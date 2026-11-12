Contractual Warranties Vs Misrepresentations: Why It Matters In A Dispute

Summary

A contractual warranty can support a compensation claim when a promised fact proves incorrect.

A false statement that induced a contract can support compensation, but cancellation requires additional grounds.

Contract terms can affect remedies, and non-reliance clauses do not automatically prevent court scrutiny.

This article explains warranty and misrepresentation disputes for business owners and managers in New Zealand.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm, specialises in advising clients on commercial contract disputes.

Tips for Businesses

Keep the signed agreement alongside the statements you relied on before signing. Record when you discovered the problem. Check the remedy clauses before deciding how to respond. Speak to a dispute resolution lawyer at LegalVision about protecting your position after discovering a false contractual statement.

A contractual warranty is a promise within a contract. A misrepresentation is a false statement that persuades someone to enter a contract. In New Zealand, either can lead to a compensation claim. The distinction helps identify what you need to prove. It does not, by itself, decide whether you can cancel the agreement. You also need to check the contract and the legal grounds for cancellation. For a business buyer, a warranty might concern the accuracy of the seller’s accounts. A statement during negotiations might concern the same accounts. Your lawyer will examine the promise in the agreement and the statement that influenced your decision. This article explains what each term means, how they differ, and why the distinction matters when a dispute arises.

What Is a Contractual Warranty?

A warranty is a promise or assurance given within a contract. In a sale of goods, a warranty has a narrower legal meaning. It concerns the goods but is secondary to the contract’s main purpose.

Breach of that kind of warranty can support a claim for damages, meaning money paid to compensate for loss. That breach alone does not let the buyer reject the goods and treat the contract as ended.

The goods-specific definition should not be applied to every promise labelled a warranty in a commercial agreement. Even in a goods contract, the wording and legal effect matter more than the label.

For other commercial contracts, a breach may support cancellation if it meets the applicable legal test. Check any express cancellation rights in the contract too.

How Businesses Use Warranties

Businesses commonly use warranties in commercial agreements to allocate risk. For example, in a business sale agreement, a seller might warrant that the company’s accounts are accurate.

The seller might also warrant that there is no outstanding litigation, meaning court proceedings. Another warranty might confirm that the seller has disclosed all material contracts. Material contracts are agreements significant to the business.

These warranties give the buyer a defined contractual remedy if any of those statements later prove incorrect. A remedy is a legal response to a wrong.

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What Is a Misrepresentation?

A misrepresentation is a false statement of fact made by one party that induces the other party to enter into the contract. Induces means persuades them to enter the agreement.

The statement is typically made during negotiations, before the contract is formed. It might be made verbally in a meeting, in an email exchange, or in marketing material.

When Compensation or Cancellation May Be Available

If the other contracting party’s misrepresentation induced your agreement, you can claim damages as though the statement were a broken contractual term. This can apply whether the statement was made innocently or fraudulently. An express contractual remedy can affect these default rights.

Cancellation needs additional grounds. The parties must have agreed that the statement’s truth was essential to the cancelling party. That agreement may be express or inferred from the circumstances.

Alternatively, the misrepresentation must have the required substantial effect on the contract.

That effect may substantially reduce your benefit, increase your burden, or make either substantially different from what was represented. You also cannot cancel after affirming the contract with full knowledge of the misrepresentation. Affirming means choosing to keep the contract in force.

How Do the Claims Differ in a Dispute?

You need different evidence to establish each claim. This comparison separates the main questions for your lawyer.

Question Warranty Claim Misrepresentation Claim What is the starting point? The promise within the contract. The false statement that induced the contract. What evidence matters? The contractual wording and facts showing breach. The statement, its falsity and its influence on the decision. What might you seek? Compensation under the applicable terms and rules. Compensation, with cancellation available only on additional grounds.

A compensation claim does not itself end the contract. Cancellation requires a separate legal or contractual basis. A misrepresentation claim does not automatically provide a stronger remedy than a claim for breach.

The result depends on the facts and the contract. Assess the loss and your options after a contractual breach before deciding what outcome to seek.

Can Contract Clauses Limit a Misrepresentation Claim?

Many disputes turn on whether a statement became a contractual warranty or remained a statement made before signing. Sellers often use entire agreement and non-reliance clauses to limit exposure to misrepresentation claims.

An entire agreement clause identifies the written agreement as the complete bargain. A non-reliance clause says a party did not rely on outside statements.

