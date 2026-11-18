Under the ASIC Derivative Transaction Rules (Reporting) 2024 (the Rules), most reports are due by the end of the second Business Day after the trade (T+2). Whether a given day counts as a Business Day therefore determines whether a report is late.

The “Business Day” definition

A Business Day is a day other than a weekend or a public or bank holiday in the Relevant Jurisdiction of the trade. The calendar used therefore depends on where the trade sits, not on a single national calendar.

Rule 1.2.3 defines the two terms as follows:

Business Day means a day that is not a Saturday, a Sunday, or a public holiday or bank holiday in the Relevant Jurisdiction.

means a day that is not a Saturday, a Sunday, or a public holiday or bank holiday in the Relevant Jurisdiction. Relevant Jurisdiction is determined trade by trade, in this order: this jurisdiction, if the trade was booked to the profit or loss account of a branch of the Reporting Entity, or was entered into by the Reporting Entity in this jurisdiction. Otherwise, the jurisdiction of the branch whose profit or loss account the trade was booked to. Failing that, the jurisdiction in which the Reporting Entity entered into the trade.

is determined trade by trade, in this order:

The definition feeds directly into the reporting deadlines:

Obligation Deadline Rule New trades, modifications, terminations and other changes End of the second Business Day after the day of the trade or change (T+2) 2.2.3(1) Trades that are part of a package (other than FX swaps) End of the fourth Business Day after the trade (T+4) 2.2.3(3) Valuation and collateral updates Only the update closest to the end of each Business Day needs reporting 2.2.2(3)



The day of the trade itself is not counted. Counting starts on the next Business Day of the Relevant Jurisdiction.

State and territory public holidays

Australian public holidays are declared state by state, and the Rules do not say which state’s holidays count. Labour Day, for example, falls on four different dates across the states, and Melbourne Cup Day is a holiday only in metropolitan Melbourne.

The most natural reading is that the holidays of the state where the trade is booked or entered into apply. However, there is no clear ASIC guidance on this.

Example: A Melbourne desk executes a trade on Monday, 2 November 2026. If Melbourne Cup Day (Tuesday, 3 November 2026) is not a Business Day, the report is due by the end of Thursday, 5 November 2026. If only national holidays count, it is due by the end of Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

The safest course is to report by the earlier date, or to document which calendar applies to each booking location and use it consistently.

Trades booked outside Australia

Where a trade is neither booked to an Australian branch nor entered into in Australia, the Relevant Jurisdiction is foreign. The foreign country’s holidays then decide what counts as a Business Day.

Example: An Australian entity’s trade that is booked to, and entered into by, its Singapore branch has Singapore as its Relevant Jurisdiction. Its T+2 deadline is counted in Singapore business days, so a Singapore public holiday pushes the deadline back, while an Australian holiday does not.

This is what gives the definition its cross-border flexibility: firms report to ASIC on the calendar of the place where the trade actually sits.

References to time

It should be noted that in the Rules, a reference to time is to Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) or Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), as applicable, in Sydney.

The “business day in Sydney” rule

Rule 2.2.9(4) uses a separate, fixed Sydney calendar, but only to decide who generates the UTI. It does not change when the trade must be reported.

This rule applies only when a trade is reportable both in Australia and in another jurisdiction, and the counterparties must work out who generates the UTI by comparing which jurisdiction has the earliest deadline (Table 2, Items 6 to 8). For that comparison, ASIC’s deadline is always measured on the Sydney calendar, so every ASIC Reporting Entity reaches the same result for the same trade.

In practice, agreeing the UTI generator with the counterparty in advance avoids the comparison altogether.