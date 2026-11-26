On October 26, 2026, the Access to Public Information Agency, the enforcement authority for personal data matters in Argentina (hereinafter, the “APIA”), issued Resolution 2026-177-APN-AAIP (hereinafter the “Resolution”), which concludes the enforcement proceedings against 5 ON LINE S.R.L. (hereinafter the “Company”) for violations of the Data Protection Law No. 25,326 (hereinafter “DPL”).

The case was initiated following a complaint by a data subject, who alleged that the Company disclosed her credit status to individuals in her family and work circles who had no connection to the debt and were not guarantors, and furthermore demanded payment from them. The Company presented itself as a debt collection agency acting on behalf of and in the direction of its clients and claimed it did not maintain its own databases. The APIA rejected this defense, found two minor violations, five serious violations, and four very serious violations to have been proven, and imposed fines totaling AR$ 901,003.

Beyond the list of violations, the Resolution is significant for two reasons: the rare use of database suspension as a penalty, and the reasoning used to justify the obligation to register databases.

Database suspension: an unusual sanction

Fines are the standard sanction in the APIA’s enforcement practice. In this case, in addition to the fines, the APIA imposed the sanction of suspending the database in which personal data is processed without complying with the principles of lawfulness, confidentiality, and registration. The suspension lasts 365 days, or until the Company meets three conditions, whichever occurs first:

that it ceases the unlawful processing of third-party data without a legal basis;

that it provides proof of registration of its databases in the National Registry of Databases;

that it drafts and publishes on its website a privacy policy in accordance with the regulations.

Its significance lies in the nature of the measure. A fine penalizes what has already occurred; a suspension affects the future and immobilizes the asset with which the company operates. For a debt collection agency, whose business consists precisely of processing lists of debtors, the measure directly affects its operations. Furthermore, the suspension is designed as an incentive to bring the situation into compliance: the suspension period is shortened if the company in question complies with the DPL, so it functions as a compliance order with an associated time-based cost.

Certain practical consequences follow from the foregoing:

The risk is no longer merely financial. The fines in this case are modest, and voluntary payment within 20 business days reduces the amount by 50%; the suspension, on the other hand, can paralyze a line of business.

The fines in this case are modest, and voluntary payment within 20 business days reduces the amount by 50%; the suspension, on the other hand, can paralyze a line of business. The sanctions under Article 31 of the DPL are in effect. The APIA has demonstrated that it is prepared to impose sanctions other than fines.

The APIA has demonstrated that it is prepared to impose sanctions other than fines. The violation is recorded. The Resolution orders that the violation be noted in the DPL Registry of Violators, with the reputational consequences that this entails.

The legal rationale behind the registration requirement

The Company’s defense relied on a common distinction: it claimed to act on behalf of its clients, without maintaining its own databases, and argued that, although it was registered as the data controller, it was not responsible for registering third-party databases. The APIA rejected this argument based on three considerations.

The starting point is the legal definition. The APIA notes that Article 2 of the DPL defines the data controller as the person who owns a file, registry, database, or data bank. The focus is on what the company does, not what the contract says. The APIA observed that the company had “enriched” the databases received from its clients by processing data that went beyond what had been provided by the original data provider. By using that data to contact third parties, the company gave it a purpose different from the one for which it had been collected; therefore, it cannot rely on its contractual relationship with Wainicoin S.A. Anyone who deviates from the mandate and decides on their own regarding the data assumes the role of data controller. Processing implies the existence of a database. This is the core of the reasoning. If a company receives, organizes, stores, uses, and manages personal data for its business activities, processing takes place within its sphere of action, regardless of the data’s origin or the existence of contractual instructions. Such processing implies the existence of a database within the meaning of the DPL, which must be registered and declared in order to act lawfully under Article 3. Registration thus ceases to be a mere formality and becomes a condition for the lawfulness of the processing.

The APIA notes that Article 2 of the DPL defines the data controller as the person who owns a file, registry, database, or data bank.

Conclusion

The Resolution conveys two important messages. The first is that the APIA is prepared to go beyond imposing a fine and to suspend the database’s operation when the processing is unlawful, with compliance being the only way to resolve the matter early. The second is that, for the APIA, the obligation to register arises from the very act of processing personal data within the scope of one’s own activity, regardless of its origin or contractual instructions; a deviation from the intended purpose is not a prerequisite but rather an aggravating factor that gives rise to other violations. For those advising data processors and service providers, the recommendation is to register the databases they manage, publish their privacy policy, and document their security measures—without relying on the fact that acting on behalf of others exempts them from these requirements—and to strictly adhere to the purpose of the assignment to avoid engaging in unlawful processing.