Buyers may ask for key statements to become express warranties. This gives them a contractual route if those statements prove false. They can then focus on the promise rather than proving that an earlier statement induced the agreement.

These clauses do not automatically settle whether a statement was made or relied on. A court can examine those questions despite the clause. The clause is conclusive only if the court considers that fair and reasonable in the circumstances.

The court considers the transaction’s subject matter and value. It also considers bargaining strength and whether either party had legal advice.

“Ask for the wording of each key promise to identify the document or information it covers. That makes the promise easier to check when you need to rely on it.” - Natalie Casey-Wyness, Associate

What Evidence Should You Gather?

Build a file that connects the disputed statement with the agreement and the loss you say it caused. This helps your lawyer assess the available claim. Keep the original records as well as any summary you prepare.

Preserve the Statement and Its Context

Save the signed contract and every schedule referred to in it. Keep the version that both parties accepted. A draft might contain wording that disappeared before signing.

For an email statement, retain the whole conversation and its attachments. Note who sent it and when you received it. For a meeting, identify those present and keep any notes made at the time.

Ask the people involved to record their own recollections separately. Distinguish notes made during negotiations from accounts prepared after the dispute arose. Keep both, with their dates clearly recorded.

If the statement appeared in marketing material, keep the relevant document or a dated copy of the page. Record the wording accurately. Separate what the other party said from your interpretation.

For example, a seller might have sent accounts before a business purchase. Keep those accounts with the covering email. Identify the corresponding warranty in the signed agreement, if there is one.

Explain the Decision and the Loss

Write a timeline covering the negotiations, signing and discovery of the problem. Identify the record that supports each event. Mark any dates you cannot yet confirm.

For a misrepresentation claim, explain how the statement influenced the decision to sign. Keep decision papers or messages recording that reasoning. Your recollection and the documents may address different parts of the same decision.

Next, identify what later showed that the statement was incorrect. In the accounts example, this could include records of an undisclosed liability. Ask your accountant to explain any difference between the accounts and the underlying records.

Keep invoices and other records supporting the loss you want to claim. Separate amounts already paid from estimates. Your lawyer can assess those records against the remedies for a contract breach.

Prepare a short factual summary with links to the supporting documents. Identify gaps openly rather than filling them with assumptions. This gives your adviser a useful starting point for checking the claim and the response.

What Should You Check Before Taking Action?

Review the contract before demanding compensation or announcing cancellation. Identify the response it provides for the particular statement or breach. Ask your lawyer to check how that response interacts with your other rights.

Read the Remedy and Notice Clauses Together

An express remedy can override the default rules on compensation and cancellation. Read the exact wording that describes when it applies. A clause addressing one problem may not apply to a different complaint.

Look for provisions on notice, claim deadlines and the process for raising a dispute. Copy the relevant wording into your review notes. Ask your lawyer to confirm which provisions apply before sending a demand.

For example, a seller may dispute whether an accounts warranty covers the document you received. Identify the document the warranty actually refers to. Then compare the promised position with the facts you have established.

Keep a separate note of the commercial result you want. You might want compensation while continuing the relationship. Alternatively, you might want advice on whether you have grounds to cancel.

Protect the Decision About Cancellation

Tell your lawyer when you first learned the statement was false. Explain what you have done under the contract since then. Include payments, deliveries and communications about continuing the arrangement.

Those details can matter when assessing whether you affirmed the contract with full knowledge. Continuing performance can raise that issue. Equally, do not assume you can stop performing simply because you have raised a complaint.

Discuss the contract’s dispute process and the scope for an agreed resolution. LegalVision’s guidance on avoiding court in business disputes explains these practical options. Any proposed settlement should clearly identify what each party will do.

Bring your evidence file and proposed outcome to that discussion. This helps keep the advice focused on the disputed promise and the available response. It also helps your business make an informed decision about its next step.

Key Takeaways

The claim you bring affects the evidence you need and the remedies you can seek. Clear contractual drafting helps identify each party’s promises. A warranty can support compensation when a contractual promise is broken. Do not treat goods-specific warranty rules as a universal rule against cancellation. A misrepresentation can support compensation if it induced the contract. For cancellation, the parties must have agreed the statement’s truth was essential, or the misrepresentation must have the required substantial effect. Other cancellation conditions also apply. Express remedy clauses can affect your rights. Entire agreement and non-reliance clauses need separate scrutiny. Get advice before affirming or cancelling the agreement.

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