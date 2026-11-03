ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
ANTAQ Publishes Tender Notice For The Lease Of Terminal IQI16 At The Port Of Itaqui (Maranhão, Brazil)
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Brazil's National Waterway Transportation Agency has announced a major port terminal auction for December 2026, offering a 25-year lease for a fertilizer handling facility in Maranhão. The auction is part of a broader initiative that includes three additional port terminal concessions across strategic Brazilian locations, representing significant infrastructure investment opportunities in the maritime logistics sector.
Brazil's National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ) published the notice for Auction No. 04/2026 in the Federal Official Gazette on October 13, 2026. The auction is for the port lease of terminal IQI16, located in the Organized Port of Itaqui, in São Luís, Maranhão. It will be held in person, and the winner will be the bidder offering the highest Grant Fee (Valor de Outorga). The lease will run for 25 years and may be extended at the Granting Authority's discretion. The terminal will be used to handle and store solid mineral bulk cargo, especially fertilizers. It covers a total area of 21,764.72 m².
Requests for clarification may be submitted until 6:00 p.m. on November 13, 2026. Challenges to the tender documents may be filed until November 30. Volumes 1 and 2—covering representation documents, the bid bond, and the economic proposal—must be delivered from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on December 4 at B3. The public auction session will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 9 at B3 in São Paulo.
Last week, in an event held in Brasilia, the Ministry of Ports and Airports announced three more port auctions at B3 on the same date. In Fortaleza (Ceará), the MUC04 container terminal will be auctioned under a 25-year contract with BRL 450 million in required investment. It will mainly handle fruit for export. In Salvador (Bahia), the SSDA3 terminal for chemicals, soil inputs, and fertilizers will be auctioned under a 10-year contract, with estimated investments of BRL 6.4 million. In Itaqui (Maranhão), the IQI03 terminal for liquid bulk, such as petroleum products and fuels, will be auctioned under a 20-year contract, with estimated initial investment of BRL 106.5 million.
Our team is available to assist with reviewing the tender notices and draft lease agreements, and with every stage of the auctions.
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