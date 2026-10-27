John Cioffi , pai do DSL e professor de Stanford, explica o próximo gargalo da IA (Video)

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Licks Attorneys
Licks Attorneys is one of Brazil’s most respected litigation law firms, having unparalleled...View firm profile
Licks Legal operates offices across Brazil and Japan, providing comprehensive legal services from strategic locations in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Curitiba, and Tokyo.
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