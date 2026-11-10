SEMC Publishes Ordinance Defining The Implementation Stages Of The MRV Obligations And Sectoral Coverage Of The SBCE

On October 29, 2026, the Extraordinary Secretariat for the Carbon Market of the Ministry of Finance (Secretaria Extraordinária do Mercado de Carbono – SEMC) published SEMC/MF Ordinance No. 3,199, on October 28, 2026 (Portaria SEMC/MF nº 3.199/2026), which governs the implementation stages of the obligations to submit a monitoring plan and to carry out the measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under the Brazilian Emissions Trading System (Sistema Brasileiro de Comércio de Emissões de Gases de Efeito Estufa – SBCE), established by Law No. 15,042, on December 11, 2024.

The Ordinance results from the public consultation held by SEMC between July 28 and August 28, 2026 and introduces significant changes to the draft submitted at that time.

In general terms, the Ordinance maintained the annual sequence for implementing the MRV obligations set out in the draft: (i) in the first year (A1), the operator must submit the monitoring plan to the managing body for review and approval; (ii) in the second year (A2), it must measure GHG emissions and removals in accordance with the approved plan; and (iii) from the third year (A3) onwards, in addition to ongoing measurement, the operator must submit the verified emissions and removals report for the previous calendar year.

With respect to sectoral coverage, the following changes to the draft stand out:

Stage 1 (A1 in 2027): (i) The aluminum sector is now fully included in this stage (without the proposed split between primary aluminum, which was already in Stage 1, and secondary aluminum, which was in Stage 2); (ii) the following chemical industry activities were brought forward to this stage: production of adipic acid, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, ethylene, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride and carbon black; (iii) iron ore and bauxite mining was also brought forward to this stage; (iv) the glass sector was likewise brought forward to this stage; (v) oil refining was postponed to Stage 2; and (vi) air transport, previously included in this stage, was excluded from the sectoral coverage. 1

(i) The aluminum sector is now fully included in this stage (without the proposed split between primary aluminum, which was already in Stage 1, and secondary aluminum, which was in Stage 2); (ii) the following chemical industry activities were brought forward to this stage: production of adipic acid, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, ethylene, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride and carbon black; (iii) iron ore and bauxite mining was also brought forward to this stage; (iv) the glass sector was likewise brought forward to this stage; (v) oil refining was postponed to Stage 2; and (vi) air transport, previously included in this stage, was excluded from the sectoral coverage. Stage 2 (A1 by 2029): (i) The remaining chemical industry products remained in this stage; (ii) mining of other mineral substances also remained in this stage; and (iii) the waste and sewage sectors, previously included in this stage, were excluded from the sectoral coverage. 2

(i) The remaining chemical industry products remained in this stage; (ii) mining of other mineral substances also remained in this stage; and (iii) the waste and sewage sectors, previously included in this stage, were excluded from the sectoral coverage. Stage 3 (A1 by 2031): No changes were made to the sectors covered.3

As regards the aviation sector, the Ordinance provides that the MRV obligations will be fulfilled under the National Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program (Programa Nacional de Combustível Sustentável de Aviação – ProBioQAV), established by Law No. 14,993/2024 (the “Fuel of the Future Law”). In this regard, on November 4, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) opened a public consultation on the proposed regulation of ProBioQAV, with a public hearing scheduled for November 18, 2026.

Another point that deserves attention is the express provision that, for the purposes of classification under the National Classification of Economic Activities (Classificação Nacional de Atividades Econômicas – CNAE) codes related to the sectors covered by the SBCE in each stage, the regulated activity carried out at the installation or by the set of mobile sources will be taken into account, even if such activity corresponds to a secondary CNAE code of the establishment. In practice, coverage will depend on the activity actually performed, and not solely on the main CNAE code registered for the company.

In light of this scenario, companies in the sectors covered by Stage 1, particularly those whose activities were brought forward from the draft, are advised to assess their coverage now, and to begin structuring the monitoring plans to be submitted to the managing body in 2027.

The Environmental, Climate Change and Sustainability practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown remains available to provide further clarification on the MRV obligations applicable to each sector and the implementation of the SBCE.

Footnotes

1. Stage 1 coverage under the Ordinance: aluminum, iron and steel (integrated mills), cement, oil and natural gas exploration and production, chemical industry (production of adipic acid, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, ammonia, ethylene, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride and carbon black), mining (iron ore and bauxite), pulp and paper, and glass.

2. Stage 2 coverage under the Ordinance: ceramics, iron and steel (semi-integrated mills), chemical industry (other products), food and beverage industry, mining (other mineral substances), oil refining, and the power sector.