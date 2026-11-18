Context: Huawei, an Avanci Video licensor, has been asserting HEVC patents against Disneyin several venues, including the Munich I Regional Court (December 19, 2025 ip fray article )and the UPC’s Mannheim Local Division (LD) ( March 10, 2026 ip fray article ). Huawei alsofiled two infringement lawsuits against Disney in Rio de Janeiro in February and March 2026.Both concern patents related to the H.265/HEVC video encoding process.

What’s new: Judge Simone Gastesi Chevrand has granted Huawei an evidence-basedpreliminary injunction (PI) against The Walt Disney Company (Brazil). Relying on a court-appointed expert’s report, she found that Disney infringes Huawei’s Brazilian Patent No. BR112013034060-6 (“Encoding and decoding methods and devices”) through its Disney+streaming platform. The order bars Disney from importing, selling, off ering for sale, or making available video files compressed under the H.265/HEVC standard with the patented technology. Disney has 24 hours to comply (from the notice, issued on October 15, 2026).

Direct impact: Non-compliance triggers a one-time fine of BRL 5 million (approximately $1 million), which the judge said may be reviewed depending on Disney’s conduct. The court

also treated the patent as non-essential and accepted the expert’s finding that no FRAND commitment applies, so Disney cannot lean on a FRAND defense at this stage. Because the order rests on a full expert report that both sides could comment on, it should be harder to stay or overturn than an urgency-based PI. Disney’s realistic options are to remove the patented technique from its Brazilian streams or to negotiate a license with Huawei.

Read more at: Huawei wins expert report-based preliminary injunction against Disney in Brazil over HEVC patent, with $1 million penalty for non-compliance – ip fray