Regulatory Advisory Services For Bermuda Businesses

With Bermuda’s fifth-round mutual evaluation underway, regulated entities operating in or from within Bermuda should ensure that they can effectively evidence compliance with Bermuda’s anti-money laundering, anti-terrorist financing, counter proliferation financing (AML/ATF/CPF) and sanctions regimes. Now is the time to review financial crime risks, update AML/ATF/CPF programmes, align with FATF guidance and maintain strong documentation, including policies, procedures and up to date risk assessments.

To feel confident that your institution is fully prepared for the mutual evaluation and able to demonstrate compliance with Bermuda’s AML/ATF/CPF and sanctions standards and international best practices, Conyers can assist.

Our services are designed to support organisations at every stage, from building a suitable compliance framework to demonstrating that it works in practice. These services include:

AML/ATF/CPF and Sanctions Programme Design

Preparing and updating AML/ATF/CPF and sanctions policies, procedures and risk assessment tailored to an organisation’s business model, risk profile and applicable regulatory requirements.

Gap Analysis

Conducting reviews of existing AML/ATF/CPF and sanctions policies, procedures and risk assessment documents against current regulatory compliance obligations, international best practice standards and any BMA requirements specific to your business. Our findings aim to identify where enhancements are needed before an examiner does.

Customer Due Diligence Services

Supporting customer onboarding and ongoing compliance through customer due diligence (CDD), enhanced due diligence (EDD) and periodic reviews, helping organisations maintain appropriate and up-to-date customer information.

Sanctions and PEP Screening Services

Delivering ongoing sanctions and politically exposed persons (PEP) screening against relevant watchlists and databases, together with support for escalation and review where potential matches are identified.

Testing of Screening and Monitoring Controls

Beyond reviewing how controls are designed, we assess the operating effectiveness of sanctions screening, escalation and investigation controls. We can also assist with the implementation and oversight of automated and manual transaction monitoring processes.

Governance and Board Oversight

Reviewing board and senior management governance and oversight of financial crime compliance, helping organisations demonstrate that clear accountability and documented oversight arrangements are in place.

AML/ATF/CPF and Sanctions Training

Providing annual AML/ATF/CPF and sanctions training for Boards, officers and employees, including practical in-person sessions designed to build awareness of regulatory obligations and strengthen compliance culture.

Independent AML/ATF/CPF and Sanctions Audits

Delivering annual independent AML/ATF/CPF and sanctions audit services to assess compliance frameworks and identify areas where policies, procedures or controls may require improvement.

Suspicious Activity Reporting

Assisting with the investigation and reporting of suspicious activity, including assistance with Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Money Laundering Reporting Officer and Reporting Officer Services

Providing Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) and reporting officer services, depending on an organisation’s risk profile, giving organisations access to ongoing specialist support for their financial crime compliance obligations.

Practical Remediation Support

Where gaps are identified through reviews, testing or audits, we provide practical, prioritised remediation support to strengthen policies, procedures, governance and controls.

Count on Conyers

Effective compliance requires more than having policies in place. It requires appropriate governance, controls, training, monitoring and ongoing support. Whether you are developing your framework, assessing existing arrangements or looking for ongoing compliance support, contact Conyers to discuss how our Bermuda Regulatory & Risk Advisory team can assist with your AML/ATF/CPF and sanctions requirements.