Introduction: is Bermuda’s short-form merger and amalgamation procedure available to a foreign parent?

A foreign parent company merging or amalgamating with its wholly-owned Bermuda subsidiary may not automatically qualify for Bermuda’s simplified “short-form” procedure under section 107 of the Companies Act 1981 (Act). The position is not settled, so the short-form route should not be assumed. This insight explains the source of that uncertainty, how it interacts with Bermuda’s cross-border merger provisions and what foreign parents and their advisers should consider before settling the transaction structure and timetable.

The issue: what is section 107 and what does it actually require?

Section 107 of the Act provides a simplified procedure for mergers and amalgamations between a holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The difficulty is that the wording of section 107 appears to assume that the holding company is itself a “company” for purposes of the Act. A foreign corporation does not generally fall within that definition.

This creates a technical but potentially important question: can a foreign corporation be treated as a ‘holding company’ for purposes of the short-form procedure in relation to its wholly-owned Bermuda subsidiary?

What about cross-border mergers?

The Act clearly allows Bermuda companies to merge or amalgamate with foreign corporations. Sections 104A and 104B provide for these cross-border transactions and apply the Act’s merger and amalgamation provisions to them with the necessary modifications.

Section 107 itself also refers to circumstances in which a foreign corporation is the surviving entity, which appears to support an argument that section 107 can operate in a cross-border context. However, the Act does not expressly say that a foreign corporation can be treated as a “holding company” for section 107 purposes.

There is therefore some uncertainty over whether the short-form procedure is available simply because the foreign parent wholly owns the Bermuda subsidiary. The legislation does not put the position beyond doubt.

Short-form versus standard procedure: why does it matter?

Qualification for the short-form procedure can make a significant difference to the transaction process. In particular, the procedure is much simpler as no merger or amalgamation agreement is required and shareholder approval is not necessary.

Because the short-form route removes procedural steps, uncertainty over qualification can affect documentation, approvals and the transaction timetable. The point is therefore commercially relevant, not merely technical.

What should a foreign parent do?

For a foreign parent considering a Bermuda subsidiary merger or amalgamation, the availability of the short-form procedure should be addressed early in transaction planning. In particular:

Identify at the outset whether the proposed structure depends on the foreign parent qualifying as the “holding company” for section 107 purposes.

Where certainty is important, plan and budget for the standard merger or amalgamation procedure rather than assuming the simplified route will be available.

Where the short-form route is preferred, take Bermuda legal advice on whether the available arguments support its use in the specific structure.

Build the procedural route, documentation and approval requirements into the transaction timetable early enough to avoid unnecessary delay.

The key point is that foreign ownership does not prevent a merger or amalgamation with a Bermuda company, but parties should not automatically assume that Bermuda’s short-form procedure will be available.

How Wakefield Quin can help

Wakefield Quin advises Bermuda companies, foreign parents and their advisers on merger and amalgamation structuring, procedural qualification, documentation and transaction timetables for Bermuda-only and cross-border transactions. If you are considering a merger or amalgamation involving a Bermuda company, speak with our Corporate or M&A team to discuss whether the short-form procedure may be available for your transaction.

Frequently asked questions

Can a foreign parent company use Bermuda’s short-form merger procedure with its Bermuda subsidiary?

Potentially, but it should not be assumed. Section 107 provides the short-form procedure for a holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, while the Act does not expressly state that a foreign corporation can be treated as the relevant “holding company”. The position is therefore uncertain and should be considered in the specific transaction structure.

What is the difference between Bermuda’s short-form and standard merger procedures?

On the position described in this article, the short-form procedure is simpler because no merger or amalgamation agreement is required and shareholder approval is not necessary. If the short-form procedure is unavailable, the standard procedure requires those additional steps.

What happens if the short-form procedure is not available for a cross-border merger?

The foreign ownership itself does not prevent a merger or amalgamation with a Bermuda company. If the short-form procedure is unavailable, the parties may need to proceed under the standard merger or amalgamation procedure, including the agreement and shareholder approval requirements identified above.

When should a foreign parent raise this issue in a Bermuda merger transaction?

Early in the transaction timetable. The chosen procedure affects documentation, approvals and timing. Addressing the section 107 question at the structuring stage allows the parties to plan for the standard procedure where certainty is important, or to take advice on the short-form route before relying on it.