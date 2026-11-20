On 16 September 2026, the President of the European Commission gave her State of the Union address in the European Parliament (Strasbourg). This has become an annually revolving tradition of presenting the state of play, the important issues facing Europeans during the year ahead and how the European Commission proposes to solve them. In this context, also new legislation or policies on the EU level are suggested.

With the European flag (blue with 12 golden stars) on her side, President von der Leyen described the State of the Union, traditionally mainly in English, with some passages in German and French.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney also attended the session as a guest of honour. And President von der Leyen expressed the idea of having Canada as the first associate member of the EU.

Quoting Charles Dickens “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”, the President describes the state of the Union as the strongest it has ever been and can also feel as precarious as it has ever been. Europe is emerging as stronger, independent, securing its prosperity, breaking free from its dependency on Russian fossil fuels, has become the greatest trading power in the world and is transforming its industrial policy while upholding its unique social model. A Europe that has increased its defence spending by almost 80% in the last 5 years alone. Europe stands up for Ukraine, Greenland, or when drones, hybrid attacks or disinformation target our democracies.

In an openly hostile world, the President calls to fight together for the European idea.

Below, I summarise some of the President's key statements that are likely to be of particular interest to businesses regarding European economic policy:

Kickstarting Europe’s economy is the number one priority. By the end of 2027, the historic overhaul of the Single Market must be complete (One Europe, One Market Roadmap).

is the number one priority. By the end of 2027, the historic overhaul of the Single Market must be complete (One Europe, One Market Roadmap). We need to further speed up permitting (especially with projects in Europe’s strategic interests). We need to slash administrative burden for business and SMEs. The 12 omnibus proposals are reducing the administrative burden by around EUR 17billion a year. We also need a pact against gold plating at the EU member state level.

(especially with projects in Europe’s strategic interests). We need to for business and SMEs. The 12 omnibus proposals are reducing the administrative burden by around EUR 17billion a year. We also need a at the EU member state level. We need to double down on our affordable, homegrown, clean energy (renewable and nuclear, biomethane and others), technology neutral. We need to electrify Europe and double the share of electricity by 2040. But we also need to invest faster, speed up grid connections and develop electricity storage. Let’s make Europe’s future electric.

(renewable and nuclear, biomethane and others), technology neutral. We need to and double the share of electricity by 2040. But we also need to invest faster, speed up grid connections and develop electricity storage. Let’s make Europe’s future electric. The trade deficit with China is now EUR 1 billion a day. It has reached a tipping point that is unsustainable. The dialogue with China to rebalance our trade must lead to results. And Europe will use all the tools at our disposal to do so.

is now EUR 1 billion a day. It has reached a tipping point that is unsustainable. The dialogue with China to rebalance our trade must lead to results. And Europe will use all the tools at our disposal to do so. We will establish a new European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials (e.g. for electric cars, chips, batteries, clean tech and defence).

(e.g. for electric cars, chips, batteries, clean tech and defence). We need a banking system that is built for growth, not just stability. A new Banking Package will focus on simplification and tackling fragmentation. We need a greater capacity and appetite for risk.

that is built for growth, not just stability. A new Banking Package will focus on simplification and tackling fragmentation. We need a greater capacity and appetite for risk. Our future prosperity and security will greatly depend on how we manage the tipping points of our time:

The first tipping point of our time is climate change : Europe is warming at double the global rate. Europe can, must and will stay the course on its climate targets. We need mitigation and adaptation. We will present a new framework for climate resilience next month. And we aim to make Europe the champion in adaptation technologies, a huge emerging market. The Commission will also set up a Climate Insurance Alliance and put forward a new European Water Initiative.

: Europe is warming at double the global rate. Europe can, must and will stay the course on its climate targets. We need mitigation and adaptation. We will present a new framework for climate resilience next month. And we aim to make Europe the champion in adaptation technologies, a huge emerging market. The Commission will also set up a Climate Insurance Alliance and put forward a new European Water Initiative. The second tipping point is Artificial Intelligence , fast becoming a foundational layer for our economy and security. AI has the potential to benefit humanity, but we need to address risks (models will allow hacking on a new level, dangers of self-improving models are becoming apparent). We want to team up with like-minded partners on model evaluation, verification, early warning, AI security, etc. We need to stay in the AI race (being crucial for our independence) and massively boost our computing capacity in a clean and efficient way. We need to move AI to the real economy and society (into factories, hospitals, agriculture, energy grids, autonomous driving, defence). Highest-quality data from Europe’s world-class industries can power tailor-made industrial AI models. We want AI to create more value, more responsibly, at lower cost and with less energy consumption. We want AI with human agency.

, fast becoming a foundational layer for our economy and security. AI has the potential to benefit humanity, but we need to address risks (models will allow hacking on a new level, dangers of self-improving models are becoming apparent). We want to team up with like-minded partners on model evaluation, verification, early warning, AI security, etc. We need to stay in the AI race (being crucial for our independence) and massively boost our computing capacity in a clean and efficient way. We need to move AI to the real economy and society (into factories, hospitals, agriculture, energy grids, autonomous driving, defence). Highest-quality data from Europe’s world-class industries can power tailor-made industrial AI models. We want AI to create more value, more responsibly, at lower cost and with less energy consumption. We want AI with human agency. We will present a Quality Jobs Act before the end of the year. And we will launch a European Care Deal to address the challenges linked to our demographic changes. There will be a summit to uphold the enduring principles of the Pillar or Social Rights.

before the end of the year. And we will launch a European Care Deal to address the challenges linked to our demographic changes. There will be a summit to uphold the enduring principles of the Pillar or Social Rights. The EU has free trade agreements in place with more than 80 countries. And there will be a new international connectivity project linking the South Caucasus and Central Asia directly to the European market (the ‘Middle Corridor’).

in place with more than 80 countries. And there will be a new international connectivity project linking the South Caucasus and Central Asia directly to the European market (the ‘Middle Corridor’). We can no longer rely on the international rules-based system of trade. We must build global coalitions for our resilience and democracies.

As threats to peace in Europe are ramping up every day (cyberattacks, sabotage, arson and drone incursions), also Europe’s preparedness must climb. We propose a new European security strategy. We are strengthening our work with NATO. But Europe needs its own counter-hybrid playbook, an Emergency Security Protocol. If triggered by one Member State, all Member States convene and coordinate a European response. We will propose a European Security Council with partners like Canada, Norway, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and others. The President also announces a new European Instrument for Strategic Enablers. Only a strong and credible European defence posture will guarantee our security. We will continue to support Ukraine on various levels. And we will tighten our sanctions on Russia, above all by enforcing existing sanctions and closing any loopholes.

Many more topics were addressed: Gaza and Israel, migration and border controls, the threats to European democracy, a proposal for the EU KIDS ACT addressing the risks from social media, and a new Congress of Europe.

At the end of her speech, the President recalls the origins of the European Union with nations so long at war uniting to forge a common destiny of peace and prosperity, democracy and freedom. And we should again take charge of our future.

The State of the Union address is available in the original and in the respective language versions (download here).

“Vive l’Europe. Es lebe Europa. Long live Europe”. This was the end of her speech and should also be good for my task here.