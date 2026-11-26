Pursuant to Resolution 188/2026 of November 20, 2026, the Access to Public Information Agency (“APIA”), enforcement authority for personal data matters, incorporated the Model Contractual Clauses of Convention 108 for international data transfers into Argentina’s applicable regulatory framework.

The clauses consist of three modules: transfers between data controllers, from data controllers to data processors, and between data processors. Their approval allows them to be used directly, without requiring each international transfer to be submitted to the APIA for approval. In addition, the European Data Protection Board has noted that these clauses also apply to onward transfers of data received under the EU Standard Contractual Clauses.

These clauses supplement the existing ones in Order 60-E/2016 and those in Resolution 198/2023 (model contractual clauses for the international transfer of personal data from the Ibero-American Network for the Protection of Personal Data). Any of these three options will be valid for transferring personal data outside of Argentina to a country not considered to have an adequate level of protection.