to be governed primarily by their respective provincial statutes, Bill C-36 reflects the direction of privacy reform in Canada and may influence future developments across jurisdictions.

Status of the bill

Bill C-36 is still early in the legislative process and is not yet law. As of November 16, 2026, the bill is at second reading in the House of Commons.

The bill is expected to generate considerable debate as it moves through Parliament and may be amended before it becomes law. Employers should treat its current provisions as a strong directional signal rather than a finalized set of obligations.

Key workplace implications

A few features of the proposed PPCDA are particularly relevant to the employment context:

Enhanced enforcement and significant penalties. Bill C-36 would establish a new federal privacy regulator with authority to issue orders and impose substantial administrative monetary penalties.

Organizations could face penalties of up to the greater of $10 million or 3% of global revenue. More serious contraventions could attract fines of up to the greater of $25 million or 5% of global revenue. The bill would also create a private right of action in certain circumstances, potentially increasing litigation exposure for organizations that fail to comply with privacy obligations.

Bill C-36 would establish a new federal privacy regulator with authority to issue orders and impose substantial administrative monetary penalties. Organizations could face penalties of up to the greater of $10 million or 3% of global revenue. More serious contraventions could attract fines of up to the greater of $25 million or 5% of global revenue. The bill would also create a private right of action in certain circumstances, potentially increasing litigation exposure for organizations that fail to comply with privacy obligations. Increased transparency around automated decision-making . The proposed legislation would require organizations to disclose their use of certain automated decision systems that make or assist in making decisions about individuals. This requirement may have particular relevance in the employment context as employers increasingly rely on technology for recruitment, applicant screening, performance management, productivity monitoring, and other human resources functions.

. The proposed legislation would require organizations to disclose their use of certain automated decision systems that make or assist in making decisions about individuals. This requirement may have particular relevance in the employment context as employers increasingly rely on technology for recruitment, applicant screening, performance management, productivity monitoring, and other human resources functions. Privacy management programs . Bill C-36 would require organizations to establish and maintain a privacy management program, including policies, procedures, employee training, and complaint handling processes. For many employers, compliance may require a broader review of workplace privacy governance and oversight practices.

. Bill C-36 would require organizations to establish and maintain a privacy management program, including policies, procedures, employee training, and complaint handling processes. For many employers, compliance may require a broader review of workplace privacy governance and oversight practices. Expanded individual rights . Bill C-36 would provide individuals with new rights relating to their personal information, including a right to request the deletion or anonymization of information in certain circumstances. Employers should consider how these rights may intersect with existing retention practices for employee records, recruitment materials, workplace investigations, and other employment-related information.

. Bill C-36 would provide individuals with new rights relating to their personal information, including a right to request the deletion or anonymization of information in certain circumstances. Employers should consider how these rights may intersect with existing retention practices for employee records, recruitment materials, workplace investigations, and other employment-related information. Greater focus on sensitive information. The bill expressly recognizes certain categories of information as sensitive, including health, genetic, and biometric information. Given the volume of sensitive information often maintained in employment records, employers may need to review whether existing collection, retention and safeguarding practices remain sufficient under the proposed framework.

Preparing for Bill C-36: What should employers do now?

Although Bill C-36 has not yet been enacted, organizations can begin preparing by:

reviewing existing privacy governance frameworks and policies;

assessing the use of automated decision-making tools within HR functions;

evaluating record retention and deletion practices;

reviewing relationships with third-party service providers that process employee information; and

identifying circumstances in which privacy impact assessments may be appropriate.

This post reflects the status of Bill C-36 as of November 16, 2026 and will need to be updated as the bill progresses through Parliament.

Thank you to Abbie Fitzsimmons, Articling Student, who assisted with the preparation of this blog post.

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