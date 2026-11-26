A business that deploys a high-risk artificial intelligence (AI) system in Viet Nam may have to compensate an injured party even if the system was managed, operated and used in full compliance with the law. This is one of the most consequential provisions of the Law on Artificial Intelligence No. 134/2025/QH15, in force since 1 March 2026. For a business buying AI from an external provider, its legal exposure turns in part on two decisions usually made before the contract is signed. What will the system be authorised to do, and who can intervene in its decisions?

When does automated decision-making qualify as high risk?

Article 9 establishes three risk levels: high, medium and low. Under Article 10, the provider must classify its system before it is put into use. For a medium- or high-risk system, the provider must also notify the Ministry of Science and Technology of the classification through the single-window AI portal. Decree No. 142/2026/ND-CP and the list issued under Prime Minister’s Decision No. 33/2026/QD-TTg identify high-risk systems by reference to their purpose and the conditions in which they are used.

Credit decisions illustrate the distinction. Under the list, a system that scores borrowers and assesses repayment capacity falls within the entry for automated lending decisions when it gives final approval or refusal, its decision is used directly to extend credit or disburse funds without an independent credit officer’s approval, and the loan meets the value criterion set by the State Bank of Viet Nam. Classification therefore requires a lender to establish who actually makes the final decision and how that decision is acted upon.

Responsibility before and after harm occurs

Article 14 requires providers of high-risk systems to design for human oversight and intervention and to keep the technical records and operating logs needed for assessment and inspection. The deployer must preserve the ability to intervene in practice, protect the data and operate the system within its classified purpose. Transparency duties also affect how businesses communicate with the public. Under Article 11, for example, a business releasing an AI-generated video that imitates a real person’s voice must ensure that viewers can readily identify it as such from its label.

If a compliant high-risk system nevertheless causes harm, Article 29(2) makes the deployer liable to the injured party, subject to the exemptions in Article 29(3). Once the deployer has paid compensation, it may seek reimbursement from the provider, developer or another relevant party if the parties have agreed to it. An AI procurement contract should therefore specify when reimbursement is due, which amounts it covers and who must produce the logs needed to investigate an incident.

Which transition deadline applies?

Article 35 gives health, education and financial systems already operating before 1 March 2026 an 18-month compliance period. Other systems already operating by that date have 12 months. For listed high-risk systems in operation before 15 August 2026, Article 4 of Decision No. 33 requires compliance before 1 September 2027 in those three sectors and before 1 March 2027 in the remaining sectors. A listed system first put into operation during the six months beginning on 15 August 2026 must comply before 1 March 2027. Two systems performing the same lending function can therefore face different deadlines depending on when each entered service.