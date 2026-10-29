Australian Restructuring And Insolvency Guide Series – Part 6

Our ‘Australian Restructuring and Insolvency Guide’, is a practical resource when facing distressed situations, enforcement options and insolvency processes in Australia. It brings together the key legal principles and the commercial considerations that typically arise when matters move from stability to stress.

The guide is presented as a series of focused sections, each designed to stand alone as a practical reference for live matters.

While the series focuses on Australian law, it is also relevant to overseas practitioners and stakeholders dealing with Australian restructures, insolvencies, distressed investments, cross-border recovery, and creditor strategy.