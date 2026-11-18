ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
ANTAQ Opens Public Consultation And Hearing On Circularization, Blocking And Chartering Of Vessels In Cabotage And Offshore Support Navigation
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Brazil's National Agency for Waterway Transportation has opened a public consultation to refine regulations governing vessel circularization, blocking, and chartering in cabotage and offshore support navigation.
The National Agency for Waterway Transportation (“ANTAQ”) published Public Hearing Notice No. 8/2026, announcing a public consultation and hearing to be held from November 9 to December 24, 2026.
The objective of this consultation is to obtain contributions, input and suggestions to improve the proposed regulation that refines the criteria, deadlines, procedures and infractions related to the circularization, blocking, and chartering of vessels in cabotage and offshore support navigation. The proposal amends ANTAQ Resolutions No. 129/2025 and No. 62/2021.
The initiative was approved by ANTAQ’s Board of Directors at its 620th Ordinary Meeting, held from October 5 to 7, 2026, under Administrative Proceeding No. 50300.006613/2024-20.
The draft regulations and technical documents are available on ANTAQ’s social participation portal.
Interested parties may submit their contributions until 11:59 p.m. on December 24, 2026, through the electronic form [AO1.1]to be posted to ANTAQ’s website. Contributions submitted by any other means will not be accepted.
Contributions received will be made available on ANTAQ’s website. ANTAQ may also hold a public hearing session, in person or remotely, on a date, time, and place to be announced.
The full text of Public Hearing Notice No. 8/2026 is available on ANTAQ’s website.
*This content was produced with the participation of law clerk Rafael Pierotti.
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