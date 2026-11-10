Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

SEMC Publishes Ordinance Defining The Implementation Stages Of The MRV Obligations And Sectoral Coverage Of The SBCE

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Contributor
Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mayer Brown

Brazil's Extraordinary Secretariat for the Carbon Market has published a comprehensive ordinance establishing the phased implementation timeline for greenhouse gas monitoring, reporting, and verification obligations under the Brazilian Emissions Trading System. The regulation introduces significant sectoral coverage changes from the original draft, accelerating requirements for aluminum, chemical production, mining, and glass industries while postponing oil refining and excluding aviation from direct covera

BrazilEnvironment
Luiz Gustavo Bezerra
Luiz Gustavo Bezerra
Gedham Gomes
Gedham Gomes
Victor Rodrigues
Victor Rodrigues
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 29, 2026, the Extraordinary Secretariat for the Carbon Market of the Ministry of Finance (Secretaria Extraordinária do Mercado de Carbono – SEMC) published SEMC/MF Ordinance No. 3,199, on October 28, 2026 (Portaria SEMC/MF nº 3.199/2026), which governs the implementation stages of the obligations to submit a monitoring plan and to carry out the measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under the Brazilian Emissions Trading System (Sistema Brasileiro de Comércio de Emissões de Gases de Efeito Estufa – SBCE), established by Law No. 15,042, on December 11, 2024.

The Ordinance results from the public consultation held by SEMC between July 28 and August 28, 2026 and introduces significant changes to the draft submitted at that time.

In general terms, the Ordinance maintained the annual sequence for implementing the MRV obligations set out in the draft: (i) in the first year (A1), the operator must submit the monitoring plan to the managing body for review and approval; (ii) in the second year (A2), it must measure GHG emissions and removals in accordance with the approved plan; and (iii) from the third year (A3) onwards, in addition to ongoing measurement, the operator must submit the verified emissions and removals report for the previous calendar year.

With respect to sectoral coverage, the following changes to the draft stand out:

  • Stage 1 (A1 in 2027): (i) The aluminum sector is now fully included in this stage (without the proposed split between primary aluminum, which was already in Stage 1, and secondary aluminum, which was in Stage 2); (ii) the following chemical industry activities were brought forward to this stage: production of adipic acid, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, ethylene, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride and carbon black; (iii) iron ore and bauxite mining was also brought forward to this stage; (iv) the glass sector was likewise brought forward to this stage; (v) oil refining was postponed to Stage 2; and (vi) air transport, previously included in this stage, was excluded from the sectoral coverage.1
  • Stage 2 (A1 by 2029): (i) The remaining chemical industry products remained in this stage; (ii) mining of other mineral substances also remained in this stage; and (iii) the waste and sewage sectors, previously included in this stage, were excluded from the sectoral coverage.2
  • Stage 3 (A1 by 2031): No changes were made to the sectors covered.3

As regards the aviation sector, the Ordinance provides that the MRV obligations will be fulfilled under the National Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program (Programa Nacional de Combustível Sustentável de Aviação – ProBioQAV), established by Law No. 14,993/2024 (the “Fuel of the Future Law”). In this regard, on November 4, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) opened a public consultation on the proposed regulation of ProBioQAV, with a public hearing scheduled for November 18, 2026.

Another point that deserves attention is the express provision that, for the purposes of classification under the National Classification of Economic Activities (Classificação Nacional de Atividades Econômicas – CNAE) codes related to the sectors covered by the SBCE in each stage, the regulated activity carried out at the installation or by the set of mobile sources will be taken into account, even if such activity corresponds to a secondary CNAE code of the establishment. In practice, coverage will depend on the activity actually performed, and not solely on the main CNAE code registered for the company.

In light of this scenario, companies in the sectors covered by Stage 1, particularly those whose activities were brought forward from the draft, are advised to assess their coverage now, and to begin structuring the monitoring plans to be submitted to the managing body in 2027.

The Environmental, Climate Change and Sustainability practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown remains available to provide further clarification on the MRV obligations applicable to each sector and the implementation of the SBCE.

Footnotes

1. Stage 1 coverage under the Ordinance: aluminum, iron and steel (integrated mills), cement, oil and natural gas exploration and production, chemical industry (production of adipic acid, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, ethylene, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride and carbon black), mining (iron ore and bauxite), pulp and paper, and glass.

2. Stage 2 coverage under the Ordinance: ceramics, iron and steel (semi-integrated mills), chemical industry (other products), food and beverage industry, mining (other mineral substances), oil refining, and the power sector.

3. Stage 3 coverage under the Ordinance: waterway, rail, and road transport.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Statute #15,496/2026 Establishes Fertilizer Industry Development Program (PROFERT)

Brazil's new Statute #15,496/2026 establishes PROFERT, a comprehensive program designed to boost domestic fertilizer production and reduce the country's external dependence on agricultural inputs. The legislation introduces mandatory blending requirements for domestically produced fertilizers starting July 2027 and creates financing mechanisms through BNDES to support qualified producers of fertilizers, bioinputs, and biofertilizers.
BrazilEnvironment
Licks Attorneys
Licks Attorneys
Article

CONAMA Resolution No. 516/2026 Published To Establish The “Brazilian RoHS”

Brazil's National Environmental Council has introduced Resolution No. 516/2026, establishing strict limits on hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment sold in the country. The regulation creates a mandatory national registry system and imposes compliance obligations across the entire supply chain, with varying implementation timelines ranging from immediate effect to four years depending on the substance. Non-compliance triggers recall procedures, environmental disposal requirements, and
BrazilEnvironment
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Carbon Capture, Transport And Geological Storage: Decree No. 13,095/2026 Is Published, Regulating These Activities In Brazil

Brazil's Federal Government has issued Decree No. 13,095/2026, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for carbon dioxide capture, pipeline transport, and geological storage activities. The decree outlines technological routes including BECCS, CCS, CCUS, and DACCS, while designating the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) as the authorizing body and integrating these activities with Brazil's Emissions Trading System for potential carbon credit generation.
BrazilEnvironment
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Decree Amends Environmental Licensing, Adapting To LGLA Rules

The State of Rio de Janeiro has enacted a new decree that fundamentally restructures its environmental licensing system, introducing novel license types and aligning state regulations with recent federal environmental legislation. These changes establish new validity periods, priority processing criteria, and requirements for greenhouse gas emissions management that will affect how companies navigate environmental compliance.
BrazilEnvironment
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Landmark DoorDash Settlement Confirms NYC DCWP’s Aggressive Enforcement Posture

New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection secured a landmark $131.5 million settlement with DoorDash, marking the largest worker settlement in the city's history and the largest involving food delivery workers nationwide. The agreement provides over $115 million in direct compensation to more than 260,000 delivery workers who were underpaid, unpaid, or paid late, while establishing a comprehensive three-year compliance monitoring program.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Trump Administration Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probes

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented investigation into H-1B visa and PERM labor certification programs, with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General issuing dozens of subpoenas and suspending employers' ability to process applications. Federal agencies are deploying new enforcement tools including whistleblower programs and criminal prosecution threats...
United StatesImmigration
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Contracting Opportunities And Challenges For Emerging Agentic AI Companies

Emerging providers of AI agents face unique contracting challenges as autonomous AI tools evolve beyond traditional SaaS models. This analysis examines critical issues in defining agent authority, structuring pricing models, calibrating warranties, and navigating regulatory uncertainty. How should providers balance customer expectations with the unpredictable nature of autonomous AI systems?
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown