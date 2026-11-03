Should Franchisors Be Extra-Provincially Registered In Saskatchewan?

Saskatchewan’s new franchise legislation regime came into force on June 30, 2026. As franchisors review their new Saskatchewan disclosure obligations, they should also consider a separate corporate compliance issue: whether they are required to be extra-provincially registered in Saskatchewan under The Business Corporations Act, 2021 (Saskatchewan) (the “SBCA”).

Many franchisors take the position that they are not carrying on business in the province and do not require extra-provincial registration on the basis that: (i) their head office is located outside of Saskatchewan; and (ii) they do not operate corporate locations in the province. However, a decision of the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench suggests that this position may be increasingly difficult to sustain.

Are You Required to be Registered with the SBCA?

Section 20-4(1) of the SBCA requires an extra-provincial corporation to register within 30 days after it begins carrying on business in Saskatchewan. Determining whether a corporation is carrying on business is a fact-specific exercise that may involve consideration of a variety of connections to the province. In the franchising context, the analysis does not end with the location of the franchisor's head office or the absence of a corporate store.

Court Guidance in Saskatchewan

In De-Sai Ganesh BC Enterprises Ltd. and Sai Ganesh MB Restaurants Ltd. v Meltwich Hospitality Group Inc. (Court File KBG-SA-00939-2022), a 2023 decision of the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench, the Honourable Justice N.D. Crooks was asked to determine whether Saskatchewan courts had jurisdiction over a franchising dispute.

The franchisor Defendant, Meltwich Hospitality Group Inc. (“Meltwich”), was an Ontario-based national franchisor. At the time of the application, its franchise system included seven restaurant locations in Saskatchewan. Meltwich entered franchise agreements directly with franchisees but was not extra-provincially registered in Saskatchewan.

The Court determined that Meltwich was carrying on business in Saskatchewan because it was soliciting business in the province through franchisees and/or area representatives in order to expand and operate its franchise system. Accordingly, the Court held that Meltwich was required to be extra-provincially registered under the SBCA.

Ultimately, the Court concluded that Saskatchewan had jurisdictional competence in the proceeding pursuant to ss. 4(d) and 4(e) of The Court Jurisdiction and Proceedings Transfer Act. The Court found there was a sufficient connection between Saskatchewan and the facts alleged to justify the assumption of jurisdiction, despite the fact that Meltwich was not extra-provincially registered in the province.

Meltwich sought leave to appeal. By fiat dated August 23, 2023, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal denied leave.

Although the decision arose in the context of a jurisdictional dispute, the Court’s reasoning suggests that franchise systems with an established Saskatchewan presence may face difficulty arguing that they are not carrying on business in the province and do not require extra-provincial registration under the SBCA.

Indicators That a Franchisor May Be Carrying on Business in Saskatchewan

While every situation depends on its particular facts, franchisors may wish to consider whether they:

grant franchises to operators in Saskatchewan;

directly enters franchise agreements with Saskatchewan franchisees;

actively market franchise opportunities within Saskatchewan;

utilize area developers, brokers, or representatives in Saskatchewan;

provides ongoing training, operational support or system oversight to Saskatchewan franchisees;

receives continuing royalties or other payments from Saskatchewan franchise operations;

supplies products or services through its Saskatchewan franchise network; or

regularly exercise contractual rights and obligations involving Saskatchewan franchisees.

Why This Matters: Risk, Jurisdiction, and Compliance

A franchisor with Saskatchewan franchisees may be found to be carrying on business in the province despite having no physical office in Saskatchewan.

It is also important to distinguish between: (i) appointing an agent for service for the purposes of preparing a Franchise Disclosure Document, which is a franchise-law disclosure requirement; and (ii) obtaining extra-provincial registration under the SBCA, which is a corporate-law requirement. These obligations arise under different legislation and serve difference purposes. Compliance with one does not necessarily satisfy the other.

Practical Takeaways for Franchisors

Franchisors with Saskatchewan franchisees should not assume that the absence of a physical office or corporate location eliminates the need for extra-provincial registration.

Review of corporate registration requirements should, therefore, form part of a franchisor’s broader Saskatchewan compliance strategy, particularly in light of the province’s new franchise legislation.