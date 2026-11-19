It is being reported that Belgium’s Federal Public Service (FPS) Finance is investigating whether breaches of the EU’s Myanmar sanctions have taken place.

The investigation arises out of Monde Selection, the consumer goods awards company, including products in its award selection made by a Myanmar beverage company owned by sanctioned state-owned companies.

The company says it has severed all contact and revoked awards issued as well as removing the products from its website. A spokesperson is quoted as saying that it was unaware of the sanctioned status of the producer at the time.

It is unclear whether the investigation relates to the receipt of fees from the Myanmar company, or whether the view is being taken that the publicity provided to the sanctioned entity would constitute “economic resources” comparable to an OFSI fine imposed in 2022. In that case the publicity afforded to a sanctioned entity by including its wine in a competition was said to amount to making an “economic resource” available to a designated person.