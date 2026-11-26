On November 11, 2026, the Ministry of Finance (MF) published Ordinance MF No. 3,268/2026 (Portaria MF nº 3.268/2026), which governs the powers, composition, and functioning of the Regulatory Affairs Chamber (Câmara de Assuntos Regulatórios – CAREG) of the Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System (Sistema Brasileiro de Comércio de Emissões de Gases de Efeito Estufa – SBCE). CAREG is an advisory body linked to the Permanent Technical Advisory Committee (Comitê Técnico Consultivo Permanente – CTCP) and serves as the institutional channel for regulated sectors to take part in the drafting of SBCE regulations.

In summary, CAREG will be composed of associations representing the economic sectors set out in the recently published Ordinance SEMC/MF No. 3,199/2026, issued by the Extraordinary Secretariat for the Carbon Market (Secretaria Extraordinária do Mercado de Carbono – SEMC), which defined the implementation stages of the measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) obligations and the sectors covered (we discussed this in our Legal Update).

The main provisions of the Ordinance include:

Powers: CAREG must issue a formal opinion before the managing body adopts regulations on: (i) methodologies for monitoring and reporting emissions, reductions, and removals; (ii) the activities, facilities, sources, and gases regulated in each compliance period; (iii) the annual emissions threshold above which operators become subject to the periodic reconciliation of obligations; (iv) MRV and periodic reconciliation requirements and procedures; (v) the proposed National Allocation Plan; (vi) price stabilization mechanisms for Brazilian Emission Allowances (Cotas Brasileiras de Emissões – CBEs); (vii) the accreditation and de-accreditation of methodologies for Verified Emission Reduction or Removal Certificates (Certificados de Redução ou Remoção Verificada de Emissões – CRVEs); and (viii) the linking of the SBCE with emissions-trading systems of other countries or international bodies.

CAREG must issue a formal opinion before the managing body adopts regulations on: methodologies for monitoring and reporting emissions, reductions, and removals; the activities, facilities, sources, and gases regulated in each compliance period; the annual emissions threshold above which operators become subject to the periodic reconciliation of obligations; MRV and periodic reconciliation requirements and procedures; the proposed National Allocation Plan; price stabilization mechanisms for Brazilian Emission Allowances (Cotas Brasileiras de Emissões – CBEs); the accreditation and de-accreditation of methodologies for Verified Emission Reduction or Removal Certificates (Certificados de Redução ou Remoção Verificada de Emissões – CRVEs); and the linking of the SBCE with emissions-trading systems of other countries or international bodies. Phased composition: CAREG will be made up of business associations representing each economic segment or sector as that segment or sector is brought into the MRV implementation stages set out in Article 3 of Ordinance SEMC/MF No. 3,199/2026.

CAREG will be made up of business associations representing each economic segment or sector as that segment or sector is brought into the MRV implementation stages set out in Article 3 of Ordinance SEMC/MF No. 3,199/2026. Designation of associations: SEMC will designate which associations will represent their respective sectors in CAREG, and each association will be responsible for appointing one full member and two alternates to serve on the Chamber. As a rule, one association will be designated per segment or sector; more than one may be designated where they represent relevant subgroups, as may multisector associations where no sector association exists or is able to serve, or at SEMC’s discretion.

SEMC will designate which associations will represent their respective sectors in CAREG, and each association will be responsible for appointing one full member and two alternates to serve on the Chamber. As a rule, one association will be designated per segment or sector; more than one may be designated where they represent relevant subgroups, as may multisector associations where no sector association exists or is able to serve, or at SEMC’s discretion. Installation: CAREG will be chaired by the Deputy Secretary of SEMC, who, within 45 days of the Ordinance’s publication, will convene the inaugural meeting and present the draft internal rules prepared by SEMC.

One aspect that warrants attention is the phased nature of the composition. Since sectors join CAREG only once they are brought into the MRV stages, those scheduled to join at later stages may not have a seat of their own when structural rules that will also apply to them, such as monitoring methodologies and MRV requirements, are discussed. Similarly, although the accreditation of CRVE methodologies is among the matters submitted to the Chamber, carbon-credit project developers are not, as such, among the regulated sectors represented in it.

In this context, companies in the sectors covered by Ordinance SEMC/MF No. 3,199/2026 are advised to monitor the designation of the representative associations and to assess, together with their associations, their strategy for participating in CAREG, given that matters such as the reconciliation threshold, the National Allocation Plan, price-stabilization mechanisms, and the accreditation of CRVE methodologies will have a direct impact on compliance costs and on demand for assets within the SBCE.

The Environmental, Climate Change, and Sustainability practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown remains available to provide further clarification on CAREG and the opportunities related to the implementation of the SBCE.