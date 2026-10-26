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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Zimbabwe Launches Inter-Ministerial Committee On Intellectual Property

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Zimbabwe has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Intellectual Property to modernise its IP system and create a harmonised national framework. The initiative aims to support innovation, creativity and economic growth through coordinated policymaking across government departments. Will this new committee successfully transform Zimbabwe's intellectual property landscape?

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Zimbabwe has launched an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Intellectual Property (IMC-IP), marking a significant step towards coordinated IP policymaking in Zimbabwe.

The Committee is intended to support the implementation of the country’s National IP Policy by modernising its IP system and creating a harmonised and coordinated national IP framework that is efficiently administered and enforced across the relevant government departments. The IMC-IP’s mandate includes advising government, ensuring compliance with regional and international obligations and researching emerging IP issues. The proposed subcommittees are expected to focus on creative industries, enforcement, public awareness policy, legislative and regulatory affairs, regional and international cooperation, and innovation, science and technology.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to developing a more coordinated and effective national IP framework that supports innovation, creativity and economic growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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