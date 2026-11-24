What TRAction does?

A. Aggregation of Multiple Days’ Transactions

After a public holiday, TRAction will aggregate all the transactions that occurred over the period, with a snapshot of the latest open positions to be reported to the TR / ARM. The same concept is applied to crypto reporting, as the tokens trade 24/7 on exchanges globally. This means that each Monday, the transactions that took place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are sent to the relevant TR / ARM together with the latest snapshot of their open positions.

B. Effect on the Handback Files (trade reporting confirmations)

Depending on the treatment of the public holiday, whether it is regional or international, there may be some impact on the handback files that clients receive from TRAction. In the majority of cases, we continue to have access to our client’s data for each specific day as we have a preference for processing each day individually as it doesn’t cause any disruptions to the handbacks around the busy holiday periods. In this scenario you can reconcile as normal.

If our clients are unable to provide us with their trading data, we will aggregate the data on the first business day after the public holiday using a snapshot of the latest positions and any transactions across the period. In this case, handback files will only appear for the day on which the processing took place. There will be no output files on non-business days where TRAction did not report and therefore cannot be reconciled.

We also recommend that you check the time fields in your handback files. You should be able to locate the transactions executed on the dates mentioned above under the following fields in your handback file: